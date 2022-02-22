Video: Sixpack Launches Emil Johansson's Made in Germany Signature Stem

Press Release: Sixpack
Emil Johansson is not only the King of Slopestyle but also the master of detail. His sport demands trust in every component and German MTB component brand Sixpack is putting its expertise behind him to help him in his pursuit of progression.
In addition to the EJ saddle launched in 2021 Sixpack and the Swedish rider are now launching their latest collaboration, the 31mm signature version of the Millenium stem – the EJ Stem. After a long period of development, testing, and feedback with and from the Swedish rider, Sixpack has now released the product.
With its pure CNC power, made from 7075 T6 aluminum, and 105g weight, the EJ stem provides the precise control and stability required for the most extreme of riders.
|Since I was a little kid I’ve loved engineering and actually studied CNC machining at school, so it feels like a natural evolution to be more involved in product development. This stem is designed to withstand the demands of dirt jumping & slopestyle courses, yet still being super lightweight & slim. We started the development of the stem back in spring 2020 and I rode my full 2021 season on it. I’m really happy it is now available for others.—Emil Johansson
Not only inspired by Emil’s views on environmental responsibility but also because of a shift in the companies’ philosophy, the component specialist established the production of the stem in Germany, close to their headquarter in Vogt near Ravensburg. Reducing the carbon footprint of the product helps take the stem and its development story to a new level.
|Since I joined Sixpack at the end of 2019 we have been working on moving the production of various components to Europe or even Germany. Because yes: for years, Sixpack also sourced its components from Asia, for the usual reasons. Just in time for the effective start of the Corona crisis, we were already in close exchange with various manufacturers in the immediate area of our company headquarters. With the EJ stem, we are now launching the first product which is 100% made in Germany, and at the same time, the second Sixpack product developed with and for Emil. This makes me unbelievably proud.—Jessica von der Brüggen, Brand Manager
Together with the EJ Stem, Sixpack now introduces the Your Part label. The identification mark demonstrates clearly what components of the brand are made in Germany/Europe and calls the consumer to act their part.
All photo credits: Emrik Jansson
More information on Emil and Sixpack can be found below:Emil Johansson:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/johanssoemil/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/
Website: www.emilmtb.com
Sixpack: sixpack-racing.com instagram.com/sixpackracing facebook.com/sixpackracing Sixpack EJ Stem – Brief Technical Overview
Material – AL 7075 T6
Stem Type – A Head
Clamp Size – 31.8mm
Stem Length – 31mm
Stack Height – 36mm
Weight – 105 grams
Gyro Compatible
Price – 119,95€
