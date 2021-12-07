Sixpack Launches Emil Johansson's EJ Saddle

Press Release: Sixpack
As part of its collaboration with the Triple Crown of Crankworx winner Emil Johansson, the German MTB component brand Sixpack has developed the Signature EJ saddle for dirt jumping, slopestyle and freeride, which is now available on the company's website and in selected bike shops.
What to do if the athlete misses a product in the new sponsor's portfolio? The athlete's requirements for the product must be identified & combined with the know-how of the company's internal engineering team. Through the exchange of ideas and sketches from both sides, initial approaches begin to emerge. Numerous meetings between athlete, management and brand later, there is an agreement on a specific way forward. Of course, the designers also have a say and put the finishing touches to the design. After that, the final artwork is sent to the manufacturer. Once you have agreed on a manufacturing method with the producer, the first samples are ordered. These reach our headquarters in Germany at Lake Constance a few weeks or months later (in Corona times rather second) to be put through their paces.
In this specific case, the Sixpack team worked with Triple Crown of Crankworx winner Emil Johansson to develop his signature saddle – the EJ Saddle. Emil´s way of working coincides with one of the responsible employees at Sixpack, so the project is another piece of self-realization for both sides.
Emil's solid performance on the bike doesn't come from anywhere. Everything he does, he does without compromise. Each detail is perfected.
The prototypes of the saddle have already been extensively tested in preparation for the season 2020 and at events during the last year. The feedback was translated into the final product, so that the saddle has been successfully used by various athletes (besides Emil himself, Korbinian Engstler, Phil Atwill, etc.) in the season 2021
|So happy to now launch my signature seat together with Sixpack. It’s the one seat I use for all my bikes. The seat is one of the 3 most important contact point I have on my bike. Designed to give good grip & not dig into the knees when pinching it.—Emil Johansson about the development of the EJ saddle
Emil's logo is embossed into the surface of the saddle, which is made of non-slip PU material. The sidewalls of the saddle are edged with durable black Kevlar from the back to the nose. The material protects the product from damage (in case of falls or euphoric dropping when winning various titles). On top, the material gives the rider's legs ideal support when guiding the bike, improving the execution of tricks on the ground and in the air. The sides of the saddle adorn the brand elements of Sixpack, embroidered in white. The rails are made of CrMo steel and guarantee ideal hold of the product for countless hours of training on the bike. They are additionally stabilized and stiffened by the rail plate. The saddle thus puts away even messy landings (which are unavoidable even for top athletes) without hesitation. The ergonomics of the saddle (size: 240x140mm / weight: 283g) give his driver the freedom and at the same time support he needs for his performance in the field of slopestyle, dirt jump, freeride or on the pump track.
