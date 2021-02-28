Slack Randoms: Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice, A New Suspension Stem & More

Feb 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice


Just a couple of weeks after we posted a video of EWS racer, Vojtěch Bláha, falling through the ice, now another cyclist has done it. This time it's a vlogger, Lucas Brunelle, a bike messenger who spends his time drafting lorries and weaving in and out of traffic. He made it about 800 feet into his ride on the Charles River before the ice gave way and his riding partner fell in too trying to rescue him. We probably don't need to repeat how it's not a wise move to be cycling on ice unless you're sure it's thick enough but that message probably won't get through to Brunelle who told Boston.com, "I ride my bike the same way I trade stocks. It’s my nature to take high risks and high return."

RST Resurrects the Suspension Stem

Suspension stems are nothing new from the Girvin Flex Stem to the Redhisft Shockstop but the latest to have a go at reducing vibrations via the stem are RST. Their Stem Shock has just been awarded a Taipei Design and Innovation Award. Primarily designed for gravel bikes, it plugs into your steerer tube and allows you to mount a standard stem.

This does add 50mm to your stack height but provides 20mm of travel to dampen vibrations and also offers an adjustable angle of 0 or +/-4°. The Stem Shock weighs in at a claimed 380g.

More info, here.

Zachary Kulp's Huge Stair Gap


Zachary Kulp hit this huge 45-foot stair gap on the Tampa Riverwalk last weekend and it looks like there's a full edit to come, we can't wait.

A Bizarre Crash from the UAE Tour


We're still scratching our head as to what happened when Antonio Tiberi skidded across the line on Tuesday's UAE Tour time trial.

Pro Mountain Bikers' POVs Gets Turned into Video Game


If you've got some time to kill this weekend, how about trying this new game that features real POVs from pro riders. The game is called Overplay and Andrew Neethling, Scotty Laughland, Glynn O'Brein and more all feature on various terrain. The game is available on the App Store and Google Play, more info, here.

Petr Vinokurov Gets a Headshot


$1,200USD Fines for Speeding Cyclists in Australia


Searching for the Fastest Descents in Southern California


Safa is about as badass as it gets.

Posted In:
Other Slack Randoms


6 Comments

  • 5 1
 It’s idiots like those guys who put first responders at risk when they do stupid shit like that. You could tell right away the ice wasn’t safe.
  • 1 0
 That guy is a major tool.
  • 1 0
 I need suspension for my suspension
  • 1 0
 TT crash caused by sand on the road?
  • 1 0
 Hear a Darwin story and get irate about it...
  • 1 0
 What a drone pilot

Post a Comment



