Sixpack Racing Launches 1st Ride Series Components for Kids

Nov 9, 2022
by SIXPACK Racing  
Kids deserve their dream build too

PRESS RELEASE: Sixpack Racing

Sixpack is releasing our first line of bike components for kids, the 1st Ride series. The new parts differ not only in size and color from the portfolio for adults. We paid special attention to kids' ergonomics and needs, designing integrated safety features for optimum protection when biking.

prev 1/5 next


Five components in different variations

The new kids' line includes PA pedals, grips, a stem, handlebars (available in 560 mm and 680 mm) and seats. The 1st Ride series is designed in timeless black. Pedals and grips also come in Sky Blue, Raspberry Pink and Lime Green, so kids can match their favorite color with their bike setup.

The 1st Ride Grips and the 1st Ride PA Pedals are available now online and in select bike shops. The rest of the 1st Ride series, which includes seats, handlebars and stem will be available in spring 2023.

1st Ride Pedal in Raspberry Pink
1st Ride PA Pedals
• Fiberglass-reinforced polyamide
• Platform size: L 90 mm x W 90 mm
• Height: 18.5 mm
• Weight: 330 g
• Pins per side: 16
• Thermo-chemically hardened CrMo axle
• 4 color options
• Safety features: reflectors, adjustable grip level
• RRP: €49.95
More product info

1st Ride Grips
• Diameter: 26 mm
• Compatible with handlebars with an
outer diameter of 19 mm
• Grip Width: 115 mm
• Weight: 72
• 4 color options
• Safety features: extra-large outer flange
• RRP: €14.95
More product info
The new 1st Ride Grip in Action


Special protection of hands and feet

In addition to kids' specific sizes, integrated safety features set the 1st Ride components apart from the portfolio for adults. The 1st Ride PA Pedals are equipped with removable reflectors (DIN EN ISO/CPSC-compliant) to increase visibility in road traffic or darkness. There's also an adjustable grip level of the pedals to protect the shins of younger bikers. Parents can remove the 32 pins to give their children a safer introduction into the sport. Adding washers under the pins leads to a compromise between grip performance and safety. If the washers are omitted, the 1st Ride Pedals compete with an adult pedal in terms of grip performance.

The 1st Ride Pedals PA in action

Sixpack has also equipped the 1st Ride Grips with safety features. They come with an extra-large outer flange to protect kids' hands and fingers from injury. The gentle, yet robust damping absorbs hard shocks, while the sawtooth profile guarantees a secure grip in any condition, with or without gloves.

Bike setup with 1st Ride components
Bike setup with 1st Ride components in Sky Blue

bigquotesIn the development process, we focused particularly on safety and durability. The components are engineered to give children the best possible protection when riding. At the same time, we wanted them to withstand any stresses occurring in play, on the pump track or in the bike park. The result is a component series for kids that is equal in quality to the components for adults. Our young riders have tested the 1st Ride series extensively and the products withstand even wild action.Engineer Chris Lambertz

More information on all 1st Ride components can be found here. The products are available at sixpack-racing.com and in select bike shops.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


34 Comments

  • 6 0
 Proud MTB dad here. Screw-like pins in pedals are not a good idea for kids. SDG sorted that out in a better way. Handlebar seems great. 19mm is a must for my kids. I love to see more options. For next iteration please think about the pins guys.
  • 3 0
 What is the issue with pins in your opinion? You can remove them or adjust their height (using washers). Don't you like the fact that the gipping edge still has a thread on it (whereas the SDG one is smooth)? I can understand that smooth may be slightly safer, but I can imagine that (because the shorter thread) you can't play with the height that well.
  • 1 0
 Agree on pins issue.
However, not all pins are made the same. I went with CB Stamp 1 Small and my kids love them (20 and 24" bikes). Stamp 3s were too aggressive for them.

SDG is not bad for smaller kids, but my 8 y.o. is on size 35 already and SDG's platform is just too small for him
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: Yep. If size isn't right it's time to change the pedal.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: There is no way of changing the length of the pins in SDG. But it seems perfect for my kids. The edge is much better and safer.
  • 4 1
 I have a set of Xpedo KCF01AC that I filed off the sharp outer edge of the pins - 1/2 the pins have a concave profile so they still hold onto shoes fine but skin is way less likely to catch and be cut.

The things we do as parents...
  • 2 0
 I'm not a big fan of metal pins on my kids bikes either (they are 5 and 7), but it all depends what they are riding and how they are progressing.

In my case they are still at the "put both my feet down after I brake" rather than "lean one side and get one foot down" stage.

That means LOTS of pedal to calf contact which can bring a quick end to the good times of a days ride... and then resistance the next time out, which slows progression.

My solution is for them to wear their soccer shinguards on backwards, which seems to work really well.

