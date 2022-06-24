Sinter's Limited Edition Elite Brake Pads Use Titanium & Gold

Jun 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After 50 years of specializing in brake pads, Sinter claims to have made the greatest performing pads for XC bikes. The one downside is they will set you back €169.95 for a full set (two pairs of pads), or €189.95 if you opt to have them delivered in a personalized wooden box.

The Elite is a limited edition brake pad from Sinter that uses titanium backing plates and 24ct springs and retaining pins. Sinter claims that using titanium instead of steel for the backing plate has better management of heat with a reduced thermal conductivity compared to standard pads. With the lower temperatures Sinter claim these very expensive pads will last longer, have improved modulation and allow the brake fluid to stay at a more consistent temperature.

These limited edition pads are being made in Slovenia and limited to a run of just 500 sets and are compatible with Shimano calipers using K Type pads (XTR 9100 and XTR9000).


You can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Sinter


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
75114 views
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
74794 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65693 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
44529 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42839 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
41812 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36287 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32367 views

25 Comments

  • 29 0
 You're an asshole if you buy these.
  • 2 0
 Right up there with baby seal pelt saddle covers.
  • 2 0
 Or just dumb. This is scraping the bottom of clickbait.
  • 1 1
 Or a dentist
  • 8 0
 I'm sure they'll sell all 500 - but the real value is in capturing the contact information for the type of people who will buy into this kinda thing.

I can imagine that these 500 customers are probably worth $2.5M+ in annual purchasing for products they absolutely do not need, and are readily accepting of any marketing you throw their way.

"Ever feel as if your carbon XC cranks just aren't getting you the results you need? This version has gold-leaf graphics that perfectly reflect solar energy to signal to all your friends that you paid 300% more for your cranks. The intimidation to your competitors guarantees a marginal distraction and slight edge on race day. They cost $3,000.00, or $4,000.00 shipped in a box made of 3D printed titanium." Smile
  • 1 0
 The best case scenario is that the pads are amazing, even if not worth the price. But what happens when they wear out? The limited edition thing means you get a taste of that goodness, and once you're used to it, you're back scrapping for factory seconds from Shimano because nothing else is available. You're better off using that money to buy 10 sets of whatever pad you currently run - as soon as they're available.
  • 2 0
 Just think of the dollars spent ever time you pull the brake lever. If I bought these I may never pull the brake lever. These could be the greatest dollar to speed ratio out there!
  • 5 0
 .... but why?
  • 2 0
 This is right in there with the electronic bike stand and the 150$ chain lube... excessive.
  • 1 0
 The whole intent behind this is to be excessive; I suppose.

I don’t think anyone will actually run these, they’ll sit on display in some CEOs office.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for their gold plated shammy but I guess these will do for now.
  • 1 0
 Too bad that they are not compatible with my slx brakes otherwise I would be all over them.
  • 2 0
 Brilliant timing since Shimano pads can't be found anywhere.
  • 1 0
 How does anyone come up with such a laughably bad idea. These aren't compatible with alhongas!
  • 1 0
 Are they available? I mean, if so then I may get them just to have some spares.
  • 1 0
 I've been calling Shimano brake pads "Golden Riding Tickets" for a while now - maybe that joke isn't funny anymore.
  • 2 0
 Using rare metals for disposable parts - priceless
  • 1 0
 If they were impervious to contamination I might give them a second thought.
  • 1 0
 Isn’t gold soft and heavy ?

Does gold spring back to shape or just get squished flat.
  • 1 0
 Don't let facts get in the way of shiny golden goodness
  • 1 0
 Sinter claims to have made the greatest performing pads for XC bikes.... For that price - I would prove......
  • 1 0
 That price is STOPPING me from buying these....
  • 1 0
 just lol if you're buying these instead of MTX
  • 1 0
 This seems like a Specialized move.
  • 1 0
 Totally overshot the April 1st release date on this...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008610
Mobile Version of Website