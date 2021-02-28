Slack Randoms: Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice, A New Suspension Stem & More

Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice

Suspension stems are nothing new from the Girvin Flex Stem to the Redhisft Shockstop but the latest to have a go at reducing vibrations via the stem are RST. Their Stem Shock has just been awarded a Taipei Design and Innovation Award. Primarily designed for gravel bikes, it plugs into your steerer tube and allows you to mount a standard stem.This does add 50mm to your stack height but provides 20mm of travel to dampen vibrations and also offers an adjustable angle of 0 or +/-4°. The Stem Shock weighs in at a claimed 380g.More info, here

