Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More

Breaking 4 MTB world records in one day! I break 4 mountain biking Guinness world records back to back on my Canyon Spectral and unofficially become a new world record holder! Could you beat my records?



I found that the Guinness world record website has a load of MTB world records just sat there waiting to be beaten so that's exactly what I did! After a quick search I found 5 records that I wanted to beat, starting with a ridiculous wall ride that might have been the easiest bike challenge in the world, but that didn't stop my excitement! The rest of the challenges were harder and one of them was impossible but I will try to complete it in the future. The bike I chose for the job was the Canyon Spectral enduro mountain bike as this thing can be used for all kinds of riding. How many of these world records could you beat? — Sam Pilgrim