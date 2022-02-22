Video: Sixpack Launches Emil Johansson's Made in Germany Signature Stem

Since I joined Sixpack at the end of 2019 we have been working on moving the production of various components to Europe or even Germany. Because yes: for years, Sixpack also sourced its components from Asia, for the usual reasons. Just in time for the effective start of the Corona crisis, we were already in close exchange with various manufacturers in the immediate area of our company headquarters. With the EJ stem, we are now launching the first product which is 100% made in Germany, and at the same time, the second Sixpack product developed with and for Emil. This makes me unbelievably proud. — Jessica von der Brüggen, Brand Manager