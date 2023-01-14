Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More

Jan 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




Twitter Auctioning Off Two $4,000 Trainer Charging Desks for Bids Starting at $25


Coming off Acer's announcement of its $1000 bike desks you can grab a potential bargain in Twitter's upcoming office furniture auction.

As part of an office clearout following ongoing changes at the company, it has put a pair of Rock the Bike Fender Blender Pro Recharge Stations up for auction for a starting bid of $25. The newer version of these bikes can cost around $4000 each so someone might get a good bargain, although the auction winner will have to organise their own shipping.

Find out more here.


Homemade bicycle Snowplow


bigquotesSnow clearing has become a major challenge for many British Columbians.

But a man from Victoria has devised a unique made-in-B.C. solution by putting a snowplow on a bicycle. CBC Vancouver


1993 vs. 2023 - Mountain Biking in Moab


bigquotesI found a videotape from 1993 of my dad mountain biking in Moab and recreated it nearly 30 years later. Mahalo my Dude


Back On The Tools - Dakotah Norton


bigquotes2023 DH Season prep has begun and we headed to Windrock to get some downhill laps in and film some different lines. There will be a lot more preseason videos coming about, showing you what all goes into a professional downhill racers preparation for the season! Dakotah Norton


Queenstown Laps with Bernard Kerr, Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & More


bigquotesWe are finally back lapping skyline Queenstown here in New Zealand. Eddie Masters comes over to help me fit some fresh Yakima roof bars and racks to the Honda city.

Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone come for some laps and its real time...blessed to be back!

Enjoy sports fans because we sure are! Bernard Kerr,


The High Life | The Final Season of Chamonix's Oldest Refuge


bigquotesIn the final season of the original 119-year-old Le Refuge de la Charpoua, hutkeeper of eight years, Sarah Cartier, and her two children, embrace the high life and all its history in the mountains near Chamonix, France. The timeworn little building, set to be rebuilt in the same place in 2023, is surrounded by towering granite walls and alpine light providing them with a mystical setting to do all the dailies of cooking, cleaning and climbing; a place to breathe in the freedom of the high life while the sights and sounds of the busy world below fall away.

Director: Pierre Cadot
Production: Yucca Films
Original Music: Jonathan Labigne and Yann Chapelet - Zikali
Additional Music: Alton Ellis - True Born African Patagonia


Extreme Weather Creates Dakar Chaos


bigquotesThe third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally was a dramatic one. An extreme weather event caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors. Red Bull


World's Best Climbers Race Up Giant Dam Wall


bigquotesTeams of the world's best climbers raced up the GIANT Verzasca Dam in Switzerland, going head-to-head on the biggest climbing wall ever made! After 2 days of qualifying the final 2 teams from a competitive field of 16 made it to the finals, and had to race up the near vertical 180 meter ascent, but who would win? @WideBoyz talk us through the nailbiting final showdown of Red Bull Dual Ascent Red Bull


Does Glass Break Faster than a Bullet?


bigquotesGav and Dan decide to have a race between two things that happen instantly to the human eyeball. Both contestants make it to the finish line in one frame of a normal camera, thankfully the high speed cameras are paying attention. The Slow Mo Guys


Worlds Hardest Jigsaw vs. Puzzle Machine




Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist
121178 views
[Updated - Jamie Edmondson Signs with Chili Racing Brigade] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
83940 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand
72788 views
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
71813 views
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
58468 views
Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"
52258 views
Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
52175 views
$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show
40182 views

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 $4k for a bike with a generator seems crazy. Just make one diy and it'd probably be less than $100 with a thrift store bike. So many guides/videos already out there.
  • 1 1
 Muzzle velocity on a pistol is relatively low in the firearms world, based on the amount of powder and the size of the projectile. I'd like to see them use a high-powered rifle round such as a .50 BMG or .338 Lapua.
  • 1 1
 "An extreme weather event caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors" ...of a CO2 spewing activity that itself will contribute to more extreme weather events. Nice.
  • 2 0
 “I rode my bike up hill both ways in the snow to school”
  • 6 0
 I shared a bike with my brother. When I got to school, I’d have to run it home, so he could ride it to school…
  • 2 0
 I'd love to take an old school rigid for a lap on slickrock
  • 1 0
 Twitter really doing anything to get some cash rn





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046186
Mobile Version of Website