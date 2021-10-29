SixSixOne Releases New Recon Advance Protection Range

Press Release: SixSixOne
The new Recon Advance protection balances a technical combination of high absorption impact materials matched with rider cut mobility patterns, low profile with extended fit with optional hard cap for maximum comfort and on-trail confidence.
Designed to offer the finest pedal-friendly, high impact protection experience for modern-day riders. The Recon Advance pads feature an extended one piece slip on sleeve with high thigh fit for added comfort and security. Protection certified to EN1621-1 with a lightweight and flexible D3O LP1 insert with the option of adding a hard cap outer shell - for those extra rocky trails.
MTB Protection has come a long way since our early days. Established in Southern California in ‘99 - SixSixOne set out on a path to push the envelope of protective equipment. Over two decades of hitting the dirt, we continue in our quest to design the ultimate gear by introducing the NEW Recon Advance.
Mountain Biking’s original protection was begged, borrowed or adapted from other sports. We’ve taken over 20 years of heavy impacts, slide outs and pedal slams to stamp our place in mountain bike history and we are still charging hard to help shape the future of MTB protection.
Highlights
-A ground up newly developed pad that takes its initial cues from the lightweight Recon pad - lightweight all-day pedal-friendly, but taken up a notch.
-One-piece slip-on sleeve construction with silicon leg grippers. High fit for added comfort and security
-Extended lower shin coverage
-D3O LP1 insert, impact material helping to deliver EN 1621-1 level protection with ultimate flexibility.
-Additional thermo moulded EVA inserts for extra upper, lower and side-impact coverage
-Super lightweight and breathable fabrics - 0.45 kg per pair (knees, size large)
-Padlock equipped for system connectivity with 661 protective shorts.
-Optional add on hard shell available.
-Sizes S-XL
Recon Advance Knee - MSRP $109.99
Recon Advance Elbow - MSRP $94.99
Hard Cap Kits - MSRP $14.99
In stock and available today www.sixsixone.com
Photographer - Joey Schusler
