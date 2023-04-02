Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
It took a 1,342 mph fastball to break SRAM Transmission
|Will SRAM Transmission shift in zero gravity? Does this new electronic drivetrain sink or float? How fast do you have to throw a baseball at your derailleur to brake it? We answer these questions, and more, in our latest video. We take this brand new wireless, hangerless mountain bike drivetrain to its limits, and beyond, so you don't have to.— Fanatik
Fanatik received replacement parts from SRAM and repaired the derailleur here
The Smallest Fully Functional Bike
|Have you ever seen anything like this? And yes, it's fully working bicycle you can ride every day.
With a custom-made metal frame and roller wheels, it is durable and compatible with a cyclist up to 100kg. The ride is a little uncomfortable, but a lot of attention is guaranteed— The Q
10 Advanced MTB Tricks with Fabio Wibmer
|You ask for it - we deliver. Here is part 2 with 10 more advanced bike tricks, shown by your coach Fabio Wibmer. Home driveway or parking lot is all you need. Challenge a friend to the beginner or advanced tricks today.— Canyon Bicycles
Myriam Nicole's Training Camp POV
|Jump on-board with Myriam Nicole as she throws down some training run routes for the season.— GoPro
Suratchai Chenyavanij’s Rare Bicycle Collection
Aaron Colton Rides the World's Biggest Indoor Walkway
|What's a freestyle motorcycle rider to do when the street of Minneapolis, Minnesota are buried deep in snow? Well, if you can't ride on the streets, you might as well take things above ground. Watch Aaron Colton take over the Minneapolis Skyway, the world's biggest indoor walkway which connects the city's urban center in winter months, for a one-of-a-kind freestyle session on an Alta Redshift electric motorcycle that Aaron personally customized.
Although Aaron Colton left the Midwest years ago for climates more suitable for year-round outdoor riding, frigid and snowy Minnesota will always be the place that formed him. Hailing from Shakopee, MN, one feature that always enamored him was the second-story fishbowl-like tunnel system that spiderwebs through downtown -- the Skyway. Not only is the glass-paneled nine-and-a-half mile stretch the world’s most extensive skyway system, but it also allows users to traverse over 80 city blocks (9.5 miles, or over 15 km) without stepping foot (or tire, if you're Aaron on his Alta Redshift) outside. Now, watch Aaron turn the Skyway into his personal playground above the frigid streets on his customized Alta Redshift electric motorcycle.— Red Bull Motorsports
Ball Bearing Test with a Hydraulic Press
|Which is the most durable ball bearing? Cheap or expensive? High carbon steel or stainless steel? European or Chinese? We are going to but ball bearing against each other in our 150 ton hydraulic press to find out!— Hydraulic Press Channel
