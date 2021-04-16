Slack Randoms: Calling the Police Beacause a Cyclist Didn't Pull Over, Our New Favourite MTBer & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Heck yeah! Moss knows what's up! This heartwarming video shows him enjoying some Squamish trails in the right way. Not worrying about the latest gear or mountain biking fashion trends, Moss is just out there enjoying the ride, counting puddles and spreading the stoke. Congrats on your biggest ride ever Moss!
Calling the Police Because A Cyclist Doesn't Pull Over
From the highs of Moss to the lows of this entitled driver. After being held up on a narrow road by a cyclist, she decides to call the Police. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't get her very far.
A 16 Stair Boneless in London
Slim skies over the big set at St. Paul's Cathedral on a chilly day in London.—Thrasher
Kayaking at 100km/h on Snow
Watch in awe as Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses descends more than 25 kilometers by kayak from Chile's snowy Volcano summit in the Araucanía region, through a forest culminating into a lake where he also manages to pull off the world’s first world’s first double kickflip on a kayak!
2020 has been a tough year for professional extreme kayaker Aniol Serrasolses. With competitions cancelled and mobility limitations between territories, the Catalan has taken advantage of this time of sporting hiatus to seek new challenges, explore new routes and find ways to take kayaking to the next level!—Red Bull Bike
Cyclist Throws Poop at Car (NSFW)
Police in Victoria, B.C are searching for a cyclist that threw his own faeces at a car following an altercation.
Following a collision between the driver and the cyclist on Yates and Cook streets, the woman locked herself in the car so the cyclist pulled down his pants, defecated in public and threw his own feces at her car.
“Thankfully, there were a lot of witnesses who intervened because they were fearful the driver would be assaulted,” said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford. “A lot of people took photos and video and we are working on locating the suspect.”
Police are on the lookout for a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-ten inches tall, with a brown beard. He was last seen travelling southbound on Cook Street on his bike and didn’t appear to be hurt. He fled the scene wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans. The woman was not hurt.
I will say, the woman in the car must be an absolute joy to be around. She is at fault, no doubt and went ahead and wasted peoples time, money and resources, but the art of de-escalation would have have also saved the time, money and resources that were spent.
Jeez, we can all just be quite the bunch of ar$3holes sometimes.
Be good to one another
I want to be more like Moss, and what a rad name!
You need to watch the Moss video after the British cyclist non-sense, makes your day way better.
I’m Moss!
Gawton 1:04 would be good
DH bikes tests done by actual downhillers?
Euro-Pikey?
Dirt 100? Maybe the Slack PB 100
