6 Women's Enduro Bikes from Ard Rock 2021

Sian Dillon, @sianydillon

Sian's GT Force

Maxine Philby and her Cannondale Jekyll, the bike that took earnt her the win in vets at UK National DH Champs 2021

Maxine's Jekyll

Daisy Harper Brown and her small Forbidden Dreadnaught

Daisy's Dreadnaught - run as a mullet using the Ziggy link

The Ziggy Link

Vicky Chapman and her Stanton Switch9er FS

Vicky's Switch9er

Kate O Callaghan and her Cannondale Jekyll

Amanda Wishart of Singletrack Mag and her Juliana Maverick

We are back in Reeth, in the north of England. After a two year hiatus due to biblical events - floods and a plague. We rounded up six tough women here to take on the challenge!