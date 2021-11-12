Slack Randoms: A Parallelogram Suspension Stem, Dangerous Deer and Brazen Thieves

Nov 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Vecnum's 30mm Travel Suspension Stem


Vecnum has released a suspension stem for gravel bikers that it claims is the most advanced on the market. It uses a parallelogram design to offer 30mm of travel (10mm negative + 20mm positive) making it the longest travel currently on offer and capable of reducing vibration by a claimed 75%. The German brand opted for the parallelogram so that the angle of the bar and the geometry of the bike are kept constant as it moves through its travel.


The stem is driven by elastomers but can be externally adjusted to suit riders from 50kg to 120kg. Vecnum says the main benefit of the stem is that it negates the need for a gravel fork that would add weight and reduce aerodynamics. The stem is available in three lengths - 90 mm (287 grams), 105 mm (299 grams), 120 mm (317 grams) - from €299. For more information, click here.

Deer Takes out Rider in NJ Charity Ride


This footage shows the moment a cyclist was struck by a deer three miles into a 26-mile charity cycle ride in Lumberton, New Jersey, on September 12.

Newark resident Keith Bratcher Jr was taking part in the Wise Choice Cycling Club’s Auto Immune Disease Awareness Ride when his camera captured video showing an unfortunate incident involving a deer. Bratcher Jr said the rider was uninjured during the incident and was able to complete the cycle.

Zwift for toddlers


Cycling 'esports' are already 'a thing' so if you want to raise the next Zwift World Champion, you'll have to start them young. One way to do that might be with the Little Tikes Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle - basically a peloton for young kids. Rated for ages 3-6, the bike offers adjustable seating and handlebars and has various resistance levels for building up fitness. The bike also tilts forwards and backwards that Little Tikes says adds excitement and helps them to work on their balance and co-ordination.

A phone or tablet can be attached to the bike and Little Tikes have uploaded some videos that children can cycle along to, such as the one of Gully crushing some slabs below:


The toy costs £157.99 ($211) and can be ordered now in time for Christmas. More info, here.

Brazen Bike Thieves


We know that bike theft has been on the rise due to the pandemic but this really is taking the biscuit. Police were called to a busy shopping in south east London on Saturday after a pair of bike thieves were seen using an angle grinder to steal an e-bike in broad daylight. The theft was filmed but it looks like no attempt was made to stop the two men.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “On Saturday, 6 November at 13:32hrs police were called to a report of a bike theft at Surrey Quays Shopping Centre. Officers attended and conducted initial enquiries. No arrests; enquiries continue.”

Carbon Fibre Explained


bigquotesIn this tutorial we take a look at different types of carbon fibre reinforcement and discuss their various properties such as weight, weave and format, and tow size (k-count). By the end of the tutorial you should have a better understanding of how these properties impact the behaviour of the reinforcement and therefore how to choose the right carbon fibre fabric for your project.


Posted In:
Other Industry News Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
47325 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
46153 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
45424 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
42534 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
41297 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
36431 views
Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense
34268 views
Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More
33911 views

42 Comments

  • 28 12
 Not worth getting stabbed trying to take down a thief, especially if it's not your bike. Bystanders made the right choice.
  • 9 22
flag bman33 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 BS. If he would have had a weapon he would have brandaged it right there with everybody watching and the guy filming. More than enough people /witnesses to stop that scum bag and his "help"
  • 21 1
 You ever been hit by an angle grinder?
  • 16 11
 I'd run in and dropkick his ass, grinder be damned.
  • 5 8
 @JSTootell: no, but much worse. Thanks for proving a point though.
  • 14 1
 @bman33: You really out here thinking an angle grinder isn't a weapon...
  • 8 1
 @iduckett: yes I’m sure you would…
  • 2 9
flag bman33 (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Joebohobo: not at all. However, very slow and effective one. He gets one swing of three or four people that were standing around doing nothing tackle the guy and threaten him. He doesn't have a knife or gun. Plenty of people there to to stop him. He was a young punk and should have been stopped. Looks like most folks thought as you're thinking here, just film it and put it on YouTube/Instagram. Nobody even threatened and said out loud that they just called the cops
  • 5 4
 We ought to let ONLY the police stop crimes in progress, I'm sure the woman on the train in Philadelphia agrees with this sentiment. The fear of physical injury or death is a necessary deterrent to those willing to violate the rights of others AND their property, do people not understand this?? Criminals, those who disregard the rights, safety, and property of others for their own gain have anti-social tendencies and don't think in terns of empathy or right and wrong. They think in one way only; can I get away with it, what could happen to me if I don't? They know only power and respond only to power.
  • 4 0
 @bman33: bold of you to assume a chav in London has neither a knife (or improvised melee weapon) or a gun concealed in his oversize tracksuit. I can almost guarantee a knife, screwdriver or even hammer. Ive witnessed it first hand. The f*cker pulled a claw hammer on the police that came to arrest him for being a dickhead. Got pepper sprayed, tasered and clothes lined before being literally thrown into the back of a van. Was kinda funny in the end.

