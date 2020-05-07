Sixpack Racing Launches 'Freeride-Oriented' Millenium Stem

Product performance means flawless quality and functionality combined with an appealing design. Uncompromising product performance with style means fun on the trails and success between the tapes. World cup athlete or riders like you and me – everybody chooses components which please the eye. If the product design meets the personal requirements for quality and functionality on top, it creates the perfect set-up and you can concentrate on the flow we are all striving to find on the trails. — Markus Zander, CEO of Sixpack Racing