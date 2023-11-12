Slack Randoms: Boris Bike Hour Record Attempts, Gee Atherton at Rampage, Exploding Gold & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Cameron Jeffers Attempts to Break the Boris Bike Hour Record
Filippo Ganna holds the current UCI hour record. Acheiving a distance of 56.792km. Let me honest, I'd have no chance. So when I found out someone had set a distance using a Santander Boris bike, I had to give it a go!— Cameron Jeffers
Gee Atherton at Rampage
Due to the video being age-restricted follow the link to watch on YouTube.
"The main problem with building one of the biggest drops you've ever done, is that at some point, you have to test it"
WARNING: CONTAINS CRASH FOOTAGE
“I love the challenge of pushing myself to the absolute limit, that’s why I ride bikes, it’s what I enjoy doing and what it’s all about for me”
Throughout his 20 year career Gee Atherton has constantly sought to challenge himself, to push the absolute limits of what’s possible on a mountain-bike, whether that’s in the course of a big mountain filming project or at an event like Rampage.
He promised us all that this was going to be a chill one, but once he’d seen that 60-foot drop he 100% believed that he could land it. He very nearly did.
Heal up soon Geeman— The Athertons
Swampfest Documentary - 'Build Up Burn Down'
I'm sure you hear this all the time but…. Swampfest truly is a one-of-a-kind event. Swampfest transcends everything you think a BMX event can be. Trey breaks it all down for us in this documentary by Yawn Media. From ridiculous ramp ideas to ramp construction to burning them all down to the ground at the end of the event.
Shout out to Trey Jones and the whole Swampfest crew for continuing to put together one of the best events of the year.— Our BMX
Peter Jamison Sends Old School Freeride Lines
50to01 - 'Ride the Lightning'
Jack Moir Laps Super Morzine
Wild Ski Party Laps
Spring, slush, sun, and skiing with the whole gang. It almost doesn't get any better than that. Jump on the bandwagon for one of the most exciting and fun ski trains you'll be seeing in a while.— Red Bull Snow