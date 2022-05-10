Sixpack Launches German-Made Composite Pedals

PRESS RELEASE: Sixpack
The start of the bike season is a perfect time for Sixpack to surprise the bicycle industry with two completely new composite pedals that are made in Germany. At the top end of the new pedal range is the Millenium CF pedal. In the production of this high-end version, we relied on the use of recycled carbon fibers from industrial waste and stainless-steel components for maximum durability & performance. The more affordable Kamikaze PA comes in seven trendy colors, with the pedal body of the Infinity Black version made from recycled polyamide.Millenium CF
Recycled carbon fibers are used in the new Millenium CF Pedal that results in an unprecedented combination of high impact resistance, low weight and precision. The pedal body, made of carbon fiber reinforced PA, has a 105x114mm footprint and is equipped with 18 extra-long stainless-steel pins. Our goal of a long hassle free, service life is achieved by using stainless steel ball bearings on one side, which hold up to the elements and resist rust, pitting, and precision igus bushings on the other side.
Paired with corrosion-resistant, thermo-chemically hardened CrMo axle ensure smooth running pedals for a long time. All internal components are protected from the elements such as dust, dirt, mud and moisture with the Sixpack Custom Radial Seal.
At only 350g per pair, this pedal is one of the lightest on the market. We achieve all this with a pedal that is manufactured near the company´s HQ in Ravensburg/Germany. Development, testing and final assembly is all done at the Sixpack HQ in Germany and at an RRP of 89.95€ make it a pioneer among composite pedals.
Kamikaze PA
• Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide
• Net size: 105 x 114 mm
• Height: 18.5 mm center (15 mm leading edge)
• Weight: 350 g
• Thermo-chemically tempered CrMo axle
• Recycled carbon fibres from industrial waste
• RRP: 89.95 €
The new Kamikaze PA Pedal is a pared-down option of the high-end version and one of the first composite pedals to withstand the beating of the mega jumps of Darkfest unscathed! Like the Millenium Pedal, it is completely developed and manufactured in Germany. The composite pedal body is made from a glass-fiber reinforced polyamide that gives it great resilience and a low weight.
We designed it with a large footprint (105x114mm) and 18 extra-long steel pins gives you a large stable platform that your feet stick to. Our special chromoly axle is thermochemically hardened, corrosion-resistant and made in Germany as well. Together with a precision igus bushing and two roller steel bearings, this combination ensures super smooth operation with a long service life. All of this is protected from dirt, mud, dust, and moisture with our custom radial seals. This means more time riding and less time worrying about your pedals.
At only 370g per pair, the almost indestructible Kamikaze PA pedal is, in our mind, superior to nearly any standard aluminum pedal on the market while being 100% Made in Germany, and that well known German quality. Robust, lightweight, precise, and available in seven colors - for 59.95€ RRP, the flat pedal meets the demands of all gravity fans. Another special feature is the Infinity Black color Kamikaze PA pedal body is made from recycled polyamide.
• Glas fibre reinforced polyamide
• Net size: 105 x 114 mm
• Height: 18.5 mm center (15 mm leading edge)
• Weight: 370 g
• Thermo-chemically tempered CrMo axle
• 7 color options
• Infinity Black made from 100% recycled plastic
• RRP: 59.95 €
|Strong, light, affordable - Until now mountain bikers assumed that only two of these characteristics are combinable. Using modern carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics from recycled materials and working with local companies we could break with this rule and were even able to add the characteristic “sustainable” to the list.—Chris Lambertz, Engineer at Sixpack
The company's goal was to develop a gravity-oriented composite pedal made in Germany that has a generous platform, is extremely durable & at the same time so light that it is the perfect pedal for everyday use on the trails and in the bike park. With the aim of keeping the distances in the supply chain as short as possible, the products are assembled and packaged in the newly established assembly line at our company's headquarters in Vogt, Ravensburg/Germany. Sixpack also sources the pedal packaging from a local Bavarian manufacturer that uses recycled cardboard and water-based inks, to keep our environmental impact as low as possible.
|The close proximity to the manufacturers of the components for our new Your Part components means an uncomplicated supply chain. We reduce the transportation needed to deliver goods to a minimum and ultimately offer our customers a product whose quality is in our hands from the beginning of the manufacturing process. These reasons and many other points inspired us to start the Your Part project and we are so happy with the results thus far.—Jess von der Brüggen, COO Sixpack
The launch of the EJ stem in February 2022, the German component manufacturer, Sixpack, has made good on its promises: Moving the production of many of its core components to Europe and specifically Germany. These products form the base of our Your Part product line, which is now complemented by the new composite pedals, the Millenium CF and Kamikaze PA. Sixpack plans to steadily expand the Your Part portfolio with great products made in Germany, riders can look forward to much more from the brand in the coming months.
