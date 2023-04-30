Slack Randoms: Boat Camper Bikes, Chainless Champs, Rocket Kart Fires & More

Lachlan and Keegan came into Cape Epic – the “Tour de France of mountain biking” — looking for a top 10 among the world’s best. But Lachy quickly found himself on the back foot, and the pair were nineteenth after stage 1. “The Unlikely Duo,” Our latest Explore film presented by Wahoo looks at how the team rebounded from a tough start and what they learned about each other with each passing mile, rainstorm, and finish line. — EF Pro Cycling