Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
The Infinity AWD Bike
Stuttgart-based designer Stephan Henrich has created an amazingly unique bicycle concept using a 'one wheel' all-wheel-drive system.
The beach cruiser style bike is driven by a monotire-clip chain system forming both the rim, tire and belt drive for the bike. The huge infinity symbol shaped monotire is powered through a wheel in the middle of the bike that is connected to a more conventional crankset. The bike also uses an 8-speed gearbox and independent front and rear suspension.
eBike Grand Prix
Looking to bridge the gap between cycling and motor racing is the eBike Grand Prix - think Formula E but at about 10% speed and with 100% more lycra.
Kicking off in Dubai, the race routes will apparently be filled with plenty of sightseeing opportunities and manufactured 20% climbs. Each franchise team will have to field two groups of four riders with one male and one female team. One interesting idea is the use of a single bike for all riders, which should limit the mechanical advantage that can occur between different motor and battery combinations. The bike will, of course, come from a series sponsor in the form of an unreleased road eBike from BMC.
The organisers EBK GP also want to share its loft sustainability goals where the host cities for each race will "join together in a visionary network of progressive cities sharing knowledge and world-class best practice. Collectively, they will make a significant contribution towards making the cities of the future cleaner, greener and healthier."
World’s Lightest Carbon Crankset
Ciamillo has launched what could be the world's lightest crankset weighing just 279 grams.
To reach such a low weight for the complete crankset Ciamillo used hollow carbon crank arms with a honeycomb structure for increased strength. The chainring spider comes fully integrated into the cranks and is currently 2x specific, but a 1x specific option is said to be coming soon.
The incredibly low weight does come at a hefty cost with Ciamillo selling the Gravitas Gen 13 crankset for $1,888.
Relax with Shrimp
After a busy day of defending the merits of internal cable routing, why not sit back and relax with two hours of Lofi beats and the Shrimp at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Nicolai Unboxing Weirdness
|We love machines, everyone knows that. This machine prints our book. Full Metal is the title. Exactly, our products are always made of metal. We love it. But it is not only about bikes made of metal, but above all about the people we have met in 25+1 years. It is not a yearbook, more like a book of a journey. Coffee table book if you like. Not chronologically structured, the 2.5 kg heavy work offers pictures from old times and of course cool studio shots of unusual bikes. The Nicolai Post-it Notes are welcome as bookmarks. Scribble into the book, but only with the supplied Nicolai Pen. The sticker sheet should also be empty in a year and the Nicolai keychain remind you that it's time for the next Bike ride.— Nicolai
Shredding an Incredible Snowboard Pump Track
|Pierre Vaultier is back to send his snowboard down another incredible snow pump track in the alps, and watching him carve the smooth turns and jumps is like watching an artist at work. The multiple World Cup and Olympic Champion snowboarder makes riding this dreamy Prada pump track look easy.— Red Bull
The Polestar O₂ with Built-In Autonomous Drone
One thing missing from the latest crop of premium electric vehicles, it's an autonomous drone that can be released from your car while driving and document your journey. Luckily, Polestar has found the answer to this widespread need with its latest concept car the O₂.
|Polestar O₂ doesn’t just elevate the driving experience. It also allows you to record it. Housed in the rear is a cinematic drone that can lift off and land while the car is in motion. It operates autonomously, allowing the driver to select atmospheric or action-filled sequences. When the O₂ is parked, videos can be edited and shared directly from the centre display. Deploy the drone. Document the drive. And capture the fun of premium electric performance.— Polestar
90 Comments
But while it's nicely designed, I don't see the point. AWD would be nice for a MTB, but useless for a urban/cruiser.
And if you use something resembling a track, may as well spread the load on the ground, not like 2 wheels.
Light that bad boy up and you have the Tron bike IRL.
Wouldn't it need some sort of diff? I mean both wheels don't move at the same speed all the time......
It's pretty difficult to imagine a bike with tracks, let alone a single continuous one, it may not even be possible (there have been a few motorbike during WWII I think).
You need rollers under the rider to spread the pressure, but they need to be suspended to some degrees (or one can get stuck and ruin the whole thing), you need the whole thing to turn, so the track has to bend in both directions (up/down and left/right), you need a way to propel the track and also a way to keep it tight.
Also if you tilt left or right at "higher" speed however you turn it should be able to take some angle.
And then you have to keep all of this as light as possible xD
Praxis: Ok, we'll hold your beer. Bastion, come over here and watch this. Oh, and bring a couple of chainrings. Yes, they're for a mountain bike.
