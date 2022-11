Sixpack Racing Launches 1st Ride Series Components for Kids

PRESS RELEASE: Sixpack Racing

Five components in different variations

1st Ride PA Pedals

• Fiberglass-reinforced polyamide

• Platform size: L 90 mm x W 90 mm

• Height: 18.5 mm

• Weight: 330 g

• Pins per side: 16

• Thermo-chemically hardened CrMo axle

• 4 color options

• Safety features: reflectors, adjustable grip level

• RRP: €49.95

• More product info

1st Ride Grips

• Diameter: 26 mm

• Compatible with handlebars with an

outer diameter of 19 mm

• Grip Width: 115 mm

• Weight: 72

• 4 color options

• Safety features: extra-large outer flange

• RRP: €14.95

• More product info

Special protection of hands and feet

In the development process, we focused particularly on safety and durability. The components are engineered to give children the best possible protection when riding. At the same time, we wanted them to withstand any stresses occurring in play, on the pump track or in the bike park. The result is a component series for kids that is equal in quality to the components for adults. Our young riders have tested the 1st Ride series extensively and the products withstand even wild action. — Engineer Chris Lambertz

Sixpack is releasing our first line of bike components for kids, the 1st Ride series. The new parts differ not only in size and color from the portfolio for adults. We paid special attention to kids' ergonomics and needs, designing integrated safety features for optimum protection when biking.The new kids' line includes PA pedals, grips, a stem, handlebars (available in 560 mm and 680 mm) and seats. The 1st Ride series is designed in timeless black. Pedals and grips also come in Sky Blue, Raspberry Pink and Lime Green, so kids can match their favorite color with their bike setup.The 1st Ride Grips and the 1st Ride PA Pedals are available now online and in select bike shops. The rest of the 1st Ride series, which includes seats, handlebars and stem will be available in spring 2023.In addition to kids' specific sizes, integrated safety features set the 1st Ride components apart from the portfolio for adults. The 1st Ride PA Pedals are equipped with removable reflectors (DIN EN ISO/CPSC-compliant) to increase visibility in road traffic or darkness. There's also an adjustable grip level of the pedals to protect the shins of younger bikers. Parents can remove the 32 pins to give their children a safer introduction into the sport. Adding washers under the pins leads to a compromise between grip performance and safety. If the washers are omitted, the 1st Ride Pedals compete with an adult pedal in terms of grip performance.Sixpack has also equipped the 1st Ride Grips with safety features. They come with an extra-large outer flange to protect kids' hands and fingers from injury. The gentle, yet robust damping absorbs hard shocks, while the sawtooth profile guarantees a secure grip in any condition, with or without gloves.More information on all 1st Ride components can be found here . The products are available at sixpack-racing.com and in select bike shops.