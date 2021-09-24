Slack Randoms: An Enclosed Gearbox Drivetrain, A Walkie Talkie Helmet & More

Sep 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Eurobike Award Winners


From lubricant applicators to shorts made from airbags, there's no end of surprising recipients of the Eurobike Award. We've taken a skim through this year's winners to bring you some of the more interesting products. First up is the Nuseti hardtail that has a completely internal drivetrain.

This isn't the first time we've seen this concept - last year we covered the Katz Bikes full suspension frame and in fact, Nuseti itself featured on the Pinkbike homepage in 2014 with an earlier version of this concept.

The man behind the project is Gregory Zielinski - multiple Polish downhill National Champion and MTB Masters European Championship medalist, who also owns a component company called Mayan. This new design is a refined, carbon update on the bike we featured in 2014 and it retains the key internal drivetrain.


The Jay Jay 29 may only be a hardtail compared to the full suspension Katz concept, but it uses a centrally mounted gearbox, not a Rohloff hub, so it should offer better weight distribution. The planetary gearbox is one Gregory has designed himself with 16 speeds. With everything from the cogs to the belt completely sealed, he's hoping it will offer a maintenance-free solution for the lifetime of the bike.

We're hoping to get a more in-depth look at this bike in the coming weeks but in the meantime, head here for more info.


Walkie Talkie Helmet


"Did you say 'go' or did you say 'no'?" As the classic 'Shit Mountain Bikers Say' video shows, sometimes communicating with your buddies on the trail isn't as easy as we'd like.


Well, another winner of a Eurobike Award might have that covered. The Sena M1 Evo helmet has a Mesh Intercom platform that allows communication with multiple riders within a half-mile (900 meters) range and incorporates up to 9 channels. An integrated microphone is tucked inside the brow of the helmet while recessed speakers allow you to hear your buddies' responses. If you're riding solo, you can also connect those speakers to your smartphone for music, GPS directions, phone calls, and more. More info, here.


Changing wheels with the cassette still on the bike


The final award winner we wanted to spotlight is the Lagar Concept Fasten system. This is a new axle that allows you to remove your wheel with the cassette still on the bike, making it possible to switch between wheels in seconds. The French brand has been able to do this by moving the bearings from the hubs to inside the frame and the fork. The solution looks a bit inelegant at the moment and is definitely too un-aero for its target demographic of road racers, but Lagar Concept is hoping it will allow bike designers to create frames with, "an innovative braking system without worrying about the precise place and size of the brake disc, or even equip the bike with a new innovative transmission."


More info, here.


Mountain Biker vs Magpies


There's a section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail that's notorious for swooping magpie attacks on cyclists. Paul Heymans, head of the Trail Users Association decided to see if he could deter them with a number of different methods. More info, here.


Tape for Broken Frames


Would you trust this tape on a broken frame?

  • 16 0
 OK pinkbike, bring us the long term fiberfix review from your new Outside+ lab. Saw a frame in half, wrap it up, and see if itll stand up to testing methods.
  • 19 0
 I wonder if it would work on those Praxis cranks..
  • 3 13
flag dldewar Outside+ (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @seraph: He never did a Huck to Flat!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 @seraph: and mount those cranks on a Pole. Keep hucking and taping ..
  • 1 0
 someone should make a frame and build it out of this material.
  • 14 1
 That fasten wheel idea would be awesome for a commuter bike by being able to quickly swap between studded and non-studded tires for the day depending on weather.
  • 1 0
 one step better... www.pinkbike.com/news/video-retyre-is-a-modular-tyre-that-lets-you-zip-on-the-tread-you-need.html
  • 10 0
 Me, sinigng the convoy theme on me new walkie talkie helmet until other users pull it off my head an smash it... . That's a big 10 4 over an out rubber duckie
  • 2 0
 CONVOY!!
  • 6 0
 Dude just died for a fancy medical tape/flex tape ad....
  • 2 0
 BMXers really need to wear helmets. Especially when holding their bike together with tape.
  • 1 0
 Next time when I break my leg I know how to fix it. Should work on broken skulls too..
  • 4 0
 I couldn't concentrate on the photo of the hardtail because the tire graphics didn't line up with the graphics on the wheels.
  • 2 0
 They don't line up with the valves either... Wish you hadn't pointed that out as I can't unsee that either. Funky bike though, always worth appreciating innovation like this
  • 3 0
 @HankHank: My OCD is flaring up.
  • 4 0
 If Stan had done frame repair instead of tubeless, all our early videos would have looked like this.
  • 5 0
 StansNoWelds
  • 3 0
 in 4000 years that mummy bmx is gonna confuse some folks when they dig it up
  • 3 0
 Specialized and yeti need to buy the tape patent asap
  • 2 0
 Everything about this makes me half hard
  • 1 0
 Half mast makes me feel big!
  • 1 0
 Time for some Fiber Fix!
  • 1 0
 Friday Fiber Fail, Fiber Friday Fail, Fail Fiber Friday, Fail Friday Fiber - sweet it never fails on Fridays!
  • 12 11
 ok how did they do that crash stunt and who do i hire
  L!
 L!
  • 1 0
 Oh boy, the magpie video is hilarious
  • 2 2
 If I use Fiberfix on my Session will it still look like a Session?

