Slack Randoms: $1100 Ti Balance Bikes, Blockchain Carbon Frame Tracking & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Van Nicholas Releases $1100 Ti Balance Bike
Van Nicholas has joined the list of brands offering premium balance bikes as it launches the Ventus JR.
|Titanium’s lightweight but robust nature makes it the perfect material for very young riders because it is light enough for them to control easily, but tough enough to handle the rough treatment it will inevitably receive!— Ralph Moorman, General Manager of Van Nicholas
The Ventus JR weighs just 2,322 grams although this comes at a cost of $1109. Find out more here
.
Blockchain Could Track Sustainability of Composites for Bike Frames
Fujitsu and Teijin have partnered with V Frames and Advanced Bikes in Germany to promote recycled materials and track emissions across the cycling industry using a blockchain platform.
The project aims to create "digital twins" of composite frames within a blockchain platform so that each frame's life can be tracked. The hope is that this will create a greater awareness of the value of recycled materials and the industries current handling of carbon fiber.
Designing a Mountain Bike in Fusion 360
|00:00 Intro
01:07 Step 1 - Base sketch
04:32 Step 2 - Centerline sketch
08:33 Step 3 - Draw headtube
12:19 Step 4 - BB ST
14:47 Step 5 - Front triangle
18:49 Step 6 - CS centerlines
22:14 Step 7 - Tire clearance body
23:45 Step 8 - SS centerlines
27:46 Step 9 - CS body
29:36 Step 10 - SS body
31:20 Step 11 - Joining the dropouts and yoke
34:59 Step 12 - Conclusions
In this tutorial, we will design a mountain bike frame from scratch. The method I show is a simplified version of the way that I design bikes in fusion360. Just with any software, there is going to be a learning curve.
See the thread for additional instructions, files, and to ask questions:
Tips:
- Break down the video into steps. You may need to repeat steps at 1/2 speed to understand
- Try not to deviate from the tutorial on the first pass. You can always go back and change the geometry and design later
- If you are stuck, try reverse-engineering the CAD
- Just with anything, you only get better with practice— YANGMFG
Jack Moir's Swingarm Testing
|First test session on My new Capra. Day 1 was testing different length rear ends.— Jack Moir
Audi Nines 2022 FPV Course Flyby
|Jump on board for a flight around the 2022 site for Audi Nines. Which line you riding?— GoPro
Thibaut Daprela and Hugo Marini Raw Runs in Combes, France
|Jump in with the crew at Commecal for some rides during their team's first bike camp in the south of France. Good times with friends testing and getting some rides in for the start of the year.— GoPro
Mastering the Slinky
|Did you play with slinkys when you were younger? Josh Jacobs has taken a childhood toy and turned it into a visually stunning art form. Slinky manipulation is a fairly new practice, starting around 2010. Josh got into "slinking" eight years ago when watching an incredible Chinese performer do things he never thought possible with a slinky. Now, Josh is one of the best slinky manipulators in the world.— Wired
Building a Laser Chainsaw
Crayons Vs. 150 Ton Hydraulic Press
|Return of original Worm Maker 5 000 000 hydraulic press tool! Super satisfying worms from oranges, cabbage, pineapple, candles and crayons! Filmed with super high speed cameras for high quality satisfying slow motion videos.— Hydraulic Press Channel
4 Comments