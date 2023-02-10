Six Ways To Make Mountain Biking Less Expensive

Feb 10, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Mountain biking isn't a cheap sport. In fact, the amount you can spend on a bike is almost comical: a Specialized Kenevo SL costs $15,000 USD. or a Yeti SB160 frame costs $5,000. And the bike is just the start. There's clothing, protection, tools, spares, repairs and more. It's almost enough to make you switch to a cheaper hobby like motor racing or high-stakes gambling.

But there are ways to save a whole load of cash by being smart. Here are a few suggestions.


The Privateer 161 is no lightweight, but it climbs surprisingly well.

Don't worry about weight

The main difference between a mid-range and a top-of-the-line bike is its weight. Sure, there'll be a few extra knobs to twiddle and usually nicer paint, but realistically, most of the extra money you're spending is going into carbon fiber and more precisely machined components which save a little weight. Typically, a bike with an aluminum frame and workhorse components will be around a kilogram (2.2 lb) or so heavier than the top build with a carbon frame and flagship parts.

That may sound like a lot, but a bit of math tells us this makes a surprisingly small difference when climbing, and at worst, doesn't matter when descending. For climbing performance, it's important to look for a bike with a steep seat angle, an efficient suspension design, and reasonably fast-rolling tires. These traits are more important than saving a few pounds and don't necessarily add to the price.



You don't need a "quiver" of bikes


We'd all love to have a fleet of bikes for every situation. But unless you're regularly competing in XC, slopestyle, and downhill, you really only need one bike. Modern trail and enduro bikes are so capable uphill and downhill that one bike really can do pretty much anything.

In a recent test, I found that a 170/180 mm travel "superenduro" bike wasn't any slower uphill than a shorter travel trail bike - so long as both bikes were on the same tires. At the same time, the shorter travel bike wasn't exactly struggling to keep up on the descents. The point is, so long as the tires are appropriate, most modern bikes in the 130 to 170 mm travel range will tackle most types of riding with aplomb. One bike with a spare set of tires (or a second wheelset) to suit conditions should have you covered for most types of rides without leaving you at a disadvantage.



Learn to work on your own bike

When you start out, it's tempting to take your bike to the shop for every issue. But learning to fix things yourself will save you money in the long run and give you a better chance of making repairs when you're out in the middle of nowhere. Every time you attempt a job yourself you'll learn something new, and one day, you might even find yourself thoroughly enjoying taking your fork apart, cleaning out all the gunk and putting it back together.

These days, it's easier than ever to find instructions on how to carry out even niche jobs by yourself. Instead of rifling through old issues of MBUK to find that guide they once published on how to service a KS Lev seatpost, you can just search for it online. Park Tool's Youtube channel has video guides for most jobs and our own Tech Tuesday series has some in-depth tutorials too.


Start at the valve hole

Keep on top of preventative maintainence

I'm sure you've heard this before, but a stitch in time really can save nine. Keeping your drivetrain reasonably clean and well-lubricated between rides will help it last much longer, and transfer more of your precious watts to the rear wheel too. You don't need to meticulously degrease it; just run it through an old rag to wipe off the crud before re-lubing will make a world of difference.

Check your spoke tension regularly and adjust before any spokes work loose, and check that all the bolts are tight every few rides. Keep on top of your suspension service intervals too. Forks and shocks tend to need servicing at least once a year, and more often if you ride a lot. Once you learn how it's not so hard, and it will dramatically improve performance as well as prevent expensive damage.


Tech Tuesday - How to check your chain for wear

by spoiledgoods
Views: 32,919    Faves: 49    Comments: 10

Here's a young Mark Zuckerberg explaining how to measure your chain stretch.

Replace your chain before it "stretches" too much

Here's a classic tip. As your chain wears out it will get slightly longer, not because the material is actually stretching, but because of changes to the bushings and pins. If it stretches too much, it will start wearing out the cassette and chainring teeth at an ever-increasing rate. So to avoid this, it's usually recommended to replace the chain before it stretches by 0.5%

A pair of chain links should measure 1" exactly. So either use a chain wear checker tool, or just measure twelve inches from any chain pin, and if the pin closest to the 12-inch mark is more than 1/16" beyond that mark, it's time for a new chain. Replacing the chain before this milestone should ensure your cassette and chainring last for two or three chains. Leave it too late, and the new chain will skip on the cassette and chainring that have worn with the old chain, so you'll have to replace them too.

