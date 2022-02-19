Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More

I've had a lot of requests to try Berd "rope" spokes since putting out my wheel build videos. I've certainly been interested but been put off by the costs.



It turns out I've not been the only one interested... Adam from Tartybikes took his interest a little further though and decided to tackle the incredibly complex task of making his own rope spokes!



It's hard to convey the work he's put into finding a strong, reliable and repeatable method of making these spokes! It's been in the hundreds of hours but the work has paid off and he has managed to make a functioning pair of rope spoke wheels which are holding strong after 400 miles of off-road MTB in the grime of a UK winter.



Adam shared his progress on forums which is where I first saw what he was up to but it was actually Adam who got in touch with me about building one of my wheels for my channel. I can't thank him enough for the work he's put in to make this video possible! — Ali Clarkson