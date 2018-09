Kurtis and Jacob following close through the berms on Vertigo Kurtis and Jacob following close through the berms on Vertigo

The 2018/19 season at Skyline Bike Park is just getting started, so here's a video from the end of last season. Kurtis Walton and Jacob O'Donoghue-Price from the trail crew make the most of the prime autumn dirt and ride full throttle on some classic Queenstown trails.