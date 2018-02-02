Six New MTB Games For Getting Through The Winter

Bike Mayhem 2
Developed just down the road from the Pinkbike HQ in Vancouver, Canada, Bike Mayhem 2 lets you can race your friends in multiplayer challenges, build and share trails with the trail editor, and a bunch of other stuff. It's a fast-paced, side-scrolling racing game with downhill racing and slopestyle events, with over 180 trails inspired by real locations including the Coast Gravity Park and Whistler Bike Park. The game's available on the Xbox One only, though. Click here
for more.
61 Comments
Wouldn't be the same without you Waki, at least it wouldn't be the Pinkbike I know and love
Become a product manager in one of major bike companies and join the battle for which component to resize and by how much in order to increase sales. Climb the company ladder, become a boss, manage budget between sponsored riders, product designers, engineers and marketing team. Fight other companies, file patents, file lawsuits, go direct or not, ruin your vendors, get new ones, insert electric motors, burn gearbox factory. Bring them to their knees! Lead your company to become the biggest in the world.
Resize or die...
It's only a week until launch on Steam, so we're preeetty excited for you guys to try it out
*northern hemisphere
DH biking on GTA to the Warner/Page commentary from Danny Hart’s famous stay-on-your-bike win.
