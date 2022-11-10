Sixpack Racing Launches 1st Ride Series Components for Kids

In the development process, we focused particularly on safety and durability. The components are engineered to give children the best possible protection when riding. At the same time, we wanted them to withstand any stresses occurring in play, on the pump track or in the bike park. The result is a component series for kids that is equal in quality to the components for adults. Our young riders have tested the 1st Ride series extensively and the products withstand even wild action. — Engineer Chris Lambertz