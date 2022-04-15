Slack Randoms: $4300 Real-Time Tire Pressure Management System, Nino Schurter's 1st & 33rd Wins, Ski Juggling & More

Authorised in line with article 1.3.004 of the UCI Regulations, the tyre pressure management system is controlled by buttons on the handlebar and uses mechanical valves to regulate airflow between the air reservoir and the tubeless tyre. The system does not alter the structural integrity of the wheelset and does not contain any moving parts or compressors… In line with 1.3.006 of the UCI Regulations, the tyre pressure management system is also available commercially for all people practising the sport of cycling. — UCI