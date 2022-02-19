Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Silca's Bird of Prey Bottle Opener
Silca has launched a new 3D printed Titanium product in the form of its Bird of Prey bottle opener. Costing £38 and weight just 11 grams the Titanium bottle opener also appears to come with a lifetime warranty.
|Open your favorite beverage in style with a 3D printed Titanium bottle opener. Weighing in at just 11g you will be blown away every time you open a beverage.— Silca
Monoral Bikes' AE Hardtail with a 'Vertical Bottom Bracket System'
Monoral Bikes has launched its new Titanium hardtail with a unique 'Vertical Bottom Bracket System'.
The bottom bracket setup on the AE hardtail is designed to allow riders to alter the height of the BB. The height can be adjusted in 5mm increments with an increase of 5mm in either direction. The frame is also capable of taking up to 3" tires with 27.5" wheel or 2.8" tires in the 29" setup. Monoral has designed the frame around 140-150mm forks and it has a head angle of 64 degrees paired to a seat tube angle of 76 degrees.
The price including the BB unit is 250000yen with tax which after conversion should be around $2200.
Alexander Kristoff Destroys Spectators Phone in Sprint Finish
In a sprint finish at a race in Portugal this week road racer, Alexander Kristoff was forced closer to the barriers and knocked a spectators phone to the ground as he raced to the line.
The spectator who had been holding their phone a good distance past the barrier had the device smashed out of their hands by the Norwegian rider. As the top riders got into the finish Alexander Kristoff was pushed closer toward the barriers after a move by Jordi Meeus, causing Kristoff to knock into multiple spectators.
Kristoff who ended up finishing in third was not too happy at the result telling a journalist at the finish line: "At the finish I asked him ‘why the f*ck did you change line?’ He said he had to go there but I don’t agree.
“He moved me into the barriers and I hit a lot of spectators with my shoulder, so I’m not very happy about it.”
Mathieu Van Der Poel Takes on the Winter Olympics
After crashing out of the XC at the Tokyo Olympics, Mathieu Van Der Poel has shown off his incredible depth of talent as he takes on multiple events at this year's Winter Olympics.
Homemade Rope Spoke Wheels
|I've had a lot of requests to try Berd "rope" spokes since putting out my wheel build videos. I've certainly been interested but been put off by the costs.
It turns out I've not been the only one interested... Adam from Tartybikes took his interest a little further though and decided to tackle the incredibly complex task of making his own rope spokes!
It's hard to convey the work he's put into finding a strong, reliable and repeatable method of making these spokes! It's been in the hundreds of hours but the work has paid off and he has managed to make a functioning pair of rope spoke wheels which are holding strong after 400 miles of off-road MTB in the grime of a UK winter.
Adam shared his progress on forums which is where I first saw what he was up to but it was actually Adam who got in touch with me about building one of my wheels for my channel. I can't thank him enough for the work he's put in to make this video possible!— Ali Clarkson
GT Celebrate RAD’s 35th Anniversary with Rad Pro Series BMX
GT has celebrated the 35th anniversary of the cult-classic BMX film RAD with the launch of a limited edition BMX.
The new bike is a modern re-imagining of Cru Jones as a bike with some subtle details for fans of the movie. Included with the bike is a three-piece GT x RAD pad set, reproduction Dyno number plate and a custom embroidered RAD saddle. The RAD Series 29 is available now for $790.
|Inspiration comes in many forms. For some, it can be found in great music, art, cultural icons, sport heroes, family members and more. For the 2022 GT Rad Series, inspiration came in the form of the 80s cult-classic BMX film “Rad” – and its main character, Cru Jones. The Rad movie is a two-wheeled adaptation of the timeless tale of a hometown kid taking on the best in the world and beating the odds… what could be more inspiring?— GT
