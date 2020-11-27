Slack Randoms: Banksy's MTB Mural, Hunting for Bigfoot & Influencing Gone Wrong

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.Banksy's MTB Mural
Anonymous graffiti artist, Banksy, painted a new mural at Rothesay Avenue and Ilkestone Road in Lenton, UK on 13 October and this one features a broken mountain bike. The bike was apparently already abandoned before the mural was painted and Banksy added a girl playing hula hoop with its missing back tyre.
There's just one problem... the bike has already gone missing.The Guardian reports
that the bike disappeared over the weekend and Nottingham council said on Monday that it had been removed by the owner of the building the mural was painted on and taken away “for safekeeping”. Thankfully, the mural has now been covered in perspex for preservation and a local good samaritan has replaced the bike with another in the same position, also missing its back tire.Becci Skelton's Shampoo Advert Fail
Reigning UK downhill series champion Becci Skelton’s shampoo hair flick didn’t go to plan...Ride Farr's Top Tube Pad
When you want to run a ROACH pad but also carry your enduro accessories.The Daily Star Reports on Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Pants
The Daily Star, a British tabloid famous for its sensationalist front-page headlines including, 'Britain's Fattest Woman Ate a Fridge & Died
', 'Plague of Black Eyed Ghost Children
', & 'Cops: Don't Drive if You're Blind
', has taken its first step into reporting on mountain bike racing with the article, "World champion cyclist grabs paperwork from her underpants leaving policeman stunned
".
Normally, we're big advocates of mountain biking garnering mainstream attention but in this case, we'd probably rather they left it alone. The story comes from a social media post of Pauline's where she explained she was taking her daily allowed exercise during the French lockdown and had to store her papers in her underwear. She was stopped by a police officer and had to produce them to avoid the €135 fine. She said, “He (the policeman) was much more embarrassed than me, I want to clarify.”Hunting for Bigfoot
Another piece of gonzo gold from All Gas, no Brakes.Sea Bike
Is there anything yo can't strap a pair of pedals to and call a bicycle? This time, it's a pedal-powered propeller that allows scuba divers to cover more ground while underwater. It can be all yours for €500.Dave Habicht's Global Racing Tribute BikeLeaf Surfing
Guido Anderwert giving a new meaning to all time, fall time.
