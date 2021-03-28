Slack Randoms: A Recumbent Cannondale MTB, Freeride Proposals & A Full Suspension Carbon Commuter

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
James Pierce's 'NonCanDale'
What do you do if you get your hand on a vintage Cannondale frame? Cherish it and try to restore it to its former glory? Or hack it up and turn it into a recumbent frankenbike for a laugh? Well, James Pierce did the latter and ended up with a bike he calls the NonCanDale.
James says, "I know looking back it seems a waste of a nice bike, but it was not. It was much more fun as a recumbent and the frame needed work to be useable as an mtb anyway." As for riding impressions, he said, "It was truly the most fun and scary bike in the world to ride off road" and that he had, "terrible visions of smashing my face on the handelbars!".
Watch a brief clip of the bike in action here, it looks about as wild as you'd imagine!Ryuger Eidolon eBike
We've seen Ryuger bikes plenty of times at trade shows but they normally display concept bikes that look like something you'd expect to see in Tron
. Now, the brand has pared those ambitions down into something slightly more realistic in the form of the Eidolon. We say slightly because this full-suspension carbon ebike is still unlike any bike we've seen before.
The 29" bike is powered by Shimano Steps E8000 motor with a Shimano 504Wh downtube-integrated battery but that's the most normal thing about it. Starting at the front, there's a linkage fork that uses a Cane Creek DB shock with a 650lbs spring. At the bottom of each leg of that fork is a Tektro disc brake with a 203mm rotor.
In terms of on-bike storage, you get a three litre compartment in the top tube and, while the bike may seem to have committed the cardinal sin of having no water bottle mounts at first glance, there’s actually a triathlon style set up at the top of the aero seat post.
The rear of the bike is a single pivot, again driven by a Cane Creek DB shock and who could miss the bladed, 5 spoke wheels that are designed by Ryuger in house? In fact, all the carbon work is done by Ryuger using a manufacturing process that eliminates bladder bags and pre-formers for a bike that apparently uses less carbon while still being strong.
The bike is claimed to tip the scales at a respectable (for a full suspension ebike) 19 kg (42 lb). Pricing and availability is still tbc on the bike but we imagine you'll have to have the wealth of Bruce Wayne to get your hands on this Batcycle-style ride. For more information, click here
.Bienvenido Aguado proposes at the Freeride Fiesta
Rally insanity on the Finnish snow
|This is my full up close POV of teaming with Bienva and the Free Ride Fiesta crew so he could propose!—Ryan Radriguez
Skateboarding on ice looks as hard as it sounds
|This is the best maximum attack and flat out action from WRC Arctic Rally Finland 2021.—DirtFish
Dad cam highlights from Dime on Ice 2021.Sebatian Fini's unique roller workoutThe 1964 Hodaka has pretty familiar geometry
A 64° HTA and a ~1200mm wheelbase, sounds pretty familiar. Now I want a Hodaka...
5 Comments
Post a Comment