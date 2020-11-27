Slack Randoms: Banksy's MTB Mural, Hunting for Bigfoot & Influencing Gone Wrong

Nov 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Banksy's MTB Mural


Anonymous graffiti artist, Banksy, painted a new mural at Rothesay Avenue and Ilkestone Road in Lenton, UK on 13 October and this one features a broken mountain bike. The bike was apparently already abandoned before the mural was painted and Banksy added a girl playing hula hoop with its missing back tyre.

There's just one problem... the bike has already gone missing.

The Guardian reports that the bike disappeared over the weekend and Nottingham council said on Monday that it had been removed by the owner of the building the mural was painted on and taken away “for safekeeping”. Thankfully, the mural has now been covered in perspex for preservation and a local good samaritan has replaced the bike with another in the same position, also missing its back tire.


Becci Skelton's Shampoo Advert Fail


Reigning UK downhill series champion Becci Skelton’s shampoo hair flick didn’t go to plan...

Ride Farr's Top Tube Pad


When you want to run a ROACH pad but also carry your enduro accessories.

The Daily Star Reports on Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Pants


The Daily Star, a British tabloid famous for its sensationalist front-page headlines including, 'Britain's Fattest Woman Ate a Fridge & Died', 'Plague of Black Eyed Ghost Children', & 'Cops: Don't Drive if You're Blind', has taken its first step into reporting on mountain bike racing with the article, "World champion cyclist grabs paperwork from her underpants leaving policeman stunned".

Normally, we're big advocates of mountain biking garnering mainstream attention but in this case, we'd probably rather they left it alone. The story comes from a social media post of Pauline's where she explained she was taking her daily allowed exercise during the French lockdown and had to store her papers in her underwear. She was stopped by a police officer and had to produce them to avoid the €135 fine. She said, “He (the policeman) was much more embarrassed than me, I want to clarify.”

Hunting for Bigfoot


Another piece of gonzo gold from All Gas, no Brakes.

Sea Bike


Is there anything yo can't strap a pair of pedals to and call a bicycle? This time, it's a pedal-powered propeller that allows scuba divers to cover more ground while underwater. It can be all yours for €500.

Dave Habicht's Global Racing Tribute Bike


Leaf Surfing


Guido Anderwert giving a new meaning to all time, fall time.

Posted In:
Other Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
108677 views
Field Test: 2021 Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
53000 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models
47558 views
Field Test: 2021 Salsa Blackthorn - Purple Singletrack Eater
44518 views
Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
42366 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Leatt Prize Pack
36738 views
Round Up: 23 Rad Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
30028 views
Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1
28171 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Is that leaf surfing or leaf snorkeling? Looks like a nice way to get Lyme disease
  • 4 3
 Lyme disease is a government conspiracy.
  • 5 3
 Then should probably hold your breath whenever you go outside, you might breath something in.

Do you wear a mask when driving alone in your car too?
  • 2 0
 They should really be called field ticks. You're much more likely to pick up wood ticks (and deer ticks) in tall grass than in actual woods. Cases have actually been going up quite a bit in the upper Midwest according to our vet. I've had two dogs who've gotten Lyme, but were treated before it caused any symptoms. Still no reason to be afraid of outside.
  • 1 0
 @OldScratchJohnson:
I think you have that backwards.
  • 1 0
 Looks like Switzerland so not sure about that but also ticks don’t live in the leaves, they live on trees and brush to get onto mammals.
  • 2 0
 Depends on what side of the Mississippi this video was filmed in

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009565
Mobile Version of Website