Slack Randoms: Attempting to Create a More Efficient Bike, SRAM's Giant ATX Tribute & More

Jul 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Attempting to Create a More Efficient Bike


bigquotesChanging the classic bicycle crank pedal design to make them more efficient. Re-engineering a bike power train was something that has been done before but often by overlooking the pedal operation themselves, probably for good reason. Works By Design


SRAM's Tribute to the Classic Giant ATX


bigquotesIf you're going to pay tribute to a legend, you had better come correct. The Giant ATX was one of the most cutting edge downhill bikes of its era, and when paired with the Boxxer it made riders like Myles Rockwell become a World Champion. With the release of the new Giant Glory Advanced and the all-new 38mm RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, it seemed fitting to combine that winning combo and build up a futuristic dream downhill sled with a throwback look true to it's roots - it's even got the Woody rear derailleur.

Frame: Giant Glory Advanced
Fork: RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, 38mm stanchions
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Coil
Shifter: SRAM Eagle X01 DH
Derailleur: SRAM GX DH "Woody" throwback paint
Chain: SRAM PC-1071
Cassette: SRAM XG-795 Mini Block 10-24T
Crankset: SRAM X01 DH, 165mm
Chainring: SRAM X01 34T
Front Brake: Code Ultimate Stealth 4-piston
Rear Brake: Code Ultimate Stealth 4-piston
Rotors: SRAM HS2 220mm (Fr) / 200mm (Rr)
Handlebar: Truvativ Boobar
Stem: Truvativ Descendant 35mm Direct Mount
Front Tire: Michelin DH34 29x2.4
Rear Tire: Michelin DH34 27.5x2.4
Front Wheel: Stans Flow / Hope Pro 4
Rear Wheel: Stans Flow / Hope Pro 4
Seatpost: Giant Contact 30.9
Saddle: Giant Romero SRAM


IFHT's Ultimate Crash Compilation


bigquotesYou won't believe all 69 of these gnarly crashes, bails and fails. IFHT


Mountain of Hell 2023 Full Run POV with Antoni Villoni


bigquotesGoPro Athlete Antoni Villoni shows us how to ride fast, navigate the crashes, + weave his way to the bottom of the Mountain of Hell. This downhill mountain biking race at Les Alpes in France starts high in the snow-capped peaks and takes you through dusty single tracks, expert trails, and technical terrain. Hundreds of riders depart from the mountain summit and make their way down 7,800 vertical feet (2400m) to the finish line in the valley. The rules are simple: first one to cross the line wins... GoPro


Behind The Scenes of 'Urban Freeride Lives Chile'


bigquotesJoin Fabio Wibmer and go behind the scenes as he reveals the secrets of one of the most thrilling features in his latest masterpiece, "Urban Freeride Lives Chile". Canyon Bicycles


Hubless Roller Skates


bigquotesWhat do you know about hubless roller skates? I've never seen anything like this before! So, behold - truly hubless skates that work almost flawlessly! All you need - roller skates, bearings, some metal and time. The Q


Cigaretta in Soil - 1 Year Time Lapse



Demonstrating the Effects of GeForce on the Human Face in Slow Motion



