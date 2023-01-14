Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Twitter Auctioning Off Two $4,000 Trainer Charging Desks for Bids Starting at $25
Coming off Acer's announcement of its $1000 bike desks
you can grab a potential bargain in Twitter's upcoming office furniture auction.
As part of an office clearout following ongoing changes at the company, it has put a pair of Rock the Bike Fender Blender Pro Recharge Stations up for auction for a starting bid of $25. The newer version of these bikes can cost around $4000 each so someone might get a good bargain, although the auction winner will have to organise their own shipping.
Find out more here
.
Homemade bicycle Snowplow
|Snow clearing has become a major challenge for many British Columbians.
But a man from Victoria has devised a unique made-in-B.C. solution by putting a snowplow on a bicycle.— CBC Vancouver
1993 vs. 2023 - Mountain Biking in Moab
|I found a videotape from 1993 of my dad mountain biking in Moab and recreated it nearly 30 years later.— Mahalo my Dude
Back On The Tools - Dakotah Norton
|2023 DH Season prep has begun and we headed to Windrock to get some downhill laps in and film some different lines. There will be a lot more preseason videos coming about, showing you what all goes into a professional downhill racers preparation for the season!— Dakotah Norton
Queenstown Laps with Bernard Kerr, Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & More
|We are finally back lapping skyline Queenstown here in New Zealand. Eddie Masters comes over to help me fit some fresh Yakima roof bars and racks to the Honda city.
Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone come for some laps and its real time...blessed to be back!
Enjoy sports fans because we sure are!— Bernard Kerr,
The High Life | The Final Season of Chamonix's Oldest Refuge
|In the final season of the original 119-year-old Le Refuge de la Charpoua, hutkeeper of eight years, Sarah Cartier, and her two children, embrace the high life and all its history in the mountains near Chamonix, France. The timeworn little building, set to be rebuilt in the same place in 2023, is surrounded by towering granite walls and alpine light providing them with a mystical setting to do all the dailies of cooking, cleaning and climbing; a place to breathe in the freedom of the high life while the sights and sounds of the busy world below fall away.
Director: Pierre Cadot
Production: Yucca Films
Original Music: Jonathan Labigne and Yann Chapelet - Zikali
Additional Music: Alton Ellis - True Born African— Patagonia
Extreme Weather Creates Dakar Chaos
|The third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally was a dramatic one. An extreme weather event caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors.— Red Bull
World's Best Climbers Race Up Giant Dam Wall
|Teams of the world's best climbers raced up the GIANT Verzasca Dam in Switzerland, going head-to-head on the biggest climbing wall ever made! After 2 days of qualifying the final 2 teams from a competitive field of 16 made it to the finals, and had to race up the near vertical 180 meter ascent, but who would win? @WideBoyz talk us through the nailbiting final showdown of Red Bull Dual Ascent— Red Bull
Does Glass Break Faster than a Bullet?
|Gav and Dan decide to have a race between two things that happen instantly to the human eyeball. Both contestants make it to the finish line in one frame of a normal camera, thankfully the high speed cameras are paying attention.— The Slow Mo Guys
Worlds Hardest Jigsaw vs. Puzzle Machine
