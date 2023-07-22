Slack Randoms: Attempting to Create a More Efficient Bike, SRAM's Giant ATX Tribute & More

If you're going to pay tribute to a legend, you had better come correct. The Giant ATX was one of the most cutting edge downhill bikes of its era, and when paired with the Boxxer it made riders like Myles Rockwell become a World Champion. With the release of the new Giant Glory Advanced and the all-new 38mm RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, it seemed fitting to combine that winning combo and build up a futuristic dream downhill sled with a throwback look true to it's roots - it's even got the Woody rear derailleur.



Frame: Giant Glory Advanced

Fork: RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, 38mm stanchions

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Coil

Shifter: SRAM Eagle X01 DH

Derailleur: SRAM GX DH "Woody" throwback paint

Chain: SRAM PC-1071

Cassette: SRAM XG-795 Mini Block 10-24T

Crankset: SRAM X01 DH, 165mm

Chainring: SRAM X01 34T

Front Brake: Code Ultimate Stealth 4-piston

Rear Brake: Code Ultimate Stealth 4-piston

Rotors: SRAM HS2 220mm (Fr) / 200mm (Rr)

Handlebar: Truvativ Boobar

Stem: Truvativ Descendant 35mm Direct Mount

Front Tire: Michelin DH34 29x2.4

Rear Tire: Michelin DH34 27.5x2.4

Front Wheel: Stans Flow / Hope Pro 4

Rear Wheel: Stans Flow / Hope Pro 4

Seatpost: Giant Contact 30.9

Saddle: Giant Romero — SRAM