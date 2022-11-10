Sixpack Racing Launches 1st Ride Series Components for Kids

PRESS RELEASE: Sixpack Racing
Sixpack is releasing our first line of bike components for kids, the 1st Ride series. The new parts differ not only in size and color from the portfolio for adults. We paid special attention to kids' ergonomics and needs, designing integrated safety features for optimum protection when biking.
0% Loaded
prev
1/5
next
Five components in different variations
The new kids' line includes PA pedals, grips, a stem, handlebars (available in 560 mm and 680 mm) and seats. The 1st Ride series is designed in timeless black. Pedals and grips also come in Sky Blue, Raspberry Pink and Lime Green, so kids can match their favorite color with their bike setup.
The 1st Ride Grips and the 1st Ride PA Pedals are available now online and in select bike shops. The rest of the 1st Ride series, which includes seats, handlebars and stem will be available in spring 2023.
1st Ride PA Pedals
• Fiberglass-reinforced polyamide
• Platform size: L 90 mm x W 90 mm
• Height: 18.5 mm
• Weight: 330 g
• Pins per side: 16
• Thermo-chemically hardened CrMo axle
• 4 color options
• Safety features: reflectors, adjustable grip level
• RRP: €49.95
• More product info
Special protection of hands and feet 1st Ride Grips
• Diameter: 26 mm
• Compatible with handlebars with an
outer diameter of 19 mm
• Grip Width: 115 mm
• Weight: 72
• 4 color options
• Safety features: extra-large outer flange
• RRP: €14.95
• More product info
In addition to kids' specific sizes, integrated safety features set the 1st Ride components apart from the portfolio for adults. The 1st Ride PA Pedals are equipped with removable reflectors (DIN EN ISO/CPSC-compliant) to increase visibility in road traffic or darkness. There's also an adjustable grip level of the pedals to protect the shins of younger bikers. Parents can remove the 32 pins to give their children a safer introduction into the sport. Adding washers under the pins leads to a compromise between grip performance and safety. If the washers are omitted, the 1st Ride Pedals compete with an adult pedal in terms of grip performance.
Sixpack has also equipped the 1st Ride Grips with safety features. They come with an extra-large outer flange to protect kids' hands and fingers from injury. The gentle, yet robust damping absorbs hard shocks, while the sawtooth profile guarantees a secure grip in any condition, with or without gloves.
|In the development process, we focused particularly on safety and durability. The components are engineered to give children the best possible protection when riding. At the same time, we wanted them to withstand any stresses occurring in play, on the pump track or in the bike park. The result is a component series for kids that is equal in quality to the components for adults. Our young riders have tested the 1st Ride series extensively and the products withstand even wild action.—Engineer Chris Lambertz
More information on all 1st Ride components can be found here
. The products are available at sixpack-racing.com
and in select bike shops.
34 Comments
However, not all pins are made the same. I went with CB Stamp 1 Small and my kids love them (20 and 24" bikes). Stamp 3s were too aggressive for them.
SDG is not bad for smaller kids, but my 8 y.o. is on size 35 already and SDG's platform is just too small for him
The things we do as parents...
In my case they are still at the "put both my feet down after I brake" rather than "lean one side and get one foot down" stage.
That means LOTS of pedal to calf contact which can bring a quick end to the good times of a days ride... and then resistance the next time out, which slows progression.
My solution is for them to wear their soccer shinguards on backwards, which seems to work really well.
We'll probably progress to pins when the terrain dictates, but for the typical pump track and beginner single track, vinyl is just fine/preferred.
Also kids don’t need smaller pedals, I had the SDG pedals on her first Mtn bike and her feet would consistently slip off and cause more crashes than necessary, then I put full size pedals on with half of the pins in place and it helped immediately.
Most of the kids specific gear is a gimmick, and actually makes riding harder for kids. Small saddles and 15.5mm bars/grips, and kids 5.10 shoes are the only item that seem to help out my daughter.
If someone really wants to make a ton of money from parents then they need to make comfortable pads that fit skinny kids so I don’t have to sew down the smallest gform pads to kind of fit my skinny, but athletic girl.
My skinny 6yo rides in "km" size, and 8yo in "kl" size
The 23mm grips are a little firm and much less "comfy" than the SDG grips but after 2.5 years on SDG grips, my 8 year old prefers the smaller junit's on his newest bike which means they would have been better when he was 6. Also the ends on the SDG's break easier when your kid drops his bike and the overall shim design for controls on the junits is better.
No guarantee of safety with mountain biking. It’s all a balance weighing your kid’s skill level with where/how they’re riding and taking a stab* at what you think is safest for the situation
*quasi-pun intended. What would this discussion be without a dad joke?