We'll probably progress to pins when the terrain dictates, but for the typical pump track and beginner single track, vinyl is just fine/preferred.
  • 1 0
 My 4 year olds are both on small metal BMX pedals (Forward Addie Junior) which have moulded in metal pins and so far they still have their shins intact.
  • 1 0
 @bhuckley: They're less common now in mountainbiking, but I used to have shinwraps which go all the way around. When my daughter started unicycling, I also got her some from the local BMX shop: soulcycle.com/nl/3/bescherming/scheenbeschermers.aspx?language=EN. Actual (mountain) unicycling shin wraps are rather bulky: krisholm.com/en/gear/protection/percussion.
  • 1 0
 It's nice to have options. SDG also sells grippy pins for their pedals. My kids found the stock ones too slippery.
  • 2 0
 I think there is a point where the lack of grip on the pedals makes crashes more likely or worse. So you need to make a bit of a judgment call. Sometimes just changing to a shoe that grips your current pedals better is a safer idea than pins.
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Excellent thinking actually
  • 6 1
 Why 19mm bars??? The pro taper Junit 15.5mm bars fit my 8 year olds hands MUCH better than the 19mm SDG bars on her previous bike.

Also kids don’t need smaller pedals, I had the SDG pedals on her first Mtn bike and her feet would consistently slip off and cause more crashes than necessary, then I put full size pedals on with half of the pins in place and it helped immediately.

Most of the kids specific gear is a gimmick, and actually makes riding harder for kids. Small saddles and 15.5mm bars/grips, and kids 5.10 shoes are the only item that seem to help out my daughter.

If someone really wants to make a ton of money from parents then they need to make comfortable pads that fit skinny kids so I don’t have to sew down the smallest gform pads to kind of fit my skinny, but athletic girl.
  • 3 0
 Check out the kids pads from 7Protection.
  • 1 0
 IXS in "ks" size are unbelievable small. I would say good for 4yo kid.

My skinny 6yo rides in "km" size, and 8yo in "kl" size
  • 5 1
 I don't know if you noticed but kids tent to occur in variety of sizes. My kid loves 19mm bar.
  • 1 1
 @goroncy: why not get 15.5mm bars with thicker grips then??? 19mm is a silly “kids standard” that needs to go away since 15.5 works for small hands and bigger.
  • 2 1
 @goroncy: protaper makes 23 & 28mm grips.
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: Yeah, my 6 year old has moved on the youth version, 4 year old is good in the kids large.
  • 1 0
 My kids are 4 and with regular adult sized pedals (not even new-style wide platforms) they couldn’t lean there. Ikea over at all and just kept hitting them on the ground. They pretty much always wear Ti-go knee pads or joggers/jeans for added protection as well. They’re no Jackson Goldstone but happily chucking themselves down anything steep and fast they can find, luckily Bristol is full of skate parks and pump tracks of various sizes so they’ve been riding them since they were about 18m old with no fear.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. The junit set is more versatile with the 2-sizes of grips. Unfortunately they don't come in colors...
The 23mm grips are a little firm and much less "comfy" than the SDG grips but after 2.5 years on SDG grips, my 8 year old prefers the smaller junit's on his newest bike which means they would have been better when he was 6. Also the ends on the SDG's break easier when your kid drops his bike and the overall shim design for controls on the junits is better.
  • 6 0
 I had bear trap pedals as a kid, no pads and mashed my shins. Are kids nowadays just softer?
  • 2 0
 Much!!!
  • 2 0
 I disagree that pedal pins are a trade off of grip vs. safety. It’s trading one form of safety (less likely to slip a pedal) for another (less likely to cut a shin/calf). Getting a cut with sharp pins is a relatively high likelihood/relatively low consequence event. Whereas slipping a pedal is probably less likely but could have much more severe consequences if they’re riding fast.

No guarantee of safety with mountain biking. It’s all a balance weighing your kid’s skill level with where/how they’re riding and taking a stab* at what you think is safest for the situation

*quasi-pun intended. What would this discussion be without a dad joke?
  • 1 0
 Chromag radar pedals are really good. Pins for traction but adjustable. Longer platform to make it less important for perfect foot placement. Little man wears pants most of the time he rides. Slipped pedal crashes can be bad
  • 1 0
 @highcountrydh: My son who is 8 now was 6 when we got them loves his radar pedals as well the pins are nice and grippy but not crazy sharp!
  • 4 0
 @chrishei1: yup, our little guy was 4, now 6. Riding all blues off the chairlift and shuttles runs. Still not a big fan of riding uphill, but neither am I if I have a choice! People always talk crap on here about parents spending a lot on their kids equipment, but it’s an investment in your own enjoyment too. Good bike, helmet, pads, and shoes and a day at the mountain with your kid gets really fun. Just gotta get a few laps for yourself too!
  • 2 0
 I've been impressed with the bespoke stuff Spawn makes with their Brood components. Many components also translate over from adult bikes (or you can make them work, grips, pedals, etc.) - but always cool to see kids specific stuff.
  • 5 0
 Cool to see more products with kids on mind.
  • 5 0
 6 packs for kids! Yes!
  • 1 0
 Someone needs to make some proper kids-size brake levers. The ones I've seen are either garbage plastic that break the second you drop the bike or they're way too big and hard to pull. Anyone know of good ones?
  • 2 0
 I think Hayes Dominion has an option for a kid shaped lever. the SFL (short finger lever)
  • 1 0
 not a direct answer to your question, but smaller diameter grips also improve brake reach.
  • 1 0
 Six pack for kids, how bloody dare you, what next? Drugs.





