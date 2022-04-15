Slack Randoms: $4300 Real-Time Tire Pressure Management System, Nino Schurter's 1st & 33rd Wins, Ski Juggling & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
UCI Legalize Tire Pressure Management System
Ahead of this year's Paris-Roubaix, the UCI has given approval for riders to use a real-time tire pressure management system. The system in question is Scope's Atmoz which allows you to adjust your tire pressure while riding.
The pressure control system lets you press a button on your bars to add or remove tire pressure depending on the terrain. There are not many details on Scope's system but it sounds like it uses a pressurized air tank that releases air with each inflation, this means there is only a limited number of uses before the system needs recharging. The system attaches around the hubs and uses a pneumatic hose and unique control valves to adjust the air pressure in each wheel.
|Authorised in line with article 1.3.004 of the UCI Regulations, the tyre pressure management system is controlled by buttons on the handlebar and uses mechanical valves to regulate airflow between the air reservoir and the tubeless tyre. The system does not alter the structural integrity of the wheelset and does not contain any moving parts or compressors… In line with 1.3.006 of the UCI Regulations, the tyre pressure management system is also available commercially for all people practising the sport of cycling.— UCI
Scope has the system available to buy now, but it's not cheap at €3998. You can find out more about it here
.
Nino Schurter's 1st and 33rd World Cup Wins
After taking his first Elite World Cup win at Dalby Forest in 2010, Nino Schurter finally matched Julien Absalon's all-time win record of 33 in Brazil last weekend.
Jackson Goldstone vs Amaury Pierron at the Lourdes DH World Cup
With Jackson Goldstone getting a five-second head start, see where Amaury Pierron makes up the time to cross the line at the same time at the Lourdes DH World Cup.
Skiing + Juggling = Skuggling
|GoPro Awards recipient Joe Cronquist (@tetonjuggler) is here to teach a crash course on how to activate every neuron in your brain.— GoPro
Indoor Skydiving Maja Kuczyńska
Championship-winning skydiver Maja Kuczyńska shows off her incredible skills at this year's European Championships.
Are Metric or Inch bolts stronger?
|How strong are hex nuts, bolts and bolt threads in inch and metric sizes? Are machined billet bolts stronger than store ones? We are going to use our 150 ton hydraulic press and 240 force sensor to find out!— Hydraulic Press Channel
Highlights from the Nines 2022
|The grand finale of The Nines 2022 presented by Falken brings together all the vibes and action from a whirlwind week in Crans-Montana, Switzerland with an immensely talented group of riders and an unforgettable setup. It doesn't matter if you are a skier or snowboarder, male or female—in this edit, as at The Nines itself, everyone’s united in one big happy shred family.— The Nines
