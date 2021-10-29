SixSixOne Releases New Recon Advance Protection Range

Oct 29, 2021
by SixSixOne Protection  

Press Release: SixSixOne

The new Recon Advance protection balances a technical combination of high absorption impact materials matched with rider cut mobility patterns, low profile with extended fit with optional hard cap for maximum comfort and on-trail confidence.


Designed to offer the finest pedal-friendly, high impact protection experience for modern-day riders. The Recon Advance pads feature an extended one piece slip on sleeve with high thigh fit for added comfort and security. Protection certified to EN1621-1 with a lightweight and flexible D3O LP1 insert with the option of adding a hard cap outer shell - for those extra rocky trails.


MTB Protection has come a long way since our early days. Established in Southern California in ‘99 - SixSixOne set out on a path to push the envelope of protective equipment. Over two decades of hitting the dirt, we continue in our quest to design the ultimate gear by introducing the NEW Recon Advance.


Mountain Biking’s original protection was begged, borrowed or adapted from other sports. We’ve taken over 20 years of heavy impacts, slide outs and pedal slams to stamp our place in mountain bike history and we are still charging hard to help shape the future of MTB protection.


Highlights

-A ground up newly developed pad that takes its initial cues from the lightweight Recon pad - lightweight all-day pedal-friendly, but taken up a notch.
-One-piece slip-on sleeve construction with silicon leg grippers. High fit for added comfort and security
-Extended lower shin coverage
-D3O LP1 insert, impact material helping to deliver EN 1621-1 level protection with ultimate flexibility.
-Additional thermo moulded EVA inserts for extra upper, lower and side-impact coverage
-Super lightweight and breathable fabrics - 0.45 kg per pair (knees, size large)
-Padlock equipped for system connectivity with 661 protective shorts.
-Optional add on hard shell available.
-Sizes S-XL

Recon Advance Knee - MSRP $109.99
Recon Advance Elbow - MSRP $94.99
Hard Cap Kits - MSRP $14.99

In stock and available today www.sixsixone.com

@661Protection | www.sixsixone.com | Ride 661

Photographer - Joey Schusler

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Sixsixone


13 Comments

  • 10 1
 Now I can get even closer my dream of looking like a foot soldier for a dystopian monarch in the year 2050 while riding my bike!
  • 1 0
 or Dr. Samuel Hayden from the Doom reboot!
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/vsbattles/images/c/c0/Samuel_Hayden.png/revision/latest?cb=20180114181425
  • 6 0
 Extra $$, Assembly Req'd, More parts to lose ---> #BringBackKyleStrait661
  • 1 0
 This guy gets it. Kyle Strait knees or bust 661...
  • 2 1
 The hard shell doesn't quite convince me. Seems like every single edge of the pad will snatch whichever way I crash and the exposed parts of the velcro that keeps it in place will wear too. Are these pads for people who don't crash?
  • 1 0
 My biggest "crash" this year was an innocent pedal slip on a green trail while riding with my 9-yr-old. Still healing > 2 months later, so if someone can come up with a knee/shin combo that doesn't slip or slide off my leg when I lay the bike down (and I will) I'd pay even more than these ridiculous prices.
  • 1 0
 Back in the days before mtb pads, I used soccer shin pads and skateboard knee pads, funny to see how similar these new knee pads are to what I started with almost 30 years ago!
  • 1 0
 Back in the day I used Hammer Body Guard knee and shin guards for BMX freestyle riding. The knee guards were basically neoprene over neoprene. Very minimalist. They looked like leg warmers. When I started mountain biking, I would wear the knee guards and dudes would make fun of me. Now a lot of pads are basically the same concept.
  • 3 0
 Pop a cap in it!
  • 2 1
 I’ve still got a Dianese suit from the late ‘90’s. I’ve yet to see a significant improvement after all these years.
  • 1 0
 At some point I don't think we can expect something Ground breaking and different. Protection has gotten lighter and compact while still providing ample protection. Inevitably, your probably gonna need to replace what you've got, so the market is there.
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Kyle Strait pads (feel free to rename the to avoid royalty payments)
  • 1 0
 These actually look cool. First solid looking product from 661 in years.

