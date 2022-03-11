Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More

We love machines, everyone knows that. This machine prints our book. Full Metal is the title. Exactly, our products are always made of metal. We love it. But it is not only about bikes made of metal, but above all about the people we have met in 25+1 years. It is not a yearbook, more like a book of a journey. Coffee table book if you like. Not chronologically structured, the 2.5 kg heavy work offers pictures from old times and of course cool studio shots of unusual bikes. The Nicolai Post-it Notes are welcome as bookmarks. Scribble into the book, but only with the supplied Nicolai Pen. The sticker sheet should also be empty in a year and the Nicolai keychain remind you that it's time for the next Bike ride. — Nicolai