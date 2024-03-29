Sklar Opens Pre-Order for Tall Tale Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Sklar Bikes

Sklar Bikes is launching a pre-order for their highly anticipated mountain bike frame, The “Tall Tale”. The steel hardtail designed around 29 x 2.6” tires and a modern-yet-familiar geometry is up for everyday trail rides, long bikepacking trips and everything in between. Because of Sklar’s small production runs these frames are able to use the finest materials available for superior ride quality and durability. “Over the past decade of designing and building custom mountain bikes I got to hear firsthand what riders are actually looking for in a hardtail,” said founder and designer Adam Sklar. “It is really satisfying to see those ideas and design philosophy brought to a more approachable scale with the Tall Tale frame.”The Tall Tale’s geometry was derived in part from customer feedback from hundreds of custom mountain bike builds. A progressive yet familiar bike that is stable and confidence inspiring while staying lofty and nimble.Frame Spec:Frame Material: Double butted, heat treated Chromoly Steel.148x12mm BOOST Spacing, UDH DropoutISO rear brake mountDesigned for 29” x 2.6” tires31.6mm Seat post (stealth routing)2 bottle cages in front triangletriple cage mount under down tubeRear rack mounts130mm travel size S, 140mm M, L, 150mm travel XL73mm BSA Bottom bracket ShellEC34mm/44mm HeadsetClearance for up to a 36T chainring (boost chainline)Full External Cable routing