Slack Randoms: $1900 Cycling Shoes, Blue Olympic Forks & More

LoreOne, a startup from the Silicon Valley, has revealed its new shoes that are available to pre-order for $1,900 USD. The shoes are the world’s first 3D printed carbon hard-shelled, custom made cycling shoes, and they say you should, "Prepare to have your head explode while your feet feel true power transfer for the first time ever."The shoes consist of a carbon outer shell that looks like Venom's Crocs and forms the rigid skeleton of the shoe. Inside that shell is a foam liner and together it’s claimed that the LoreOne is the most ventilated cycling shoe on the market. While this will be great for riders in warmer countries, it won't suit riders in rainy climates so LoreOne also produces custom overshoes to keep the foot protected.Each shoe is custom fitted to its rider and before you buy the shoe you have to send a 3D scan of your foot to LoreOne using their proprietary app, Morphic. This scan is then beamed over to California where the shoe is 3D printed for each foot.Lore’s pre-order has opened with the extremely specific total of 277 pairs available for 2021 priced at $1,900. A size US10 will be approximately 270 grams per shoe. For a deeper dive into the tech, read the Cycling Tips article, here Fox has gold, DVO has green, RockShox has black and now SR Suntour has blue. Suntour arrived in Tokyo with these special edition forks with anodised blue stanchions for its athletes including Jens Schuermans and Martin Viadaurre. As far as we know, there are no claimed performance benefits to these forks, it was purely an aesthetic change that isn't available for consumers.Jens and Martin both finished in the top 20 in the race but Suntour's biggest success came from Tom Pidcock, who was riding a prototype fork of a different variety Learn more about the ride, here