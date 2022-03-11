close
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More

Mar 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


The Infinity AWD Bike


Stuttgart-based designer Stephan Henrich has created an amazingly unique bicycle concept using a 'one wheel' all-wheel-drive system.

The beach cruiser style bike is driven by a monotire-clip chain system forming both the rim, tire and belt drive for the bike. The huge infinity symbol shaped monotire is powered through a wheel in the middle of the bike that is connected to a more conventional crankset. The bike also uses an 8-speed gearbox and independent front and rear suspension.


You can read more here.


eBike Grand Prix


Looking to bridge the gap between cycling and motor racing is the eBike Grand Prix - think Formula E but at about 10% speed and with 100% more lycra.

Kicking off in Dubai, the race routes will apparently be filled with plenty of sightseeing opportunities and manufactured 20% climbs. Each franchise team will have to field two groups of four riders with one male and one female team. One interesting idea is the use of a single bike for all riders, which should limit the mechanical advantage that can occur between different motor and battery combinations. The bike will, of course, come from a series sponsor in the form of an unreleased road eBike from BMC.

The organisers EBK GP also want to share its loft sustainability goals where the host cities for each race will "join together in a visionary network of progressive cities sharing knowledge and world-class best practice. Collectively, they will make a significant contribution towards making the cities of the future cleaner, greener and healthier."

You can read more here.


World’s Lightest Carbon Crankset


Ciamillo has launched what could be the world's lightest crankset weighing just 279 grams.

To reach such a low weight for the complete crankset Ciamillo used hollow carbon crank arms with a honeycomb structure for increased strength. The chainring spider comes fully integrated into the cranks and is currently 2x specific, but a 1x specific option is said to be coming soon.

The incredibly low weight does come at a hefty cost with Ciamillo selling the Gravitas Gen 13 crankset for $1,888.


You can read more here.


Relax with Shrimp


After a busy day of defending the merits of internal cable routing, why not sit back and relax with two hours of Lofi beats and the Shrimp at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.


Nicolai Unboxing Weirdness


bigquotesWe love machines, everyone knows that. This machine prints our book. Full Metal is the title. Exactly, our products are always made of metal. We love it. But it is not only about bikes made of metal, but above all about the people we have met in 25+1 years. It is not a yearbook, more like a book of a journey. Coffee table book if you like. Not chronologically structured, the 2.5 kg heavy work offers pictures from old times and of course cool studio shots of unusual bikes. The Nicolai Post-it Notes are welcome as bookmarks. Scribble into the book, but only with the supplied Nicolai Pen. The sticker sheet should also be empty in a year and the Nicolai keychain remind you that it's time for the next Bike ride. Nicolai


Shredding an Incredible Snowboard Pump Track


bigquotesPierre Vaultier is back to send his snowboard down another incredible snow pump track in the alps, and watching him carve the smooth turns and jumps is like watching an artist at work. The multiple World Cup and Olympic Champion snowboarder makes riding this dreamy Prada pump track look easy. Red Bull


The Polestar O₂ with Built-In Autonomous Drone


One thing missing from the latest crop of premium electric vehicles, it's an autonomous drone that can be released from your car while driving and document your journey. Luckily, Polestar has found the answer to this widespread need with its latest concept car the O₂.

bigquotesPolestar O₂ doesn’t just elevate the driving experience. It also allows you to record it. Housed in the rear is a cinematic drone that can lift off and land while the car is in motion. It operates autonomously, allowing the driver to select atmospheric or action-filled sequences. When the O₂ is parked, videos can be edited and shared directly from the centre display. Deploy the drone. Document the drive. And capture the fun of premium electric performance. Polestar



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


 AWD bike could never work unless they develop a way to run Assegai tread up front and DHRII tread in the back.
  • 10 3
 It would never work if it would be an actual infinity symbol. You'd be digging yourself a hole or climb up instead.
  • 15 0
 Schwables is about to release the AWD Austin.
  • 34 0
 And how do you steer the thing?!? Or does it only go in straight lines LOL!
  • 19 1
 Without mentionning that this guy completely missed the mullet trend. Loser
  • 5 0
 @danstonQ: It's a unicycle...
  • 11 0
 Mobius strip tire.
  • 2 0
 @dfortin42: Yeah looks nice but I'm disappointed there's no render with the bars turned.
But while it's nicely designed, I don't see the point. AWD would be nice for a MTB, but useless for a urban/cruiser.
And if you use something resembling a track, may as well spread the load on the ground, not like 2 wheels.
  • 6 2
 @dfortin42: Everyone tells me that to turn you lean, NOT turn the bars....
  • 3 1
 @JVance: lol, mobius strip would legit let you run Assegai front and DHRII rear. You just need it to flip in between wheels.

