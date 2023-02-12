Slack Randoms: $1100 Ti Balance Bikes, Blockchain Carbon Frame Tracking & More

00:00 Intro

01:07 Step 1 - Base sketch

04:32 Step 2 - Centerline sketch

08:33 Step 3 - Draw headtube

12:19 Step 4 - BB ST

14:47 Step 5 - Front triangle

18:49 Step 6 - CS centerlines

22:14 Step 7 - Tire clearance body

23:45 Step 8 - SS centerlines

27:46 Step 9 - CS body

29:36 Step 10 - SS body

31:20 Step 11 - Joining the dropouts and yoke

34:59 Step 12 - Conclusions



In this tutorial, we will design a mountain bike frame from scratch. The method I show is a simplified version of the way that I design bikes in fusion360. Just with any software, there is going to be a learning curve.



See the thread for additional instructions, files, and to ask questions:



Tips:

- Break down the video into steps. You may need to repeat steps at 1/2 speed to understand

- Try not to deviate from the tutorial on the first pass. You can always go back and change the geometry and design later

- If you are stuck, try reverse-engineering the CAD

- Just with anything, you only get better with practice — YANGMFG