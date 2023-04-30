Slack Randoms: Boat Camper Bikes, Chainless Champs, Rocket Kart Fires & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
BeTRITON's Boat Camper Bike
Looking like a creation straight out of the halls of Eurobike the BeTRITON is said to combine a boat, camper and a bike into one vehicle. Despite launching with a sizeable price stage of $14,600 the Latvian startup has already received 200 pre-orders for the bike that can double as a boat.
Chainless Champs Race Day at Thredbo
Chainless Champs race day featuring Gary Diesel and Donny Sidewinder. An awesome event to finish off the season at Thredbo MTB - shoutout to the team for the awesome Summer and we can’t wait for the park to reopen in November!— Jack Moir
Lachlan Morton & Keegan Swenson Take on the Cape Epic
Lachlan and Keegan came into Cape Epic – the “Tour de France of mountain biking” — looking for a top 10 among the world’s best. But Lachy quickly found himself on the back foot, and the pair were nineteenth after stage 1. “The Unlikely Duo,” Our latest Explore film presented by Wahoo looks at how the team rebounded from a tough start and what they learned about each other with each passing mile, rainstorm, and finish line.— EF Pro Cycling
Vali Höll Ripping Laps in Leogang
Aaron Gwin Shows Off his Intense M279 HP6 DH Bike
A quick run down on the set up of my current prototype Intense Cycles race bike!— Aaron Gwin
Laurie Greenland's POV from Testing at Lousa
Join me for my first full run down the Lousa World Cup track here in Portugal for Fox testing!— Laurie Greenland
'Tour de France: Unchained' Teaser
A documentary series about the iconic Tour de France 2022, a source of national pride in France. Tour de France : Unchained. June 8th.— Netflix
Building the World's Fastest Garbage Can
Rocket Kart Fires
Bob Maddox has a little issue with a broken fuel switch and can't turn off the fuel pumps and has to exit the kart while still rolling.— Robert Maddox
5 Comments