All too common of an occurance in some parts of Britain.
  • 4 5
 @inked-up-metalhead: Welp, you've made a great case for guns "God made mankind, Colt made them equal" Smile Where I live we all know two things, don't mess with people because they're likely armed as my state, I love you Utah, allows for any legal adult to conceal carry, and it's your duty to help others in need if you're able to.
  • 2 0
 @JSTootell: well yes I have and it makes a bloody mess
  • 2 0
 @iliveonnitro That's the most cowardly attitude ever... why risk anything stopping crime as long as it doesn't hurt you. Rolleyes
  • 1 0
 @wasea04: Welp, you'll be going to jail for assault (and possible homicide). You can't just start shooting at someone when your life is not in danger. There is no danger here unless a bystander decides to put themselves in harms way. Sure it's legal to carry a gun in Utah. It's not legal to use however you wish. Brandishing a fire arm without any immediate threat is definitely illegal.
I live in Utah.
  • 1 0
 @wasea04: Guns?! Don't you know the only way to stop a bad guy with an angle grinder is a good guy with an angle grinder?

@badbadleroybrown: I'm glad you'd risk serious injury for a stranger's property.
  • 2 0
 @wasea04: Chill out, cowboy. It's a bike. Nobody is getting assaulted, here.
  • 1 0
 @iliveonnitro: Until you try to stop them...that's the point really, it's such a subtle mind-f#$% to understand how criminals manipulate well meaning people into tolerating their crime. They're willing to escalate and most normal people aren't, hence they become further emboldened. I'm not pulling out my gun until I or others are threatened physically, which would likely be the case if you tried to stop a criminal from stealing your stuff.
  • 13 0
 The Lock Picking Lawyer would be disappointed with the brute force attack.
  • 12 0
 Man fuck bike thieves! Someone hit him with something
  • 9 0
 I started to feel the rage boiling up inside of me then realized they were stealing an ebike
  • 4 0
 For those saying that "They should have told them they'd called the police!", I've seen another, recent, similar video where someone tells the thieves multiple times that the police have been called and apart from some extra checks, the thieves barely miss a beat.

The guy with the angle grinder here spins it up in the vague direction of the guy talking in a not very subtle threat.

Also, out of shot in this clip are a couple more accomplices.

While I'd also like to think I'd 'have a go', I'm not sure I'd be so brave against 4 guys when having a spinning angle grinder waved in my direction.

If it was my bike and I came out to find a member of the public sliced open trying to protect it, I'd have really wished they had just let it go.

Priorities.

I'd argue that the bigger problem is not the lack of have-a-go-heroes but the pathetic punishments handed out in the rare occasions the police actually track and catch the thieves.

They have no fear because they know that they'll get a relative 'slap on the wrist', at worst...
  • 8 6
 Those that mention "doing something and not just filming" should watch the Kyle R footage and see what happens when you try to take down a panic induced criminal who has a weapon. Actually the internet is full of people trying to stop criminals and ending up dying or getting hurt. it is just a bicycle don't be a hero.
  • 1 0
 What footage?
  • 6 20
flag wasea04 (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Kyle Rittenhouse is a tragic hero, tragic due to his youthful ignorance and poor choices of others, Rosenbaum et al. A hero because he showed up when the police wouldn't. Our culture is going downhill and not in the fun mtb way...
  • 1 1
 @wasea04: Correct.
  • 3 0
 Nothing new here, the deer just tried to road gap the peloton and came up a wee bit short! A couple more months training and he'll be ready for the next TdF.
  • 1 0
 Lmao how much glue did that guy huff before stealing that bike. Jesus, he was really struggling with his flannels bag haha

Hate to see everyone just watch it happen, but I know I’d do the same. Not taking a shiv in the gut for a stranger’s inanimate object. It becomes much more difficult when a person is being attacked or harassed…you want to help, but holy shit can it go sideways in a hurry.
  • 4 0
 Little Tike needs to raise his seat.
  • 2 0
 And slam that stem
  • 3 2
 A trainer for kids. Goodnight, what are we getting too? The last thing a kid would want to do is sit and pedal for "exercise".
  • 2 0
 What if they had to pedal in order to charge their gaming laptop?
  • 3 1
 to be fair he had an angle grinder, but there were enough people around to circle him and call the cops.
  • 4 0
 Was the deer ok?
  • 2 0
 Vecnum stem is nothing new. Softride did it in the 90s. Kinekt did it just last year.
  • 2 1
 One of the better Randoms I've clicked on... That bike theft video is wicked!
  • 1 0
 Everyone standing around watching that dude steal a bike is pure trash, barely above the thieves themselves.
  • 1 0
 Dragon! My kids use our peloton but I would much rather follow this trail selection.
  • 1 0
 Anyone remember “Don’t steal bikes bro”?
  • 1 0
 That bike theft video seems like a jackass movie style prank to me .
  • 6 6
 Is everyone afraid to step in and intervene? Disappointing.
  • 3 5
 Apparently so in looking at all the down votes on my comments pretty much most folks are just going to stand by and put it on Instagram for kicks and not do anything about it. Not even yell they're calling the cops. That doesn't take any physical effort nor getting close to the perps Sad group
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011189
Mobile Version of Website