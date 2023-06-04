Slack Randoms: Bike Wheel Skates, Nepal MTB Adventures, Extreme Freestyle Pogo & More

Jun 3, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Bike Wheel Skates


bigquotesHow to make your rollers suitable for rough surface? The answer is simple as usual - install larger wheels on it. Bicycle ones fits perfect so let's try to modify rollers and will check the result! The Q


No Summit In Sight


bigquotesNepal’s mysterious and undeniable beauty instantly hits you – flying across its majestic valleys and ridiculously huge mountain ranges, landing in the middle of a stunning ancient culture. For MTB-adventurer/artist Tito Tomasi, Nepal had peaked his must-see list for a long time, and it was time for some action.

From sleeping in the thin air of the Himalayas to downhilling into the Annapurna massif, we join Tito, his friend Geoff Gulevich and documentary filmmaker JB Bazzarini on the journey of a lifetime. Riding from Jomsom to Manang by way of Lo Manthang – and parts of the Annapurna Circuit – with staggering elevations and plains beyond belief, where going off-road is a sure-fire route to unprecedented adventure. Shimano


Loic Bruni Fort William POV



Jesse Melamed's Canyon Spectral Race Bike


bigquotes29er? 170mm? SMALL!? Find out all the things. Jesse Melamed


Brook MacDonald & Tuhoto Ariki-Pene in Schladming



Riding & Skiing the World's Tallest Sand Dune


bigquotesGoPro Athlete Kilian Bron is never short on creative MTB ideas. On his most recent trip, traveling to South America, he stopped in Peru to meet up with big-mountain snow skier Victor Broquedis who ditched the powder for fresh desert corduroy. The duo went hiking + summited Cerro Blanco, a world-record holding 3,860 foot tall dune, before commencing the most unique downhill mountain bike + ski runs of their lives. GoPro


Jet Skateboard


bigquotesPowered by my diesel-fueled valveless pulsejet engine making about 40 pounds of thrust. Bob Maddox


Extreme Freestyle Pogo




Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
52098 views
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
47869 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
47233 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
38703 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
36988 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
30761 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
28352 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
27283 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Someone should tell Q that he’ll save a lot of time and resolve all his mobility issues with a bicycle…
  • 1 0
 It would be cool if more people used pogo sticks for commuting to work and traveling instead of just for extreme stunts.
  • 1 0
 Selling bikes now. Going all in on Penny Farthing blades.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035172
Mobile Version of Website