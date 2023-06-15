Sixpack Announces New Internal Cable Routing System

Sealed-off cable ports protect the headset from water and dust.

This ICR system differs from currently available headset cable routing solutions in a few points. The major difference is in where the cables enter the headset. Cables are routed underneath (not through!) the stem. This area is sealed off with rubber cable ports to protect the headset from dust and, most importantly, water. With regular HS routing top covers, water can enter the headset, which is a major known problem of the concept.



Cables are routed close to the cockpit, and can be even shorter than with regular HS cable routing solutions, which further reduces the danger of them tearing off and creates little to no rattling noises.

