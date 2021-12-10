close
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More

Dec 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Ubike's Weird and Wonderful Bike Concepts


No, these aren't leaked renders of a new Scott Gambler but concept bikes dreamed up in the head of Cesar Gonzalez, a Communication student from Spain studying in Rotterdam.

The integrated shock Gambler was one of Cesar's own creations but he also creates user-submitted designs.

Cesar runs the Ubike Instagram that allows followers to submit their dream bikes which he then turns into semi-reality, completely free of charge. The 19-year-old has been designing bikes since he was 14, when he drew a Ghost Kato FS on his phone in a doctor's waiting room, and now uses those skills to help him gain some technical skills and learn about the Instagram algorithm for his degree.

Cesar also designs custom colourways

Cesar acknowledges that most of these designs probably wouldn't work if they were ever made into real bikes but instead he wants to foster a creative community who are just happy to let their minds run wild. For this reason, he also doesn't charge for his designs. He says, "I don't want this to be a business, but a community. That means that I don't want to sell my designs to the community, but to offer them a tool with which we can all share and visualize bicycles that could never be real. I also think that money at the end of the day is just another incentive, but after doing all this for pure passion, having fun in the process, gaining experience and reaching the most important brands in the industry, I don't think I need money to feel motivated to keep doing it." However, Cesar says he carefully tailors his posts to reach the right people and is hoping he could one day take the skills he learned into an industry job.

The designs aren't necessarily meant to be functional to encourage creativity.

For more designs and to find out how to submit your own design for Cesar to create, head to @Ubike.Designs.



Stick Shift


Here's a great find from Dave Rome at Cycling Tips. One of CT's forum members, known as Inoue, has converted his shifter to resemble stick shift gears or, as we call them outside of North America, car gears. Based on a similar component to that used for the analog joystick in a Sony Playstation controller, Inoue has successfully made this mini H-pattern shifter work with both Shimano Di2 and SRAM eTap derailleurs.

For something a bit more old school, Inoue also made some electronic downtube shifters:


Head to Cycling Tips for more information on Inoue's creations.


MTB on a Waterslide


From streets to summits, we've seen mountain bikes ridden in lots of places but rarely in a waterpark before. Check out this trippy run from Aurielien Fontenoy down a waterslide.

Watch Auriel's full vlog here.


The 10-year-old MTBer advocating for equality


10-year-old Bel Capie has made headlines in New Zealand for trying to make mountain biking a more equal sport. Stuff.co.nz reports that Bel regularly gets mistaken for a boy when she's riding, which is annoying as she tends to beat them. She said, “It means people assume girls aren't very good at this stuff. That it’s a boys sport. At races, if they haven’t been seeded, they just put the boys in front and that’s frustrating because I have to overtake all of them.”

Bel has recently given talks to her class about gender equality and participated in women's riding events. She said, "No matter how much you've been told you can't do or be what you want because of your gender, always continue with the belief that what you want to achieve is possible."

Read more on Bel's story, here.

20 Comments

  • 37 2
 Scott must be a cool place to work, since you get to be drunk all the time.
  • 11 1
 I don't wanna be that asshole especially because I think people making concepts like that is awesome ... but there is no way that a 200 mm shock fits in that frame ! I would be cool to see though !
  • 3 0
 I’d like to see that one opened up haha.
  • 2 0
 Ya, most of those designs are not mechanically viable. He uses photo-editing software, not CAD software, to produce his images.
  • 7 1
 That'd be a Bold Gamble by Scott.
  • 7 0
 Lets see if it pays off for them Cotton
  • 4 0
 maybe DH riders can start carrying 3 water bottles too
  • 1 0
 That would be nice for longer tracks.
  • 1 1
 The Scott is the DH bike of the future, sans rear derailleur. -Rear shock is completely protected from the elements, giving it more reliability and cleaner look. -Sinificantly more aerodynamic frame will make bike faster on the racetrack, saving valuable time in world cup races. Just those 3 points are enough to make it all justifiable, and destroy all counter arguments against the sealed shock.
  • 2 1
 It isn't mechanically viable. Its not even a render, its a photoshop. Props to a 19 year old kid for making some good looking paintjobs, but he is no engineer. The main pivot is still in the traditional spot right about the chainring, making an idler unnecessary and counter-productive. It is not a high pivot design.
  • 3 0
 I like the E-DH bike.
  • 2 0
 I want to flaunt my Ohlins not hide it Wink
  • 2 0
 i want a dh bike now
  • 1 0
 Gambler, youre looking good. What is this DH good for?
  • 1 0
 that scott looks a lot like the prime dh bike
  • 1 1
 Oh lets do the Scott, because an over heating rear shock doesn't matter on a DH bike.
  • 1 0
 Tip: first gear is usually on top left.
  • 1 4
 Wow... 10 year-old indoctrinated into modern gender bullshit makes the homepage. Rolleyes

It's virtue signaling about someone else's virtue signaling... inception.
  • 11 13
 More like crap randoms. The detritus of the internet-nothing more.
  • 1 2
 Yup, not unlike Snapchat or Tiktok.

I wonder if this sort of voyeutistic stimulation will ever get old?

Folks need to do things, watching others is not fit for the mind and body.

Post a Comment



