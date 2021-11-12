Slack Randoms: A Parallelogram Suspension Stem, Dangerous Deer and Brazen Thieves

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Vecnum's 30mm Travel Suspension Stem
Vecnum has released a suspension stem for gravel bikers that it claims is the most advanced on the market. It uses a parallelogram design to offer 30mm of travel (10mm negative + 20mm positive) making it the longest travel currently on offer and capable of reducing vibration by a claimed 75%. The German brand opted for the parallelogram so that the angle of the bar and the geometry of the bike are kept constant as it moves through its travel.
The stem is driven by elastomers but can be externally adjusted to suit riders from 50kg to 120kg. Vecnum says the main benefit of the stem is that it negates the need for a gravel fork that would add weight and reduce aerodynamics. The stem is available in three lengths - 90 mm (287 grams), 105 mm (299 grams), 120 mm (317 grams) - from €299. For more information, click here
.Deer Takes out Rider in NJ Charity Ride
This footage shows the moment a cyclist was struck by a deer three miles into a 26-mile charity cycle ride in Lumberton, New Jersey, on September 12.
Newark resident Keith Bratcher Jr was taking part in the Wise Choice Cycling Club’s Auto Immune Disease Awareness Ride when his camera captured video showing an unfortunate incident involving a deer. Bratcher Jr said the rider was uninjured during the incident and was able to complete the cycle.Zwift for toddlers
Cycling 'esports
' are already 'a thing' so if you want to raise the next Zwift World Champion, you'll have to start them young. One way to do that might be with the Little Tikes Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle - basically a peloton for young kids. Rated for ages 3-6, the bike offers adjustable seating and handlebars and has various resistance levels for building up fitness. The bike also tilts forwards and backwards that Little Tikes says adds excitement and helps them to work on their balance and co-ordination.
A phone or tablet can be attached to the bike and Little Tikes have uploaded some videos that children can cycle along to, such as the one of Gully crushing some slabs below:
The toy costs £157.99 ($211) and can be ordered now in time for Christmas. More info, here
.Brazen Bike Thieves
We know that bike theft has been on the rise due to the pandemic but this really is taking the biscuit. Police were called to a busy shopping in south east London on Saturday after a pair of bike thieves were seen using an angle grinder to steal an e-bike in broad daylight. The theft was filmed but it looks like no attempt was made to stop the two men.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “On Saturday, 6 November at 13:32hrs police were called to a report of a bike theft at Surrey Quays Shopping Centre. Officers attended and conducted initial enquiries. No arrests; enquiries continue.”Carbon Fibre Explained
|In this tutorial we take a look at different types of carbon fibre reinforcement and discuss their various properties such as weight, weave and format, and tow size (k-count). By the end of the tutorial you should have a better understanding of how these properties impact the behaviour of the reinforcement and therefore how to choose the right carbon fibre fabric for your project.
All too common of an occurance in some parts of Britain.
I live in Utah.
@badbadleroybrown: I'm glad you'd risk serious injury for a stranger's property.
The guy with the angle grinder here spins it up in the vague direction of the guy talking in a not very subtle threat.
Also, out of shot in this clip are a couple more accomplices.
While I'd also like to think I'd 'have a go', I'm not sure I'd be so brave against 4 guys when having a spinning angle grinder waved in my direction.
If it was my bike and I came out to find a member of the public sliced open trying to protect it, I'd have really wished they had just let it go.
Priorities.
I'd argue that the bigger problem is not the lack of have-a-go-heroes but the pathetic punishments handed out in the rare occasions the police actually track and catch the thieves.
They have no fear because they know that they'll get a relative 'slap on the wrist', at worst...
Hate to see everyone just watch it happen, but I know I’d do the same. Not taking a shiv in the gut for a stranger’s inanimate object. It becomes much more difficult when a person is being attacked or harassed…you want to help, but holy shit can it go sideways in a hurry.
