RACING

Six New MTB Games For Getting Through The Winter

Feb 2, 2018
by Alex Evans  
When the nights are long and the weather is crap, it's impossible not to look out of the window and reminisce about epic summer days on the bike. Until the rain stops and the days are longer than the nights, we need some way to escape to the mountains, if only virtually.

Bike Mayhem Extreme Mountain Racing
So what are the options? Gazing longingly at Instagram gets old. You can daydream, but sometimes gamifying your training with Zwift and breaking out the Playstation, Xbox, or your phone works a treat. Yes, really.

Mainstream games like Downhill Domination or No Fear Downhill Mountain Biking used to be huge, but bike video games were scarce for many years. Recently we've seen a resurgence of games created by people who love mountain biking, and we've scoured the net to find the most interesting ones.




Shred! 2
A sequel to the popular Shred! game, Shred! 2 aims to improve on the first one with more levels, more tricks and better graphics. Inspired by creator Alex's own riding experiences, iconic locations and mountain biking culture, we hope that Shred! 2 will be arriving some time this year. Check out the full press release here.
Shred! 2 - Video Game Trailer

by erniesbot
Views: 4,335    Faves: 7    Comments: 0




Descenders
This new downhill and freeride game boasts procedurally-generated worlds that should keep you on your toes. If you're after a high-octane speed fix and aren't going out on your bike anytime soon then Descenders could be just the ticket. It's available on Steam from the 9th of February 2018. Click here for more information.



Lonely Mountains Downhill
Currently a project on Kickstarter that has smashed its goal, Lonely Mountains Downhill looks like a fun game where the mountain is your only opponent. It's destined for Windows, Mac and Linux come release and Megagon Industries estimate that the game will be available by July 2018. Head here to find out more.



Bike Unchained
Published by Red Bull, Bike Unchained touts a large list of top-level riders that you can take control of and locations to explore including the Red Bull Rampage. It's a free download on both Android and iOS. Head here to find out more.



Bike Mayhem 2
Developed just down the road from the Pinkbike HQ in Vancouver, Canada, Bike Mayhem 2 lets you can race your friends in multiplayer challenges, build and share trails with the trail editor, and a bunch of other stuff. It's a fast-paced, side-scrolling racing game with downhill racing and slopestyle events, with over 180 trails inspired by real locations including the Coast Gravity Park and Whistler Bike Park. The game's available on the Xbox One only, though. Click here for more.



Trail Boss
Only recently announced, there aren't many details about this new BMX game from the makers of Pumped BMX. The new game should have twists, turns and obstacles to negotiate, and based on Yeah Us! Games' previous efforts it's a safe bet that the gameplay will be awesome. Head here for more information.
Photo credit: Yeah Us! Games


Must Read This Week
2017 Photo of the Year – Round One Voting Closed!
64933 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?
64576 views
BTR Pinner – Review
54822 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1995 GT LTS
48492 views
The REAL Story of That Single-Sided Carbon Fork
46108 views
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia – Video
40325 views
Commencal Announces BC-Edition Furious and Meta
33003 views
Brandon Semenuk's 2018 Trek Ticket S - Bike Check
29877 views

61 Comments

  • + 65
 I can't believe "Pinkbike Troll 2018" is not on that list... pissing off random strangers by posting genuinely insane sounding comments, where you play devils advocate or court fool, no matter the subject, using unrelated analogies and anti-euphemisms as if you were on acid or shrooms is literally the best use of computer or smartphone I could ever have in offseason...
  • + 33
 Does @WAKIdesigns have an off-season?!?
  • + 34
 @NickBit: yes, I let my Random Comment Generator Bot takes over from time to time. I just adjust amount of self righteousness, stupidity and then plan the sarcasm curve with cynicism levels and so it goes. But it’s RCGB 2.1 and it still has some bugs. Sometimes it mentions nazis too early in the conversation and the algorithm for E-bikes locked itself on suport, even though I don’t entirely like the idea.
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: And all that time I was thinking you were living in a psychiatric hospital with internet access for the patients...
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: Apparently you implemented the machine learning way too well, because I never notice a difference. Turing would be proud of you.
  • + 1
 @meesterover: and or terrified of his battery free operation

Wouldn't be the same without you Waki, at least it wouldn't be the Pinkbike I know and love
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: this man is my god
  • + 37
 How about the new game called "It's only winter, Harden the F up and ride your bike".
  • - 9
flag Zeero (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 imgur.com/riSz5mV Thats my mate a couple of years back. Whoever stops riding because its cold or snowy cant call himself a rider.
  • + 15
 Where I live in Canada it is -25 Today and a foot of snow... I think I am going to pass on riding
  • - 2
 @blakemoss: fatbike?
  • + 3
 You'd eat your words if you had a real winter. When trails are covered in a foot of ice and it's only a couple degrees warmer than absolute zero, it's very hard to motivate oneself.
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: I would give my left testicle for some snow. We have had rain, rain and more bloody rain. Saying that I have been getting 1-2 rides a week altho it has killed my drivetrain.
  • + 2
 @fartymarty: Tell me about it. I live in Raincouver. In January we only had 6 days of sunshine. :-)
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: its snow for about 2 days. Then the weather and salt turns it into the most corrosive ice known to man. I love snow, but it just doesn't last in big cities.
  • + 32
 How about “Sid Meyers MTB Standards manager?”

