Slack Randoms: AirTag Bells, Canyon Partners with F1's Valtteri Bottas, Jet Engine Blowouts & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
The Airbell Discreetly Hides an Apple Airtag
Since Apple launched the AirTag, we have seen no shortage of mounting solutions for bikes, but the Airbell offers a novel attempt to store the tracker.
Looking just like any cheap plastic bell, the Airbell doesn't make it obvious that it is hiding an AirTag inside. That should mean if your bike is stolen, it won't be removed before you can track it. The Airbell doesn't come with a huge price tag, costing $18.99 / €24.99. Although you will need to buy an AirTag separately for $29. It is definitely easier to fit to your bike than MucOff's solution
of mounting an AirTag inside your tire.
Canyon partners with Valtteri Bottas
It's normally technology that we see being transferred over from F1 to cycling, but this week Canyon has announced that Valtteri Bottas is now officially part of the Canyon family. It sounds like Valtteri will be mainly working with Canyon to increase interest in gravel and road riding, but he may do a bit of mountain biking in the future.
|I have ridden Canyon bikes for several years already, becoming increasingly impressed at their commitment to innovation and performance. Having had the chance to meet some of the people behind the brand recently, it’s only fuelled my passion. Now I’m looking forward to telling my cycling journey as an official Canyon ambassador, showcasing what I love about riding on two wheels.— Valtteri Bottas
Brendan Fairclough and Kilian Bron Follow Cam in Whistler
|Jump on board with Brendan Fairclough and Kilian Bron as they follow each other down an epic trail in Whistler, BC.— GoPro
Jack Moir's Trophy of Nations Race Clips
|Raw clips from Enduro World Series Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure.— Jack Moir
An XC World Cup Rider Podium at the Gravel World Championships
The first-ever UCI Gravel World Champs saw a podium dominated by XC World Cup riders in the Elite Women's race.
Huge Moto Freeride Sends at Red Bull Imagination
|Witness the sessions that went down in preparation of Red Bull Imagination 3:0. If these are the practice sessions, imagine the competition sessions! In the past three years, the growth of Imagination has been nothing less than unimaginable (no pun intended). From the course to the rider roster, Red Bull freerider Tyler Bereman has pushed Imagination into a constant state of evolution since its inception in 2020. Bereman is back in 2022 and set to impress with this year’s group of freeriders as they embark on the course of a lifetime.— Red Bull Motorsports
Tony Hawk’s First Kickflip After a Big Injury
Jet Engine Blowout
|Driving my 250-pound thrust Pulsejet engine powered desert Rat altered dragster with an engine blowout at the end.— Robert Maddox
How Do Laser Beams Engrave Things?
|A fiber laser can carve super intricate designs into any metal in just 10 seconds. The laser is getting so hot the metal is vaporizing away, yet it does nothing to our skin. As we play the video back and watch these lasers in slow motion, Alexander Sellite of "Laser Everything" breaks down everything we need to know about fiber lasers and how they function.— WIRED
