Slack Randoms: Attempting to Create a More Efficient Bike, SRAM's Giant ATX Tribute & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Attempting to Create a More Efficient Bike
Changing the classic bicycle crank pedal design to make them more efficient. Re-engineering a bike power train was something that has been done before but often by overlooking the pedal operation themselves, probably for good reason.— Works By Design
SRAM's Tribute to the Classic Giant ATX
If you're going to pay tribute to a legend, you had better come correct. The Giant ATX was one of the most cutting edge downhill bikes of its era, and when paired with the Boxxer it made riders like Myles Rockwell become a World Champion. With the release of the new Giant Glory Advanced and the all-new 38mm RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, it seemed fitting to combine that winning combo and build up a futuristic dream downhill sled with a throwback look true to it's roots - it's even got the Woody rear derailleur.
You won't believe all 69 of these gnarly crashes, bails and fails.— IFHT
Mountain of Hell 2023 Full Run POV with Antoni Villoni
GoPro Athlete Antoni Villoni shows us how to ride fast, navigate the crashes, + weave his way to the bottom of the Mountain of Hell. This downhill mountain biking race at Les Alpes in France starts high in the snow-capped peaks and takes you through dusty single tracks, expert trails, and technical terrain. Hundreds of riders depart from the mountain summit and make their way down 7,800 vertical feet (2400m) to the finish line in the valley. The rules are simple: first one to cross the line wins...— GoPro
Behind The Scenes of 'Urban Freeride Lives Chile'
Join Fabio Wibmer and go behind the scenes as he reveals the secrets of one of the most thrilling features in his latest masterpiece, "Urban Freeride Lives Chile".— Canyon Bicycles
Hubless Roller Skates
What do you know about hubless roller skates? I've never seen anything like this before! So, behold - truly hubless skates that work almost flawlessly! All you need - roller skates, bearings, some metal and time.— The Q
Cigaretta in Soil - 1 Year Time Lapse
Demonstrating the Effects of GeForce on the Human Face in Slow Motion