Sixpack Announces New Internal Cable Routing System

PRESS RELEASE: Sixpack Racing
The new Millenium ICR Stem in Champagne Silver & Black is now available on the after market.
We won't try to talk you into loving headset cable routing. Mainly because we know it won't work, but also because we don’t want to put in the effort. Some riders hate it, some like it, and some couldn’t care less. If you have a bike with headset cable routing, this article might be of interest to you…
If you have already made up your mind that you don’t like internal routing, skip the article. You can jump straight to the comment section and type a strongly worded comment, if it makes you feel any better.THE BIG 'WHY'
Another company that's going on board with internal cable tourism, ähh routing... WHY? We see a trend of bike manufacturers switching to this new cable routing method. For us as a component brand, it’s important to stay within the trends and standards of modern bikes.
DOING IT RIGHT
So we checked what's available on the HS cable routing side of components. The quick answer is: not much! The few options of HS cable routing components available on the aftermarket are either complete, proprietary fully integrated systems or systems with known issues on the market.
Internal cable routing is a divisive subject, and we understand the concerns of riders. But if you decide to go for HS cable routing, you might as well do it right. So that's what we did.
The Sixpack Internal Cable Routing system is the perfect solution if you are aiming for a clean cockpit, a quiet bike and want to minimize the typical risks involved with HS cable routing. It can be mounted on any bike with Acros ZS56 ICR Headsets or Acros Angle-Headsets with an additional aftermarket compression ring (11.52.106R2-AM).
This ICR system differs from currently available headset cable routing solutions in a few points. The major difference is in where the cables enter the headset. Cables are routed underneath (not through!) the stem. This area is sealed off with rubber cable ports to protect the headset from dust and, most importantly, water. With regular HS routing top covers, water can enter the headset, which is a major known problem of the concept.
Cables are routed close to the cockpit, and can be even shorter than with regular HS cable routing solutions, which further reduces the danger of them tearing off and creates little to no rattling noises.
JUST A STEM (+ some stuff)
The Millenium ICR Stem is a classic stem, like any other combined with HS cable routing, nothing proprietary or fully integrated here. It is available in 35 mm and 50 mm lengths, both having a 35 mm clamp diameter. It comes in 2 colors: Black and Champagne Silver (Raw Eloxal) and has a clamp width of 55 mm.
We designed split-spacers for easy height adjustment of your cockpit, even after the ICR system is mounted. Just loosen the stem, pull it up, and add or remove the split spacers easily. No need to worry about that.
Changing or adjusting your handlebar is as easy as ever, too. Want to ride your favorite handlebar? No problem. Want to rotate your bar a little? Easy. You like the looks of our ICR Stem and want to run it on your regular bike? No problem either. The stem can also be combined with regular headsets with the included adapter.
ENGINEERED & MADE IN GERMANY
The Sixpack ICR System consists of:
• 1x CNC-milled stem
• 1x top cover
• 1x horizontal rubber cable router seal with 4 cable ports
• 2x split spacers for easy height adjustment of the stem (each 5 mm height)
• 1x head tube cover with seal, compatible with Acros ZS56 ICR Headsets or Acros Angle-Headsets with additional aftermarket compression ring (11.52.106R2-AM)
• 1x stem adapter for use with regular headsets
The Millenium iCR stem is CNC-milled from AL 7075 in Germany. All other parts of the cable routing system are made of glass-fiber reinforced PA (Polyamide) in cooperation with Acros. We know what you are thinking: "Plastic? This will break for sure!". But that's a common misconception. Polyamide is an extremely functional material with many benefits. It is lightweight, and - when reinforced with glass fiber - extremely robust and durable. Of course, the entire system was tested to the bone and it easily passed all industry-required tests. The Sixpack ICR system is approved for ASTM category 5, the highest category of riding. Learn more
about the new ICR stem.
Sixpack Millenium ICR Stem on the new Propain Tyee.
