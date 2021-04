Slack Randoms: Calling the Police Beacause a Cyclist Didn't Pull Over, Our New Favourite MTBer & More

Moss is our Kind of Mountain Biker

Calling the Police Because A Cyclist Doesn't Pull Over

A 16 Stair Boneless in London

Slim skies over the big set at St. Paul's Cathedral on a chilly day in London. — Thrasher

Kayaking at 100km/h on Snow

Watch in awe as Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses descends more than 25 kilometers by kayak from Chile's snowy Volcano summit in the Araucanía region, through a forest culminating into a lake where he also manages to pull off the world’s first world’s first double kickflip on a kayak!



2020 has been a tough year for professional extreme kayaker Aniol Serrasolses. With competitions cancelled and mobility limitations between territories, the Catalan has taken advantage of this time of sporting hiatus to seek new challenges, explore new routes and find ways to take kayaking to the next level! — Red Bull Bike

Cyclist Throws Poop at Car (NSFW)

Colby Raha Sends it to Outer Space

Heck yeah! Moss knows what's up! This heartwarming video shows him enjoying some Squamish trails in the right way. Not worrying about the latest gear or mountain biking fashion trends, Moss is just out there enjoying the ride, counting puddles and spreading the stoke. Congrats on your biggest ride ever Moss!Follow Moss for more adventures, here From the highs of Moss to the lows of this entitled driver. After being held up on a narrow road by a cyclist, she decides to call the Police. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't get her very far.Police in Victoria, B.C are searching for a cyclist that threw his own faeces at a car following an altercation.Following a collision between the driver and the cyclist on Yates and Cook streets, the woman locked herself in the car so the cyclist pulled down his pants, defecated in public and threw his own feces at her car.“Thankfully, there were a lot of witnesses who intervened because they were fearful the driver would be assaulted,” said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford. “A lot of people took photos and video and we are working on locating the suspect.”Police are on the lookout for a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-ten inches tall, with a brown beard. He was last seen travelling southbound on Cook Street on his bike and didn’t appear to be hurt. He fled the scene wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans. The woman was not hurt.