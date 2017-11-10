SKS RideAir Tubeless Inflation Bottle - Review

Construction and Features



RideAir is a 60 ML capacity aluminum storage bottle encased in a plastic shell that can be pressurized with a bicycle floor pump up to 16 bar (230 psi). A rubber cap protects its Schrader inflation valve and stows a Presta valve adapter. A short section of rubber hose, tipped with a screw-on Schrader fitting, tucks neatly into a groove around the top of the bottle when it's not deployed, and a small, flush-mounted gauge eliminates any guessing about if or how much of a charge is available.



When the time comes to inflate a tire, depressing its push-button valve releases a volume of air that should easily mount up a reluctant tubeless tire. RideAir is designed to hold a charge for an indefinite time, so you can keep it handy at the bike park or on race day, should you need to air up a tire quickly.



The plastic shell and its rubber cap should keep the RideAir bottle relatively dent free if you opt to leave it in a tool box, or let it roll around the back of your Sprinter, and the button is recessed to prevent an accidental depressurization.

