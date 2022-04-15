close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Slack Randoms: $4300 Real-Time Tire Pressure Management System, Nino Schurter's 1st & 33rd Wins, Ski Juggling & More

Apr 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.




UCI Legalize Tire Pressure Management System


Ahead of this year's Paris-Roubaix, the UCI has given approval for riders to use a real-time tire pressure management system. The system in question is Scope's Atmoz which allows you to adjust your tire pressure while riding.

The pressure control system lets you press a button on your bars to add or remove tire pressure depending on the terrain. There are not many details on Scope's system but it sounds like it uses a pressurized air tank that releases air with each inflation, this means there is only a limited number of uses before the system needs recharging. The system attaches around the hubs and uses a pneumatic hose and unique control valves to adjust the air pressure in each wheel.

bigquotesAuthorised in line with article 1.3.004 of the UCI Regulations, the tyre pressure management system is controlled by buttons on the handlebar and uses mechanical valves to regulate airflow between the air reservoir and the tubeless tyre. The system does not alter the structural integrity of the wheelset and does not contain any moving parts or compressors… In line with 1.3.006 of the UCI Regulations, the tyre pressure management system is also available commercially for all people practising the sport of cycling. UCI

Scope has the system available to buy now, but it's not cheap at €3998. You can find out more about it here.




Nino Schurter's 1st and 33rd World Cup Wins


After taking his first Elite World Cup win at Dalby Forest in 2010, Nino Schurter finally matched Julien Absalon's all-time win record of 33 in Brazil last weekend.




Jackson Goldstone vs Amaury Pierron at the Lourdes DH World Cup


With Jackson Goldstone getting a five-second head start, see where Amaury Pierron makes up the time to cross the line at the same time at the Lourdes DH World Cup.




Skiing + Juggling = Skuggling


bigquotesGoPro Awards recipient Joe Cronquist (@tetonjuggler) is here to teach a crash course on how to activate every neuron in your brain. GoPro




Indoor Skydiving Maja Kuczyńska


Championship-winning skydiver Maja Kuczyńska shows off her incredible skills at this year's European Championships.




Are Metric or Inch bolts stronger?


bigquotesHow strong are hex nuts, bolts and bolt threads in inch and metric sizes? Are machined billet bolts stronger than store ones? We are going to use our 150 ton hydraulic press and 240 force sensor to find out! Hydraulic Press Channel




Highlights from the Nines 2022


bigquotesThe grand finale of The Nines 2022 presented by Falken brings together all the vibes and action from a whirlwind week in Crans-Montana, Switzerland with an immensely talented group of riders and an unforgettable setup. It doesn't matter if you are a skier or snowboarder, male or female—in this edit, as at The Nines itself, everyone’s united in one big happy shred family. The Nines



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
73498 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
59276 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
51841 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
40136 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
39901 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37466 views
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022
36030 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
34363 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Just goes to show how amazing Aumery's run was with that GIANT mistake in the middle, was nearly a 5 second mistake!
  • 1 0
 I want to see Indoor Red Bull Rampage Skydiving — quadruple tailwhip triple backflips and 10,800’s and everything else.
  • 1 0
 That bolt video was hypnotic! I couldn't care less but I couldn't stop watching it!!
  • 1 0
 I just recently thought about a technology that allows for tire pressure adjustment on the go!
  • 1 0
 Spell check please.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008933
Mobile Version of Website