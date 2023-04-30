Slack Randoms: Boat Camper Bikes, Chainless Champs, Rocket Kart Fires & More

Apr 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



BeTRITON's Boat Camper Bike


Looking like a creation straight out of the halls of Eurobike the BeTRITON is said to combine a boat, camper and a bike into one vehicle. Despite launching with a sizeable price stage of $14,600 the Latvian startup has already received 200 pre-orders for the bike that can double as a boat.



Chainless Champs Race Day at Thredbo


bigquotesChainless Champs race day featuring Gary Diesel and Donny Sidewinder. An awesome event to finish off the season at Thredbo MTB - shoutout to the team for the awesome Summer and we can’t wait for the park to reopen in November! Jack Moir


Lachlan Morton & Keegan Swenson Take on the Cape Epic


bigquotesLachlan and Keegan came into Cape Epic – the “Tour de France of mountain biking” — looking for a top 10 among the world’s best. But Lachy quickly found himself on the back foot, and the pair were nineteenth after stage 1. “The Unlikely Duo,” Our latest Explore film presented by Wahoo looks at how the team rebounded from a tough start and what they learned about each other with each passing mile, rainstorm, and finish line. EF Pro Cycling


Vali Höll Ripping Laps in Leogang



Aaron Gwin Shows Off his Intense M279 HP6 DH Bike


bigquotesA quick run down on the set up of my current prototype Intense Cycles race bike! Aaron Gwin


Laurie Greenland's POV from Testing at Lousa


bigquotesJoin me for my first full run down the Lousa World Cup track here in Portugal for Fox testing! Laurie Greenland


'Tour de France: Unchained' Teaser


bigquotesA documentary series about the iconic Tour de France 2022, a source of national pride in France. Tour de France : Unchained. June 8th. Netflix


Building the World's Fastest Garbage Can



Rocket Kart Fires


bigquotesBob Maddox has a little issue with a broken fuel switch and can't turn off the fuel pumps and has to exit the kart while still rolling. Robert Maddox



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
The Final Randoms - Sea Otter 2023
58221 views
Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023
54005 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
53379 views
First Ride: The New GT Sensor Loses Weight, Gains Travel
50230 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Coil Shock Trek Fuel EX
47520 views
Review: TruTune Suspension Inserts Unlock More Travel
46916 views
Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023
45816 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom 10-Time World Champion Scott Spark RC
41211 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 That trash can video wasn’t trash
  • 3 0
 BoatDuro? SeaDuro? Endurocean?
  • 1 0
 Are we sure that this Tour de France documentary actually happens in France? May have been filmed in Morocco. I mean it's Netflix after all...
  • 3 0
 Ironically, the battery also doubles an an anchor.
  • 1 0
 I'm completely sold to Aron and his stuff... He just keeps getting better and better on and off the bike...





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036954
Mobile Version of Website