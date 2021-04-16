Slack Randoms: Calling the Police Beacause a Cyclist Didn't Pull Over, Our New Favourite MTBer & More

Watch in awe as Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses descends more than 25 kilometers by kayak from Chile's snowy Volcano summit in the Araucanía region, through a forest culminating into a lake where he also manages to pull off the world’s first world’s first double kickflip on a kayak!



2020 has been a tough year for professional extreme kayaker Aniol Serrasolses. With competitions cancelled and mobility limitations between territories, the Catalan has taken advantage of this time of sporting hiatus to seek new challenges, explore new routes and find ways to take kayaking to the next level! — Red Bull Bike