Light that bad boy up and you have the Tron bike IRL.
  • 4 2
 @rustiegrizwold: still preferable to a moped
  • 6 0
 No room for a water bottle
  • 3 0
 Do you even x-up bro?
  • 1 0
 @dfortin42: the turning radius is infinite, I am more worried about the lack of brakes attached to the brake levers. Minor details and should be the next to evolution of the SuperWheel.
  • 2 0
 AWD MTB has been a thing. Christini has made a few mtbs in the past, and pretty sure they make a fatbike right now. Works on a worm drive sorta deal. There yah go, assegai front, DHR rear
  • 10 1
 @gtill9000: this is just another reason for banning every single industrial designer who isn't a biker from ever designing a bike.
  • 2 0
 Eh... I run Assegais front and rear. Works well enough.
  • 1 0
 @sherbet: I had a go on one of their 2WD bikes over a decade ago. It was interesting to ride. They claimed it was great for riding on sand or other loose surfaces. Combined with e-bike technology it could make for an interesting product.
  • 2 0
 Total fail, no water bottle mounts.
  • 3 0
 Silly question, why does it have two brakes?
Wouldn't it need some sort of diff? I mean both wheels don't move at the same speed all the time......
  • 3 0
 @dfortin42: there are pivots for it, and it should work as the belt-tire has grooves that would let it bend in the frames turning portion. The thing is that when you turn speeds of front and back tire on a normal bike are inherently different (different turning radii) this bike has both contact patches connected. It would feel like driving a 4x4 on low gearing trying to do the tightest turn it can on paved road. Tires will start to drag each other
  • 1 0
 Give me a Aspen in the back I like it loosey goosey back there! It keeps me on my toes!
  • 2 0
 No details on its geometry, but I’m hoping it has a modern reach and slack HA
  • 1 0
 @Will-narayan: nah man. Beaches. Also run the whole thing as a track? You kidding? Can you imagine the friction? And there is no way that would ever turn.
  • 1 0
 @IanJF: you're wrong
  • 1 0
 @Will-narayan: Can you imagine the rolling resistance on that continuous tire tread?
  • 1 0
 @JVance: First thing I thought of! Now, would that allow for perpetual motion? Hmm...
  • 1 0
 It's all we need is a chain tire! I thought chains were so 20th century!
  • 1 0
 @PremiumCyclingProducts @tdunkerley Yeah that's the challenge Smile
It's pretty difficult to imagine a bike with tracks, let alone a single continuous one, it may not even be possible (there have been a few motorbike during WWII I think).
You need rollers under the rider to spread the pressure, but they need to be suspended to some degrees (or one can get stuck and ruin the whole thing), you need the whole thing to turn, so the track has to bend in both directions (up/down and left/right), you need a way to propel the track and also a way to keep it tight.
Also if you tilt left or right at "higher" speed however you turn it should be able to take some angle.
And then you have to keep all of this as light as possible xD
  • 1 0
 @REZEN: The bars turn. If you rode a motorcycle, it'd be more obvious.
  • 30 0
 finally some shrimp lofi appreciation on PB
  • 10 0
 shrimply awesome!
  • 6 0
 @Wh0w3T: shrimply the best, mo’ buttered than all the rest
  • 7 0
 @pedalgnash: really krilling it with the prawn puns
  • 4 0
 I'll be puting on that soundtrack later while I watch some prawn.
  • 1 0
 Shrimping’ ain’t easy but somebody gotta do it.
  • 15 0
 That snowboard pump track is mental. Those perfect shapes, and the flow, it’s so smooth
  • 8 0
 definitely badass and incredibly cool...but is it a pump track if the rider cannot return to the original starting location and continue the loop? [typing this without realizing I still have shrimp radio still playing in background, lol]
  • 11 0
 infinity concept is dope! but I'm trying to imagine the drivetrain resistance when its coasting
  • 18 0
 And, err... steering?
  • 5 5
 Biggest issue I assume would be the lack of any gyroscopic forces (am I using that t6erm right?) from the lack of wheels....I assume it would be pretty hard to stay up right
  • 3 0
 I love the look of it, but I’m not sure it’s going to work well. I’d buy one if I was crazy rich just for the engineering/art aspect.
  • 8 0
 @SATN-XC: Bikes are not held up by gyroscopic forces: www2.eng.cam.ac.uk/~hemh1/gyrobike.htm
  • 3 0
 @f*ckingsteve: interesting read, mind blown...all makes sense though, starting think about ski bikes (no wheels) as I was reading that
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: And I think you still have these gyroscopic effects. The mass (of wheel elements) still goes in a loop, they don't cancel each other. You may not need gyroscopic effects to stay upright, but you do need gyroscopic precession to throw a whip.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: ya, think of an ice skater or skier moving with just one foot. You stay up just fine
  • 2 0
 this would be a great application for a motor. The drag on that thing must be incredible.
  • 2 0
 I’m trying to imagine installing my Huck Norris.
  • 10 0
 I want a drone that erupts out the SWAT door like Alien covered in mushed up Clif Bars and sealant
  • 2 0
 I want to drive a drone instead of a Car... That automatically shuttles me to the highest peak ...
  • 1 0
 @PauRexs: actually, you can! www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV9qrUSWhoA
  • 9 0
 The Polestar ad is begging for a parody. Similar to the Twitter thread about Peleton a few years ago.
  • 1 0
 Ural did this like 8 years ago…
  • 1 0
 My god what rubbish! Pivot can still learn here.
  • 9 0
 The EBK trailer should have an epilepsy warning
  • 6 0
 Despite the marmite reaction to eebs over the last few years, I don't hate or love them, they have their place, but they're not for me. That being said, as a race series, it has all the hype train of an NFT launch, with the exact same gut sensation that someone is getting very ripped off. It should come with all the warnings!
  • 4 0
 Wasted 40 seconds watching....nothing.
  • 2 0
 The way it was presented with meaningless adjectives....... Pestige! ...Worldwide.
  • 8 0
 Ciamillo cranks now accepting preorders. In exchange for your $1888, you'll get unlimited dodged calls and voicemail.
  • 4 0
 LOL good ol' bike industry. WORLDS LIGHTEST CRANKSET *shows rendering, links to poorly built website. I can't even figure out the company name so I can google anything about it, but I probably just suck at the google. Spent 10 minutes trying to find them on social media until I gave up. Either way, I can't wait until Dangerholm drills holes in them. Turn these boat anchors into swiss cheese and drop another 50 grams.
  • 2 0
 Oh if you google ciamillo cranks you will find the backstory if this had been a road bike site a shit load of people with interesting things to say about how it all went last time
  • 4 0
 never thought I see a crankset that makes ee-wings look cheap
  • 1 0
 Ciamillo: Hey everyone, we got carbon cranks and they're the lightest!