Bonus tip: get yourself a steel chainring. They cost less, last longer and carry a negligible weight penalty (see point 1).



Consider buying second hand

While buying used can be a minefield, the potential savings are huge if you do your research. The rate of genuine innovation and improvement in bike design is slowing, so a bike from a few years ago probably isn't going to perform much worse than the latest model - provided it's in good condition.

Before parting with your cash, it's worth having a good look at a bike in person if at all possible. Worn-out drivetrains and brake pads are to be expected but a damaged frame or suspension component is a huge red flag - if you have to replace one of those you may as well have bought new.



61 Comments

  • 54 1
 I think avoiding Pinkbike may be the most effective way to really save money on mountain biking. I'm obviously not very good at taking my own advice, though...
  • 9 0
 *This is just a friendly reminder to check your saved searches in buy/sell. We see that you have not checked within the last 10 minutes, and a courtesy email has been dispatched.*
  • 4 1
 Exactly. They get paid to advertise the expensive stuff to us. American society is built on consumerism. There is no escape unless you pull yourself away from it. But alas I'm here too...
  • 4 0
 @TheDirkDiggler: I'm not telling anyone what to do here but this is what worked for me: I unfollowed all brands that I had been following on social media, now I just use it strictly for friends. I buy less. I waste less time. I keep in touch with friends. Who knew...
  • 2 0
 @flattoflat: That is a good idea. I'm not really on social media, but I do check PB news daily and indulge in YT more than I would like to admit. However, I will say I spend less because I'm always broke. Inflation has been a mofo.
  • 1 0
 Step 1: Learn how to build and maintain your own bike(s)
Step 2: Don't buy plastic bikes, ever. Double the price with a lifespan of 4-6 years or one single gnarly crash to compromise it's integrity. Bonus, when it's no longer rideable it gets tossed in the ocean.
Step 3: Just skate instead and watch MTB culture jock the shit out of you. It's cheaper and far more inclusive than the elite snobbery found in MTB culture.
  • 13 0
 I find the best way to cut down on maintenance and overall costs is to ride less. That way my bike doesn't get dirty, my components don't wear out, and I'm not bothered by my heavy tires or aluminum frame. I'm a busy guy with an important job and family responsibilities, and this also helps me maximize my time for the important stuff, like the comments section.
  • 2 0
 Don't use the CC-2, with enough force it will give you inaccurate readings prompting you to replace your chain early. CC-4 does it all, and is very accurate. Also how young is Levy in that video? He looks like he's 12 and just had a dozen donuts.
  • 2 0
 Rohloff Caliber 2 Wear Indicator all day!
  • 2 0
 Also no Tats yet for Levy.
  • 1 0
 @funkzander: i'll have to check it out!
  • 2 0
 @funkzander: is it now usable for SRAM chains too? The old ones were not. Only Parktool..
  • 1 0
 better early than late Wink
  • 1 0
 Seems like the answer there is to not use too much force
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: the problem is that there's no way to tell when you've use enough pressure. Plus the cc-3.2 works better and is less than half the price
  • 5 3
 I'm sorry, but stop buying crazy expensive santa cruz, trek and specialized etc . Stop paying for name.. do you really need a top fox 40 or something? the average mountain biker does not really benefit from the high-tech suspension that is designed for a racer.
  • 1 0
 This is it right here, buy a Norco or Giant and your experience per unit money will be great.
  • 2 0
 but I need a bling bike to put in my bling rack on my bling car. My bike never actually leaves the bike rack...think of it as an accessory.
  • 1 0
 I would agree somewhat , but , i recently switch from my first fork which was a rockshox 35 to a Zeb ultimate . And my brakes from some XTS to a pair of hopes and I defiantly enjoy my riding more with the refined experience. The maintenance and upkeep is all part of the love and pleasure of owning a nice bike .
  • 3 0
 Despite my stable of bikes that I've spent way too much on, my mountain biking addiction is way cheaper than wake boarding habit. It's the most expensive hobby possible....except horses!
  • 2 0
 and horses ruin trails more than ebikes Smile
  • 1 0
 You've made me curious what the most expensive hobby is. Launching oneself into space like the bald amazon guy did has got to be up there in terms of expense!
  • 3 1
 Good tips. Also cycling gear, look to other sources. I switched to Mechanix Wear gloves years ago, and they last longer and provide both better protection and better thin padding. The Framer style is my three-season go to for six years. If you ride flats, stiff-sole hiking shoes work fine on the bike and even better if you have to carry or walk a section. Skip multi-tools that usually don't perform well and carry the Allen and Torx needed. Some big box offerings like hydration packs work just as well at half the cost. DON'T scrimp on inner cycling shorts.
  • 1 0
 Building site gloves are like £3.50
And miles ahead with fit and protection
  • 3 0
 Some bike brands have very low resale value,even though they are quality bikes.Can easily pick one up of a buy sell page.Orbea comes to mind £7k bikes less than 2 year old for less than £2k.
  • 6 0
 N+1
  • 1 0
 If the number is even, divide by two.
If the number is odd, triple and add 1.
Continue until you reach the lowest odd number.

