Sinter's Limited Edition Elite Brake Pads Use Titanium & Gold

After 50 years of specializing in brake pads, Sinter claims to have made the greatest performing pads for XC bikes. The one downside is they will set you back €169.95 for a full set (two pairs of pads), or €189.95 if you opt to have them delivered in a personalized wooden box.
The Elite is a limited edition brake pad from Sinter that uses titanium backing plates and 24ct springs and retaining pins. Sinter claims that using titanium instead of steel for the backing plate has better management of heat with a reduced thermal conductivity compared to standard pads. With the lower temperatures Sinter claim these very expensive pads will last longer, have improved modulation and allow the brake fluid to stay at a more consistent temperature.
These limited edition pads are being made in Slovenia and limited to a run of just 500 sets and are compatible with Shimano calipers using K Type pads (XTR 9100 and XTR9000).
You can find out more here
.
25 Comments
I can imagine that these 500 customers are probably worth $2.5M+ in annual purchasing for products they absolutely do not need, and are readily accepting of any marketing you throw their way.
"Ever feel as if your carbon XC cranks just aren't getting you the results you need? This version has gold-leaf graphics that perfectly reflect solar energy to signal to all your friends that you paid 300% more for your cranks. The intimidation to your competitors guarantees a marginal distraction and slight edge on race day. They cost $3,000.00, or $4,000.00 shipped in a box made of 3D printed titanium."
I don’t think anyone will actually run these, they’ll sit on display in some CEOs office.
Does gold spring back to shape or just get squished flat.