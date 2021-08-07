6 Women's Enduro Bikes from Ard Rock 2021

Aug 7, 2021
by Tristan Tinn  
We are back in Reeth, in the north of England. After a two year hiatus due to biblical events - floods and a plague. We rounded up six tough women here to take on the challenge!

Photography by Tristan Tinn

Sian Dillon, @sianydillon

Sian's GT Force

Maxine Philby and her Cannondale Jekyll, the bike that took earnt her the win in vets at UK National DH Champs 2021

Maxine's Jekyll

Daisy Harper Brown and her small Forbidden Dreadnaught

Daisy's Dreadnaught - run as a mullet using the Ziggy link

The Ziggy Link

Vicky Chapman and her Stanton Switch9er FS

Vicky's Switch9er

Kate O Callaghan and her Cannondale Jekyll

Amanda Wishart of Singletrack Mag and her Juliana Maverick



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Ard Rock Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
66087 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
58008 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
51775 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
43878 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
43149 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
41663 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
40098 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
39634 views

5 Comments

  • 2 1
 Why does GT make such a fantastic looking downhill bike but a terrible looking enduro bike, they clearly have it in them to design nice bikes.
  • 2 0
 The Jekyll is the one that fell out of the ugly tree and hit a few branches on the way down.
  • 2 0
 @drjonnywonderboy: Well yea that thing is hideous, but tbh I don't remember the last time Cannondale ever made a nice looking bike
  • 1 0
 @Danzzz88: I think the new Jekyll looks sick. Those prev generation ones look hideous tho..
  • 1 0
 I hope the weather stays dry for them. It’s a stunning place in the dry and a bit bleak if it’s wet

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008424
Mobile Version of Website