Become a product manager in one of major bike companies and join the battle for which component to resize and by how much in order to increase sales. Climb the company ladder, become a boss, manage budget between sponsored riders, product designers, engineers and marketing team. Fight other companies, file patents, file lawsuits, go direct or not, ruin your vendors, get new ones, insert electric motors, burn gearbox factory. Bring them to their knees! Lead your company to become the biggest in the world.

Resize or die...
  • + 3
 I'm in for this one! But I want to start with a little company with people having real ideas to improve the sports driven by engineering. Build a small follower group that buy all our new products. Get a bit bigger, build a bigger factory, hire lots of people just to lay them off 3 years later and send production in china. Or I could also fake a bankrupty to get rid of my debts and obligations to my customers while I sell my company to a bigger group. I would love that game!
  • + 3
 @lRaphl: Savage!
  • + 2
 @lRaphl: Except a birdy told me that the deal got scuttled. Will be curious to see if that is true or not.
  • + 2
 @lRaphl: That's like playing GTA with no possibility to club an old man to death directly after starting the game for the first time.
  • + 1
 @wakidesigns “resize or die” I laughed til I farted. @lRaphl: wowed by that last bit about the bankruptcy. Brutal AF
  • + 23
 I'm still waiting for a re release of downhill domination, what an awesome game that was!
  • + 4
 I recently repurchased that game and then got a PS2 off craigslist just so I could play it. Worth it.
  • + 1
 I haven't from way back when and still play it it's still fun I wish they would make a number two
  • + 16
 Hey, we're the publisher of Descenders -- cheers for talking about the game!

It's only a week until launch on Steam, so we're preeetty excited for you guys to try it out Smile
  • + 1
 Trailer looks great, any plans for PS4?
  • + 1
 @djjohnr: Yep, PS4 later in the year!
  • + 1
 @NoMoreRobots: Right on! It looks like you guys did a really good job of capturing a sense of speed; most action sports games never get that part right.
  • + 1
 Awesome! Good luck guys!
  • + 3
 Pumped bmx 3 is my favourite so far but I'll give any of these a try and kudos for developing these games I had downhill domination on the PS2. So many Foes and Ellsworths to choose from!
  • + 1
 Pumped is legendary
  • + 2
 I ride my teal bike as much as possible in the winter problem here in the northeast US is mud. Freeze thaw cycles are really hell on the trails with the number of users we have. All the local trail groups put out notices to stay off the trails and not wreck them. Which relegates you to riding gravel for 20+ miles. Good for cardio etc., but not exactly a single track fix. Idk I just suffer from Mtb withdrawal.
  • + 2
 So Dee Tidwell has some nice advice on how to spend your winter, then you have this. What is going to help you more this upcoming season? As it is actually the time of year to go digging, just follow some sound advice from Timo Pritzel and learn to work the shovel both left and right. I'm actually trying but it still feels awkward. But I'll call it a game to keep me motivated Smile .
  • + 3
 Ooh, controversial, Sam P isn't on an E-bike in Shred 2, the makers obviously wanted to ensure some sales from the Pinkbike commenters crowd...
  • + 1
 Also, I could never. The second I start playing any video game all I hear is Bam Margeira in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4 breaking the fourth wall and harassing the player for not knowing how to even ollie or kick flip. Lesson learned. If I'm going to spend even ten seconds, let alone hours, improving a skill it's going to be reality based.
  • + 2
 So looking at the list...most of these games will be available mid summer* where i'll be hopefully riding my bike. Good forward thinking for winter 18/19 though guys!




*northern hemisphere
  • + 5
 What is this "winter" you speak of?
  • + 5
 It's when it rains and the trails run better Smile
  • + 1
 @Dallasdownunder: "When it rains and there's enough water to drink, have a shower and wash your bike" is probably a more accurate description for @headshot
  • + 2
 So this is where we got: Shred! 2 has the 1week old DJ bike from Sam Pilgrim fully in game. I guess this is marketing on next level.
  • + 4
 For the Winter 3/4 of the games are not available in the winter ;-)
  • + 5
 nice one @erniesbot
  • + 5
 Pumped up bmx 3!
  • + 2
 Bike Unchained is actually pretty old. Still fun, but not "new" by any means.
  • + 1
 This is a perfect example of "I skipped physics 101, mainly because I was playing video games in college, but now I wish I had taken that class".
  • + 1
 YouTube GTA5 Danny Hart -

DH biking on GTA to the Warner/Page commentary from Danny Hart’s famous stay-on-your-bike win.
  • + 1
 What's winter? Southern California shredding this weekend. Temp in the low 80's. I ride year round.
  • + 2
 Bike Mayhem 2 for the IOS!
  • + 1
 Or you could come down to FL. No mountains but still some seriously fun riding.
  • + 1
 No Bike Mayhem 2 for iOS??? Seriously?? I love playing the original game on my phone!
  • + 1
 So what I want to know and I'd love to see is downhill domination 2 was an awesome video game
  • + 1
 its 82 in Phoenix today. we have no winter...
  • + 2
 Is Shred 2 E-bike ready?
  • + 1
 Just, I don’t know - go out and ride your damn bike?
  • + 1
 No Bike Mayhem for either iOS or Playstation?!?!?!? Epic fail!!!!
  • + 1
 Played the living shit out of Downhill Domination!
  • + 0
 Fortnite is all I need to get through the winter.
  • + 3
 Sit down brad
  • + 1
 remember peatys game
  • + 0
 Not everyone owns an Xbox jerkoffs!!!
  • + 1
 and ... PUMPED-BMX 2 !!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.057216
Mobile Version of Website