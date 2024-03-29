Sklar Opens Pre-Order for Tall Tale Hardtail

Mar 29, 2024
by Adam Sklar  
Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike

PRESS RELEASE: Sklar Bikes

Sklar Bikes is launching a pre-order for their highly anticipated mountain bike frame, The “Tall Tale”. The steel hardtail designed around 29 x 2.6” tires and a modern-yet-familiar geometry is up for everyday trail rides, long bikepacking trips and everything in between. Because of Sklar’s small production runs these frames are able to use the finest materials available for superior ride quality and durability. “Over the past decade of designing and building custom mountain bikes I got to hear firsthand what riders are actually looking for in a hardtail,” said founder and designer Adam Sklar. “It is really satisfying to see those ideas and design philosophy brought to a more approachable scale with the Tall Tale frame.”

The Tall Tale’s geometry was derived in part from customer feedback from hundreds of custom mountain bike builds. A progressive yet familiar bike that is stable and confidence inspiring while staying lofty and nimble.


2024 Sklar Tall Tale Geo chart

Frame Spec:
Frame Material: Double butted, heat treated Chromoly Steel.
148x12mm BOOST Spacing, UDH Dropout
ISO rear brake mount
Designed for 29” x 2.6” tires
31.6mm Seat post (stealth routing)
2 bottle cages in front triangle
triple cage mount under down tube
Rear rack mounts
130mm travel size S, 140mm M, L, 150mm travel XL
73mm BSA Bottom bracket Shell
EC34mm/44mm Headset
Clearance for up to a 36T chainring (boost chainline)
Full External Cable routing


Full product specs and info available at Sklarbikes.com

Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike

Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike

Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike

Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike

Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike


