Slack Randoms: Bike Wheel Skates, Nepal MTB Adventures, Extreme Freestyle Pogo & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Bike Wheel Skates
How to make your rollers suitable for rough surface? The answer is simple as usual - install larger wheels on it. Bicycle ones fits perfect so let's try to modify rollers and will check the result!— The Q
No Summit In Sight
Nepal’s mysterious and undeniable beauty instantly hits you – flying across its majestic valleys and ridiculously huge mountain ranges, landing in the middle of a stunning ancient culture. For MTB-adventurer/artist Tito Tomasi, Nepal had peaked his must-see list for a long time, and it was time for some action.
From sleeping in the thin air of the Himalayas to downhilling into the Annapurna massif, we join Tito, his friend Geoff Gulevich and documentary filmmaker JB Bazzarini on the journey of a lifetime. Riding from Jomsom to Manang by way of Lo Manthang – and parts of the Annapurna Circuit – with staggering elevations and plains beyond belief, where going off-road is a sure-fire route to unprecedented adventure.— Shimano
Loic Bruni Fort William POV
Jesse Melamed's Canyon Spectral Race Bike
29er? 170mm? SMALL!? Find out all the things.— Jesse Melamed
Brook MacDonald & Tuhoto Ariki-Pene in Schladming
Riding & Skiing the World's Tallest Sand Dune
GoPro Athlete Kilian Bron is never short on creative MTB ideas. On his most recent trip, traveling to South America, he stopped in Peru to meet up with big-mountain snow skier Victor Broquedis who ditched the powder for fresh desert corduroy. The duo went hiking + summited Cerro Blanco, a world-record holding 3,860 foot tall dune, before commencing the most unique downhill mountain bike + ski runs of their lives.— GoPro
Jet Skateboard
Powered by my diesel-fueled valveless pulsejet engine making about 40 pounds of thrust.— Bob Maddox
