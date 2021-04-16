Slack Randoms: Calling the Police Beacause a Cyclist Didn't Pull Over, Our New Favourite MTBer & More

Apr 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Moss is our Kind of Mountain Biker

Moss' Squamish ride

by jamessmurthwaite
by jamessmurthwaite


Heck yeah! Moss knows what's up! This heartwarming video shows him enjoying some Squamish trails in the right way. Not worrying about the latest gear or mountain biking fashion trends, Moss is just out there enjoying the ride, counting puddles and spreading the stoke. Congrats on your biggest ride ever Moss!

Follow Moss for more adventures, here.


Calling the Police Because A Cyclist Doesn't Pull Over


From the highs of Moss to the lows of this entitled driver. After being held up on a narrow road by a cyclist, she decides to call the Police. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't get her very far.


A 16 Stair Boneless in London


bigquotesSlim skies over the big set at St. Paul's Cathedral on a chilly day in London.Thrasher


Kayaking at 100km/h on Snow


bigquotesWatch in awe as Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses descends more than 25 kilometers by kayak from Chile's snowy Volcano summit in the Araucanía region, through a forest culminating into a lake where he also manages to pull off the world’s first world’s first double kickflip on a kayak!

2020 has been a tough year for professional extreme kayaker Aniol Serrasolses. With competitions cancelled and mobility limitations between territories, the Catalan has taken advantage of this time of sporting hiatus to seek new challenges, explore new routes and find ways to take kayaking to the next level!Red Bull Bike


Cyclist Throws Poop at Car (NSFW)


Police in Victoria, B.C are searching for a cyclist that threw his own faeces at a car following an altercation.

Following a collision between the driver and the cyclist on Yates and Cook streets, the woman locked herself in the car so the cyclist pulled down his pants, defecated in public and threw his own feces at her car.

“Thankfully, there were a lot of witnesses who intervened because they were fearful the driver would be assaulted,” said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford. “A lot of people took photos and video and we are working on locating the suspect.”

Police are on the lookout for a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-ten inches tall, with a brown beard. He was last seen travelling southbound on Cook Street on his bike and didn’t appear to be hurt. He fled the scene wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans. The woman was not hurt.


Colby Raha Sends it to Outer Space



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


49 Comments

  • 52 11
 I'm gonna get deservedly killed for this, but the hell with it. There's something that happens to rich, idle women that shorts their brains out. The wealth, entitlement, idleness, and misplaced desire to protect their children rots their ability to be rational or empathetic. To be sure, men do this as frequently if not more, but it manifests in different ways...
  • 19 3
 Not sure it's just women - I think anyone with too much time and money on their hands tend to turn into a nightmare...
  • 12 30
flag TotalAmateur (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 pretty much how we ended up with so many militant mask pushers. People without any sense of meaning in their life suddenly feeling that they have impeccable understanding of very complicated scientific data, and use that perceived moral high ground to try and flex their power. we now have pro vaccine and anti vaccine karens. fuck.
  • 8 3
 Recently, there sure seems to be a surplus of white SJO Karens out there making everyone miserable. Some of the most entitled hypocrites ive ever run into. Lastly, I just would have ridden around that cow, and left her standing there in the middle of the road, holding her electronic woobie like the moron she is.
  • 6 0
 British Karen.
  • 2 1
 Big percentage of women doesn't know the traffic laws, i don't know how they get driver license.
  • 6 0
 @TotalAmateur: shut up
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure how we've determined she's rich, but a) what happened to the good ol'days where driver's expressed displeasure by giving the finger and driving on. It was so much more efiicient than stopping to talk about your feelings. and b) thanks for the reminder of why I only ride off road.
  • 18 0
 In Vancouver, we poop into a bag and leave it at the side of the trail for the magical trail wizard to pick up.
  • 4 1
 They're a little more rugged on the island, eh?
  • 1 0
 when I read 'car salesman' I instinctively didn't want to like him, but man, Josh was great. Here's to you mate, the best person to be a BMW.
  • 15 0
 Moss is kewl. Be like Moss.
  • 15 2
 America doesn't have a monopoly on "Karens".. just a controlling interest.
  • 5 0
 Karen is Omnipresent
  • 4 0
 The British politeness of it all, quite enjoyed that one.
I will say, the woman in the car must be an absolute joy to be around. She is at fault, no doubt and went ahead and wasted peoples time, money and resources, but the art of de-escalation would have have also saved the time, money and resources that were spent.
Jeez, we can all just be quite the bunch of ar$3holes sometimes.

Be good to one another
  • 5 1
 I'll be honest I chose not to closely watch the poop film, for obvious reasons, but it sure looked like he was on an ebike.... hum....
  • 2 0
 Moss is the Kewlest!
I want to be more like Moss, and what a rad name!

You need to watch the Moss video after the British cyclist non-sense, makes your day way better.

I’m Moss!
  • 3 0
 "Police are on the lookout for a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-ten inches tall, with a brown beard." ...And a brown hand.
  • 3 0
 Shitty day to be involved in a car accident..
  • 2 0
 I bet that lady probably follows a certain Instagram account that loves to hate cyclist on the road.
  • 3 0
 Dude flinging dooks was definitely an e-biker
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one suppressing a retch when seeing someone take a pull of that vile swill called Red Bull?
  • 1 0
 The kayaker is a beast. I know kayaks have some flex, but still looked like some major impacts on the snow going straight into his spine.
  • 2 0
 These are always a good laugh.
  • 1 2
 Are we gonna get more Dirt carry-overs now Friday Randoms had become a PB thing?
Gawton 1:04 would be good
DH bikes tests done by actual downhillers?
Euro-Pikey?
Dirt 100? Maybe the Slack PB 100
  • 1 0
 FMX dudes are on another level i have to say....the balls to send that jump....
  • 1 0
 Dumpster human stories aside that kayak vid and the bike jump were hella spicy.
  • 2 0
 Poop video was from 2018? Huh?
  • 1 0
 To the biker in Moss: beautiful countryside. Sorry you had to deal with that idiot.
  • 1 0
 That might be the most civil conflict I've ever seen. Where were the six-shooters?
  • 1 0
 F*ck yeah. Get some Moss! Dude is rad. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 UK Highway Code rule 169 would apply in this case if several Karens were behind him.
  • 1 0
 Just watch Moss and you will have a great day!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



