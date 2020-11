Slack Randoms: Banksy's MTB Mural, Hunting for Bigfoot & Influencing Gone Wrong

Banksy's MTB Mural

Becci Skelton's Shampoo Advert Fail

Ride Farr's Top Tube Pad

The Daily Star Reports on Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Pants

Hunting for Bigfoot

Sea Bike

Dave Habicht's Global Racing Tribute Bike

Leaf Surfing

Anonymous graffiti artist, Banksy, painted a new mural at Rothesay Avenue and Ilkestone Road in Lenton, UK on 13 October and this one features a broken mountain bike. The bike was apparently already abandoned before the mural was painted and Banksy added a girl playing hula hoop with its missing back tyre.There's just one problem... the bike has already gone missing. The Guardian reports that the bike disappeared over the weekend and Nottingham council said on Monday that it had been removed by the owner of the building the mural was painted on and taken away “for safekeeping”. Thankfully, the mural has now been covered in perspex for preservation and a local good samaritan has replaced the bike with another in the same position, also missing its back tire.Reigning UK downhill series champion Becci Skelton’s shampoo hair flick didn’t go to plan...When you want to run a ROACH pad but also carry your enduro accessories.The Daily Star, a British tabloid famous for its sensationalist front-page headlines including, ' Britain's Fattest Woman Ate a Fridge & Died ', ' Plague of Black Eyed Ghost Children ', & ' Cops: Don't Drive if You're Blind ', has taken its first step into reporting on mountain bike racing with the article, " World champion cyclist grabs paperwork from her underpants leaving policeman stunned ".Normally, we're big advocates of mountain biking garnering mainstream attention but in this case, we'd probably rather they left it alone. The story comes from a social media post of Pauline's where she explained she was taking her daily allowed exercise during the French lockdown and had to store her papers in her underwear. She was stopped by a police officer and had to produce them to avoid the €135 fine. She said, “He (the policeman) was much more embarrassed than me, I want to clarify.”Another piece of gonzo gold from All Gas, no Brakes.Is there anything yo can't strap a pair of pedals to and call a bicycle? This time, it's a pedal-powered propeller that allows scuba divers to cover more ground while underwater. It can be all yours for €500.Guido Anderwert giving a new meaning to all time, fall time.