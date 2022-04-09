Slack Randoms: 3.3kg Bikes, Wireless Only Frames, 'World’s First Alloy Superbike' & More

Over the past few years there have been some interesting efforts throughout the bike industry to investigate and understand climbing efficiency. This is understandably important to people, because if you're getting to the top of the hill under your own power, you're going to be spending much more of your time climbing than descending. There's a fair bit to consider, particularly when it comes to measuring efficiency - which turns out to be very difficult to do with bikes.



We dig into some of the attempts to measure climbing efficiency, as well as rolling resistance. — Vorsprung Suspension