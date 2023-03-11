Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Audi's $10,000 eMTB
Audi has joined the eMTB market with its memorably named Electric Mountain Bike Powered by Fantic, yes this really is its official name.
The limited edition eMTB is built by the Italian electric bike and scooter brand Fantic and uses an alloy/carbon frame with 180mm of travel. For the high price tag of £8,499, you get 180mm of travel from an Ohlins fork and shock with a Brose S-MAG 250W motor with 90Nm torque. The drivetrain is SRAM GX with FSA cranks and an 11-51 SunRace cassette.
you can find out more here
.
A Top Gun Musical Bike Build
|Dream Bike Builds, eine eigene Kategorie an Bike Video Format, die es immer wieder schafft weitreichende Klicks zu erzielen. Brands, Sportler, Content Creator, immer wieder sieht man schön inszenierte Aufbauten eines Mountainbikes aus vielen Einzelteilen. Wenn etwas zum Trend wird, muss man sich absetzen. Peter Kaiser mit Stopmotion, einige Youtuber in Live Streams, und diesmal Jasper Jauch im Trio, sogar mit Gesang.
Aufwendig produziert in Zusammenarbeit mit Navafilms aus Rosenheim, wurde der ehemalige Downhill Racer, jetzige MTB Youtuber gleich dreimal abgelichtet, sodass ein Trio das Bike symbiotisch zusammenbaut. Dabei darf der Spaß natürlich nicht zu kurz kommen, sodass die Thematik von Top Gun passend zum Song „Danger Zone“, gesangvoll aufgegriffen worden ist.
Wer genau hinhört wird im Text die Passung zum Aufbau des Bikes wiederfinden.
Song Credits: Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins
Produktion: https://www.navafilms.com/
Komponist: kontakt@dominiknovak.de
Akteur: https://www.jasper-jauch.de/— Jasper Jauch
|Dream Bike Builds, a dedicated category of bike video format that consistently manages to get wide-ranging clicks. Brands, athletes, content creators, again and again you see beautifully staged structures of a mountain bike made up of many individual parts. If something becomes a trend, you have to stand out. Peter Kaiser with stop motion, some Youtubers in live streams, and this time Jasper Jauch in a trio, even with vocals.
Elaborately produced in cooperation with Navafilms from Rosenheim, the former downhill racer, now MTB Youtuber, was photographed three times, so that a trio symbiotically assembles the bike. Of course, the fun shouldn't be neglected, so that the topic of Top Gun has been taken up with singing to match the song "Danger Zone". If you listen carefully, you will find that the text matches the structure of the bike.
Song Credits: Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins
Production: https://www.navafilms.com/
Composer: kontakt@dominiknovak.de
Actor: https://www.jasper-jauch.de/— Jasper Jauch Translated
Bike & Rally: Brandon Semenuk's Journey
|For Brandon Semenuk, it was never about winning, it was about pursuing his passions as a multi-sport athlete. Growing up biking on Canadian logging roads with his friends as a hobby, he often saw the Subaru rally team racing and heard them echoing through the mountains.
His passion for motorsports led him to join a local rally club, where his zeal for rally has transformed into professional rally driving.— Subaru
Queenstown Heli Lap POV with Brett Rheeder
|Epic day with Heli Bike NZ on Peak Vert. Trains with @brookmacdonald7151 @jacksongoldstone6453 @finniles9204 @CaseyBrown1 @corbinselfe Georgia Astle, Jack Clark, Charlie Makea, Henry & Fraser. Epic day. Thanks crew!— Brett Rheeder
Sam Pilgrim Unofficially Attempts MTB World Records
|Breaking 4 MTB world records in one day! I break 4 mountain biking Guinness world records back to back on my Canyon Spectral and unofficially become a new world record holder! Could you beat my records?
I found that the Guinness world record website has a load of MTB world records just sat there waiting to be beaten so that's exactly what I did! After a quick search I found 5 records that I wanted to beat, starting with a ridiculous wall ride that might have been the easiest bike challenge in the world, but that didn't stop my excitement! The rest of the challenges were harder and one of them was impossible but I will try to complete it in the future. The bike I chose for the job was the Canyon Spectral enduro mountain bike as this thing can be used for all kinds of riding. How many of these world records could you beat?— Sam Pilgrim
Best of Swampfest
Red Bull Heavy Metal 2023
|Returning after last year’s contest revival, Red Bull Heavy Metal saw Detroit’s iconic Hart Plaza transformed into a street snowboarding arena unlike any other. Over 40 of the world’s top rail riders descended upon the city to take turns in the day-long rail jam that took place across three designated zones, each feature heavier than the next.
First up: The Wall, a 20 ft slab of concrete that played host to those looking to send it to the top. Next, The Kink Rail, the contest’s most technical section featuring a flat down kink rail descending a steep set of stairs, wedged between the walls of Hart Plaza. Riders ended at The Down Rail, a 50 ft down rail straight into the depths of Hart Plaza amphitheater, where things got heavy and riders put it all on the line for the contest finale.— Red Bull
Why Rollerblading Died...
23 Comments
All he needs is some cargo shorts and I could relate 100% to that picture
Bike companies: lol. Aw cute, look at the new guy. Better double those numbers.
I’d like to offer my armchair expertise to literally any (German) automaker to assist in the design of an inoffensive if not outright attractive e-machine. The current offerings are inexcusably AWFUL. (Spare me the anti-ebike rhetoric. They’re here to stay.)
Also, why isn’t the Audi bike called “e-Tron”? That’s the four-wheeled branding, and it even appears on the battery pack/downtube of that monstrosity.