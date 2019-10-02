Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident

Oct 2, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


22-year-old ski-cross racer Mikayla Martin passed away on the evening of October 1 following a mountain bike accident while at home in Squamish, BC. She was riding in the Slhaney Trail system behind Stawamus Chief Provincial Park.

“We wish to express our most sincere condolences to Christine and James, Mikayla’s parents, as well as her entire family and circle of friends,” said Vania Grandi, President and CEO of Alpine Canada in a release. “Mikayla embodied a love of skiing and passion for ski cross that were boundless and words can’t express how sorely she’ll be missed.”

Mikayla grew up in Squamish B.C and developed into a promising alpine ski racer as a member of the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. She switched to Ski Cross following the 2016-2017 alpine racing season and quickly made a name for herself in her new sport, joining the national team in 2017.

In the summer of 2018, Mikayla was crowned FIS World Junior Champion in Cardrona, New Zealand. Proving that she was among the best up-and-coming athletes in North America and internationally, Mikayla was given the opportunity to make the jump to the World Cup circuit last winter. She achieved two top-10 results at the beginning of the 2019 season including a career-best 6th place at the World Cup in Innichen, Switzerland. Her successes earned her a spot on the Canadian team for World Championships at Solitude, USA last February.

She was poised to race on the World Cup circuit during the 2020-21 season.

"The death of Mikayla is a huge loss for the community of Squamish and an immense loss for her family and friends and our thoughts are with them," says Sergeant Sascha Banks. "It can't be stressed more that adventuring in Squamish comes with inherent risks. We can only ask that you take that one more risk assessment, one more second to check the geographics, one more look at your equipment, and one more conversation about what the plan is. We all want people to live doing what they love."

The full statement from the Squamish RCMP can be found here.

Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott had this to say.

“In a town that celebrates mountain adventure, we are heartbroken to hear of the loss of this young life, so filled with talent and promise. On behalf of the District of Squamish, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to Mikayla’s family and friends, and to all Squamish locals who will mourn for her in the wake of this tragic outcome.”

Our thoughts are with Mikayla's friends and family.

13 Comments

  • 21 0
 Terrible news. Awful. My condolences to her family and to the community she leaves behind.
  • 8 0
 Tragic. Thoughts with her family and friends. Remember to tell yours you love them, early and often. Lately I've been reading and listening to a lot of Ram Dass among other philosophers, he has a way of putting things, especially death, in perspective. Might help others too, www.ramdass.org/dying-is-absolutely-safe
  • 6 1
 Jeez, what another horrible tragedy. It feels like there has been a serious uptick in death from mountain biking lately. Is that really the case or is it just being reported more?
  • 3 0
 I was wondering the same thing. I’m almost starting to feel irresponsible.
  • 8 0
 Anyone who visited Whistler this past summer can attest that our little sport is becoming much more popular, and dare I say, mainstream? The problem is, it's not like many other sports where you can easily learn as an adult. The learning curve for what we do is steep, and the crash damage can be debilitating.

What a shame this story is. Mikalya was well known in the area, and this loss will be felt deep. Far too young to RIP Frown
  • 1 0
 That really sucks and soo young. Soo much talent R.I.P.
  • 3 0
 As bikes get more capable, people are riding more challenging terrain, risks are going up. My condolences to her family and friends.
  • 3 0
 Too young ,I have no words when this thing happens,to the family and friends my condolences
  • 2 0
 Indeed a sad loss. One of her ski cross team mates is staying with us so we heard last night. She was at my house just a few days ago. Hard to believe.
  • 2 0
 Such a talented athlete, born and raised in the mountains. RIP, Mikayla....
  • 2 0
 So sad. My condolences as well to her family and friends.
  • 1 0
 RIP Mikayla. The ski community will greatly miss you❤️
  • 1 0
 Too young... RIP.

