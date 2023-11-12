Slack Randoms: Boris Bike Hour Record Attempts, Gee Atherton at Rampage, Exploding Gold & More

"The main problem with building one of the biggest drops you've ever done, is that at some point, you have to test it"



WARNING: CONTAINS CRASH FOOTAGE



“I love the challenge of pushing myself to the absolute limit, that’s why I ride bikes, it’s what I enjoy doing and what it’s all about for me”



Throughout his 20 year career Gee Atherton has constantly sought to challenge himself, to push the absolute limits of what’s possible on a mountain-bike, whether that’s in the course of a big mountain filming project or at an event like Rampage.



He promised us all that this was going to be a chill one, but once he’d seen that 60-foot drop he 100% believed that he could land it. He very nearly did.



Heal up soon Geeman — The Athertons