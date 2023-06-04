Slack Randoms: Bike Wheel Skates, Nepal MTB Adventures, Extreme Freestyle Pogo & More

Nepal’s mysterious and undeniable beauty instantly hits you – flying across its majestic valleys and ridiculously huge mountain ranges, landing in the middle of a stunning ancient culture. For MTB-adventurer/artist Tito Tomasi, Nepal had peaked his must-see list for a long time, and it was time for some action.



From sleeping in the thin air of the Himalayas to downhilling into the Annapurna massif, we join Tito, his friend Geoff Gulevich and documentary filmmaker JB Bazzarini on the journey of a lifetime. Riding from Jomsom to Manang by way of Lo Manthang – and parts of the Annapurna Circuit – with staggering elevations and plains beyond belief, where going off-road is a sure-fire route to unprecedented adventure. — Shimano