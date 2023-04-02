Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More

What's a freestyle motorcycle rider to do when the street of Minneapolis, Minnesota are buried deep in snow? Well, if you can't ride on the streets, you might as well take things above ground. Watch Aaron Colton take over the Minneapolis Skyway, the world's biggest indoor walkway which connects the city's urban center in winter months, for a one-of-a-kind freestyle session on an Alta Redshift electric motorcycle that Aaron personally customized.



Although Aaron Colton left the Midwest years ago for climates more suitable for year-round outdoor riding, frigid and snowy Minnesota will always be the place that formed him. Hailing from Shakopee, MN, one feature that always enamored him was the second-story fishbowl-like tunnel system that spiderwebs through downtown -- the Skyway. Not only is the glass-paneled nine-and-a-half mile stretch the world’s most extensive skyway system, but it also allows users to traverse over 80 city blocks (9.5 miles, or over 15 km) without stepping foot (or tire, if you're Aaron on his Alta Redshift) outside. Now, watch Aaron turn the Skyway into his personal playground above the frigid streets on his customized Alta Redshift electric motorcycle. — Red Bull Motorsports