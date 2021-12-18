close
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production

Dec 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


A Braking Bump Machine


Braking bumps are normally something that you want to avoid at all costs, but a team of researchers at Erdbau Matzke alongside the University of Innsbruck have created a carousel specifically designed to create them.

The team is hoping to work out how and why braking bumps form and how environmental factors can affect them. Do wetter trails for braking bumps faster? Do pine needles or roots in the soil protect against braking bumps? The study is hoping to answer all these questions and more.

If you want to follow their progress you can subscribe to their newsletter, here.



Freestyle Death Diving


In most diving competitions, the aim is to make as little splash as possible but that's not the case for the belly floppers who participate in Døds, or Death Diving. The sport has been going in Norway since the 1960s and divers attempt to pull tricks off a 10-14 meter platform before landing in a fetal position to create a large splash. The highlights from this year's World Championships are above.


Andrew Cotton's Close Call


Andrew Cotton is one of the world's best big wave surfers but things very nearly went terribly wrong for him in Nazare last week. The video shows Cotton in front of some rocks on a stormy day with strong currents but thankfully the experienced rescue crews were able to evacuate him safely.

Cotton said, “Really wild conditions in Nazaré from storm Barra. It went from not even wanting to surf, to ‘okay, I’ll get one and feel it out’, to having one of those situations that make you glad you’ve been putting in the hours training so hard and lucky enough to be surrounded by the best watermen in the world.”


eMTBer vs Skiier



Time's Carbon Crafting


bigquotesWe use two unique processes in the creation of our frames. Braided Carbon Structures (BCS) - the weaving of dry carbon fibres and Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) - the fixing of the fibre into a light and strong frame. This film showcases the full frame building process and the unparalleled quality and expertise that goes into each and every bike.Time Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 What a waste of time.

We already all know that brake bumps are created by little elves who hate spinning objects, Christmas, children and ice cream.

They come out in between runs and late at night with small tools and shovels and dig holes right before berms.

I’ve never seen them, but I hear they wear Lycra.
  • 2 0
 Time has created a symphony showing magnificently how technology and master craftspeople blend to make a beautiful piece of machinery. Porn for engineers
  • 3 0
 The motocross win it again against the human!
  • 3 0
 But apparently not up the hill? What a stupid video.
  • 1 0
 I can't say stupid, but it's pretty close.

Post a Comment