Praxis: Ok, we'll hold your beer. Bastion, come over here and watch this. Oh, and bring a couple of chainrings. Yes, they're for a mountain bike.
  • 3 0
 that bike looks like it would rip yer nuts off real quick.
  • 3 0
 we need a drone that launches out of our headset
  • 3 0
 If xenomorphs rode bikes.
  • 1 0
 And exactly how sustainable is it to carve "A climate neutral car by 2030 - Polstar" into a massive block of quarried Carrara marble?
  • 2 0
 Good luck turning your handlebars on that thing.
  • 2 0
 Worlds lightest carbon crcks.
  • 2 0
 Jesus, these are like reaching the end of the internet.
  • 3 0
 Oh,not even halfway.
  • 1 0
 The Nicolai book is pretty real, even without internet.
  • 2 0
 How long will the lightest carbon crank last?
  • 2 0
 Trick question. You'll never get to ride one to find out
  • 2 1
 That Nicolai video was so weird I'm never even considering buying a bike from them now.
  • 1 0
 Viral marketing with a coffee table book. Like scrolling through the SRAM website printed out. How daring!
  • 1 0
 Of course the 'ebike gran pri' is in dubai a circus side show of a sport in a exhibition of a country
  • 2 0
 The fine print says bunny hopping voids your Ciamillo cranks warranty
  • 3 0
 If you can ever get them after you paid for them
  • 2 1
 The Infinity bike looks like it's from a retro-futuristic video game. And that's where it should stay.
  • 2 0
 It has some Cyberpunk 2077 vibes. Probably works as bad too.
  • 1 0
 After all these years we are still trying to invent a better wheel.
  • 1 0
 How much travel is that AWD bike? That is the question.
  • 3 0
 huck to flat plz
  • 2 1
 That crankset has a '13' on it. And for that reason, I'm out.
  • 2 0
 Nicolai: #26aintdead
  • 1 0
 Yeah man, got 26 on my Nicolai M-Pire.
  • 1 0
 A pole star with a drone sounds like I clicked the wrong bookmark.
  • 1 0
 I don't care how rich you are 1,888 USD is too much for a crankset.
  • 1 0
 Whatever next bikes that turn corners!

Post a Comment