N+1 is sooo simplistic...
  • 5 1
 but what am I supposed to be outraged about then? headset cable routing can’t get me through a whole day
  • 5 1
 I came here pre-triggered
  • 2 0
 Mountain biking overall is actually relatively cheap - Only costs are bike depreciation and maintenance. Most sports/hobbies have recurring costs (pay per play) that make the total annual expenditure much higher.
  • 1 0
 Don't need a quiver of bikes?.....cmon, 1 bike these days unless bottom barrel quality is 3k+. No one is worried about maintenance here and there. Its the fact that it costs people multiple months of rent or mortgage just to get their foot in the door.
  • 4 0
 MTB is still cheaper than a stripper problem or a bass boat.
  • 1 0
 Former coworker with $80k in his truck, trailer, and boat: “You spent how much on your bike?! I guess if you’re gonna use it a couple of times a year…”
  • 3 0
 ride 1x11. I got chains for less than 20 bucks, a gx 1x11 derailleur for 30 bucks, a cassette for 70 bucks and so on
  • 1 0
 I will be taking a hard look at alloy frames next time I buy a new bike, not only for the cost but for greater durability and much smaller carbon footprint. I'll have a much harder time giving up carbon rims!
  • 2 0
 They didn't mention single speed hardtails, jump bikes, or klunkers. I promise your local xc trail is MORE FUN on a shite bike than it is on a modern ful susser
  • 3 0
 Nice one Seb, I see Levy used to cut his own hair!
  • 1 0
 basic tech, alloy frame, external routing, Stop expanding seatpost and handlebar sizes, keep standard sizes for more than 2 years lol
  • 3 0
 have companies lower the price. immediate savings.
  • 1 0
 I wish manufacturers made bikes and components for third-world countries. honestly, we can't afford the bikes and maintenance.
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking in it’s history has never been as cheap as in the last few years.
  • 2 1
 step one to saving money: buy a used 26" bike and ride the **** out of it

step 2: ????
  • 2 1
 More like waste money. Parts for 26ers are hard to find, and getting harder to find by the day, with most of the available replacement stuff being used and overpriced due to scarcity. Pretty much anything with a non-taper fork setup and 135mm rear spacing isn't worth getting unless you got it for cheap and plan to quickly resell it for cheap.
  • 2 0
 Can't afford nice mountain bikes? Easy solution is to start an only fans.
  • 1 0
 Surprised no one mentioned avoid crashing. One injury could cost more than most bikes and that is with insurance.
  • 3 2
 Choose a cheaper sport, like off-roading.
  • 1 0
 yep! hahaha
  • 2 0
 Abstinence works best.
  • 2 2
 All of this doesn't apply to you if you work at a bike shop. 40%-45% off everything is affordable.
  • 7 0
 True, it's just that affording the rest of life's expenses on the typical bike shop wage gets tricky. As the saying goes, you can't eat bike parts.
  • 9 0
 Except when you make 40%-45% less than your adult peers.
  • 2 1
 No carbon. Less integration. Coil suspension. Mid range drive trains.
  • 1 0
 Deore is the way to go and avoid sram sx
  • 1 0
 Coil is really not any cheaper than air. What is your point there?
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Coils shocks generally go a lot longer between needing to be serviced.
  • 1 0
 Wait until the cycling industry bubble burst……. Oh wait!
  • 1 0
 WoW Mike Levy with no tattoos. I will leave this here!
  • 1 0
 get a Polygon and you're set
  • 1 0
 Buy a stooge sell all other bikes
  • 4 4
 And……. Give up Mountain biking, pick another sport
  • 1 3
 Study hard. Improve yourself. Get a good job. Then it doesn't matter what things cost. Or stick to flipping burgers and moaning on here.





