Slack Randoms: $1900 Cycling Shoes, Blue Olympic Forks & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
LoreOne's $1,900 Cycling Shoes
LoreOne, a startup from the Silicon Valley, has revealed its new shoes that are available to pre-order for $1,900 USD. The shoes are the world’s first 3D printed carbon hard-shelled, custom made cycling shoes, and they say you should, "Prepare to have your head explode while your feet feel true power transfer for the first time ever."
The shoes consist of a carbon outer shell that looks like Venom's Crocs
and forms the rigid skeleton of the shoe. Inside that shell is a foam liner and together it’s claimed that the LoreOne is the most ventilated cycling shoe on the market. While this will be great for riders in warmer countries, it won't suit riders in rainy climates so LoreOne also produces custom overshoes to keep the foot protected.
Each shoe is custom fitted to its rider and before you buy the shoe you have to send a 3D scan of your foot to LoreOne using their proprietary app, Morphic. This scan is then beamed over to California where the shoe is 3D printed for each foot.
Lore’s pre-order has opened
with the extremely specific total of 277 pairs available for 2021 priced at $1,900. A size US10 will be approximately 270 grams per shoe. For a deeper dive into the tech, read the Cycling Tips article, here
.
Mind Bending BMX tricks
|We've never seen this at an X Games before....—X Games
|One of the proudest clips I’ve gotten, the HD flip is my favorite trick now!—Matty Cramner
Charlie Hatton's Wild National Champs Line
|Sound ON for send. The laws of gravity don't apply to Charlie Hatton.—British Cycling
Trials Riding Up a Climbing Wall
Special Edition Olympic Forks
Fox has gold, DVO has green, RockShox has black and now SR Suntour has blue. Suntour arrived in Tokyo with these special edition forks with anodised blue stanchions for its athletes including Jens Schuermans and Martin Viadaurre. As far as we know, there are no claimed performance benefits to these forks, it was purely an aesthetic change that isn't available for consumers.
|Have you seen the very special anodized blue Axon forks for our Olympic athletes?!
This one is for Jens Schuermans. Best of luck to him!—SR Suntour
Jens and Martin both finished in the top 20 in the race but Suntour's biggest success came from Tom Pidcock, who was riding a prototype fork of a different variety
.
Riding 71 Miles on a 71st Birthday
Learn more about the ride, here
.Hitting the Jumps at 2 Years 9 Months
|Riding the Western Bike Park dirt jumps at 2 years and 9 months old on a Prevelo Zulu Heir 2 (bike imported from USA but soon to be available at Phoenix Cycle Works!!!
Harley wore his new TiGo bikes body armour today for the first time and he walked away unscathed from 2 pretty impressive crashes that he had on the main dirt jump lines (caused by his feet coming off the pedals… see the video!)
12 Comments
1900 dollars for a pair of shoes?!!! WTAF?!
Phew. I think I nailed that...
...also, this shoe is definitely being sold to the SoulCycle/Peloton crowd with money to burn. The cleat is the give away. That and this would be terrible outdoors as dirt and grim would get between the carbon and the foam and be impossible to clean (though I guess your staff can deal with that)
so have road bikes tho so
also they look like crocks
Post a Comment