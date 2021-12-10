Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Ubike's Weird and Wonderful Bike Concepts
No, these aren't leaked renders of a new Scott Gambler but concept bikes dreamed up in the head of Cesar Gonzalez, a Communication student from Spain studying in Rotterdam.
Cesar runs the Ubike Instagram that allows followers to submit their dream bikes which he then turns into semi-reality, completely free of charge. The 19-year-old has been designing bikes since he was 14, when he drew a Ghost Kato FS on his phone in a doctor's waiting room, and now uses those skills to help him gain some technical skills and learn about the Instagram algorithm for his degree.
Cesar also designs custom colourways
Cesar acknowledges that most of these designs probably wouldn't work if they were ever made into real bikes but instead he wants to foster a creative community who are just happy to let their minds run wild. For this reason, he also doesn't charge for his designs. He says, "I don't want this to be a business, but a community. That means that I don't want to sell my designs to the community, but to offer them a tool with which we can all share and visualize bicycles that could never be real. I also think that money at the end of the day is just another incentive, but after doing all this for pure passion, having fun in the process, gaining experience and reaching the most important brands in the industry, I don't think I need money to feel motivated to keep doing it." However, Cesar says he carefully tailors his posts to reach the right people and is hoping he could one day take the skills he learned into an industry job.
For more designs and to find out how to submit your own design for Cesar to create, head to @Ubike.Designs
Stick Shift
Here's a great find from Dave Rome
at Cycling Tips. One of CT's forum members, known as Inoue, has converted his shifter to resemble stick shift gears or, as we call them outside of North America, car gears. Based on a similar component to that used for the analog joystick in a Sony Playstation controller, Inoue has successfully made this mini H-pattern shifter work with both Shimano Di2 and SRAM eTap derailleurs.
For something a bit more old school, Inoue also made some electronic downtube shifters:Head to Cycling Tips for more information on Inoue's creations
MTB on a Waterslide
From streets to summits, we've seen mountain bikes ridden in lots of places but rarely in a waterpark before. Check out this trippy run from Aurielien Fontenoy down a waterslide.Watch Auriel's full vlog here
The 10-year-old MTBer advocating for equality
10-year-old Bel Capie has made headlines in New Zealand for trying to make mountain biking a more equal sport. Stuff.co.nz reports that Bel regularly gets mistaken for a boy when she's riding, which is annoying as she tends to beat them. She said, “It means people assume girls aren't very good at this stuff. That it’s a boys sport. At races, if they haven’t been seeded, they just put the boys in front and that’s frustrating because I have to overtake all of them.”
Bel has recently given talks to her class about gender equality and participated in women's riding events. She said, "No matter how much you've been told you can't do or be what you want because of your gender, always continue with the belief that what you want to achieve is possible."Read more on Bel's story, here
