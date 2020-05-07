Sixpack Racing Launches 'Freeride-Oriented' Millenium Stem

PRESS RELEASE: Sixpack Racing
Our all-new Millenium stem rounds up the downhill and freeride-oriented Millenium series of our product portfolio. Developed together with the Sixpack athletes, the stem stands out with its CNC-finish and race-oriented design. Its freeride-proven stiffness offers precise control for race-winning performance on the most challenging trails of this world and just plain all-out fun whilst ripping lines.
The CNC-machined stem is made from 6061-T6 aluminum, comes in two lengths – 35mm and 45mm – and with a freeride-friendly rise of 0°. The stem provides a 230° increased handlebar clamping surface which ensures maximum stability and security whilst the clamp diameter of 31.8mm and 35mm makes it compatible with all common aluminum and carbon handlebars. Thanks to the smart construction with milled grooves the Millenium stem weighs in at 128g (in the 35mm-long version with a clamp diameter of 35mm), making it one of the lightest gravity-oriented stems on the market. The new Millenium stem is now available for $109.50/€109,50 in select bike shops and online at Sixpack-racing.com
. Next to this new version, Sixpack also offers a Direct Mount version of the Millenium stem for dual-crown bikes.
The new stem perfectly blends intoour Millenium series thanks to its black anodized body and progressive racing grey anodized one-piece headplate and stands out as an eyecatcher on any setup. A sweet extra is Sixpack´s love for details which is reflected in the laser-etched logos and subtle information on the stem, making cockpit installation foolproof and allowing every rider to find his or her individual setup.
|Product performance means flawless quality and functionality combined with an appealing design. Uncompromising product performance with style means fun on the trails and success between the tapes. World cup athlete or riders like you and me – everybody chooses components which please the eye. If the product design meets the personal requirements for quality and functionality on top, it creates the perfect set-up and you can concentrate on the flow we are all striving to find on the trails.— Markus Zander, CEO of Sixpack Racing
Sixpack tests its components in conjunction with EFBE-Prüftechnik. This means, that the components are tested on the most modern machines and in accordance with the latest and toughest standards of the industry. The products are divided into 5 product categories with the Millenium stem excelling in category 5 or “Parts for extreme riding”. This category is the highest class a bicycle component can reach and translates to intended applications that include Downhill trails, bike parks, jumps and drops higher than 122cm (48“) – normal bike or E-bike.
Cooperations with international athletes of different mountain bike disciplines like Slopestyle-Superstar Emil Johansson (SWE), World Cup rider Phil Atwill (GBR), trials-ace and downhill-racer Gabriel Wibmer (AUT) and Italian gravity talent Carola Favoino, an engagement as the main sponsor of the Propain Factory Racing Team in the Mercedes Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup and products, we can be proud of – that’s how Sixpack is approaching the 2020 season. The current Sixpack product portfolio is comprised of mountain bike components “Engineered in Germany” ranging from Enduro and Downhill to Freeride. With the new Millenium stem, Sixpack has established a strong benchmark on the international mountain bike component market.
