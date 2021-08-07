Pinkbike.com
6 Women's Enduro Bikes from Ard Rock 2021
Aug 7, 2021
by
Tristan Tinn
We are back in Reeth, in the north of England. After a two year hiatus due to biblical events - floods and a plague. We rounded up six tough women here to take on the challenge!
Photography by Tristan Tinn
Sian Dillon, @sianydillon
Sian's GT Force
Maxine Philby and her Cannondale Jekyll, the bike that took earnt her the win in vets at UK National DH Champs 2021
Maxine's Jekyll
Daisy Harper Brown and her small Forbidden Dreadnaught
Daisy's Dreadnaught - run as a mullet using the Ziggy link
The Ziggy Link
Vicky Chapman and her Stanton Switch9er FS
Vicky's Switch9er
Kate O Callaghan and her Cannondale Jekyll
Amanda Wishart of Singletrack Mag and her Juliana Maverick
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Ard Rock
Enduro Racing
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
Danzzz88
(39 mins ago)
Why does GT make such a fantastic looking downhill bike but a terrible looking enduro bike, they clearly have it in them to design nice bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
drjonnywonderboy
(32 mins ago)
The Jekyll is the one that fell out of the ugly tree and hit a few branches on the way down.
[Reply]
2
0
Danzzz88
(27 mins ago)
@drjonnywonderboy
: Well yea that thing is hideous, but tbh I don't remember the last time Cannondale ever made a nice looking bike
[Reply]
1
0
WillCoates
(7 mins ago)
@Danzzz88
: I think the new Jekyll looks sick. Those prev generation ones look hideous tho..
[Reply]
1
0
CM999
(30 mins ago)
I hope the weather stays dry for them. It’s a stunning place in the dry and a bit bleak if it’s wet
[Reply]
