Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More

Oct 26, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Pard Design's Impervia Gravel eBike

photo

Pard Design has unveiled a new wild-looking CNC-machined bike, which it says is the "first luxury Gravel e-bike."

It's not exactly clear what makes it a "luxury gravel e-bike," but the Impervia from Pard Design is CNC-machined from 6082 aluminium with a claimed total bike weight of 18kg. The production bikes use a Mahle M40 motor paired with SRAM's Force electronic drivetrain.

Each bike is made to order for each customer, and no pricing is publicly available. Pard Design does say the Impervia is "a gravel e-bike that doesn't follow trends, but opens up new avenues: cities, dirt roads, hills."

photo


Darimo's 32" Specific Stem


While mainstream 32" wheel bikes are mostly still in the prototype phase, Darimo has already started problem-solving for the issue of cockpit height with the larger wheel size. In several posts on social media, Darimo has shown off its work on a specific stem for 32" wheels that will allow riders to set up their cockpit with a similar feeling to what they may already be riding with a smaller front wheel.

bigquotesThinking about 32" and the hassle caused by the wheel size with its consequences on the position of the handlebars. We have a solution for you: our aluminium IX2 and IX4 stem range, and our ability to manufacture any size/angle/length. Our expertise will allow you to land back to your correct cockpit geometry, despite the 32" wheels. Darimo


Jesse Melamed's Hectic POv from the OneUp Squamish DH


Jump on board with Jesse Melamed for his 2nd-place run at the OneUp Squamish DH race.


The History of Stumpjumper


bigquotesDiscover the history of the Specialized Stumpjumper—the world’s first mass-produced mountain bike. From its groundbreaking debut in 1981 to its evolution into a modern trail machine, we trace how the Stumpjumper shaped mountain biking culture and redefined what a bike could do off-road.Specialized Bicycles


Top POVs from Red Bull Rampage


bigquotesFrom jaw-dropping tricks to pure downhill power, this year’s Rampage delivered everything fans love about MTB — progression, style, and pure adrenaline. These riders all fought for the top podium spot, bragging rights, and the coveted 2025 Red Bull Rampage trophy.GoPro


King Kong Lap with Johny Salido & Hannah Bergemann



Three Peaks Cyclocross in the Yorkshire Dales | Far Beyond with Lachlan Morton


bigquotesFirst run in 1961 by the Bradford Cycling Club, the classic race crosses Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, three high fells above the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales. The course is now 61 kilometers in length, with 33 kilometers on unsurfaced ground, 28 kilometers on road, and six to eight kilometers that the organizer deems unrideable.

Join Lachlan Morton and Far Beyond for a cyclocross race like no other in our most recent chapter of Far Beyond.EF Pro Cycling


New World Record for the Highest Skateboard Drop In


bigquotesWorld champion skateboarder Sandro Dias claimed a new world record for the highest skateboard drop in, using the unique shape of the Brazilian State Rio Grande do Sul building as the perfect mega ramp. Dias began with a drop already higher than a standard 23-metre Megaramp – before pushing the sport’s limits with multiple attempts, across increasing heights along a 88.91 meter tall building.

Guinness World Records
-The tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe
-The fastest speed skateboarding on a temporary quarter pipeRed Bull



63 Comments
  • 720
 And here I am thinking about how comfy my riding position would be if I had that stem flipped the other way.
  • 322
 We sold endless stems like that to suburban dads buying their first mountain bikes in the 90s. They would ask for a high-rise stem, bar ends, big soft seat, street tires, and the largest frame available.
  • 31
 @unsub1: they are now the go to rail trail bike setup for geezers around here
  • 10
 I’ve seen fixie kids use adjustable stems to get that sort of drop.
  • 57
 there is a thing called "drop bar" and it's for a good reason.
  • 60
 @unsub1: at least now they can just buy a Rivendell!
  • 90
 @unsub1: Bar ends are the one thing from 90s mtb I miss. So nice on long climbs.
  • 50
 @Fix-the-Spade: maybe try innerbarends?
  • 30
 @unsub1: Those bikes show up on craigslist all the time in my area. Those items are almost always listed as "upgrades". A 2 pound seat will never be an upgrade Big Grin
  • 30
 @DonEnrique: I have, not the same as the old up and in bar ends.
  • 33
 @Fix-the-Spade: Don't worry, Intend or 5Dev will come out with some for $350 a pair. They will be all the rage and cutting edge.
  • 10
 @Fix-the-Spade: Plenty of bar ends around. I use Ergon grips with the integrated bar ends on 2 of my bikes
  • 10
 @Fix-the-Spade: The other thing to miss from the 90's is our youth.
  • 10
 @Fix-the-Spade: they haven't disappeared and the handlebar diameter hasn't changed in the grip/levers area. What prevents you from mounting them?
  • 10
 @opignonlibre: carbon bars
  • 331
 Damnit Elon, looks like it hopped the fence again. At least get it neutered, please
  • 280
 An e-gravel bike... Best invention since the chocolate teapot. If you have to ask the price then you have more sense than money.
  • 80
 Haha spot on! I was just about to type “chocolate fireguard
$18300 with tax, to look like a giant beer bottle opener
  • 50
 @nuttbag: I was going to guess 20k.... Wait, this just in:

"With Impervia, a new dimension of cycling comes to life: an object that transcends technology to become an aesthetic, emotional and sensorial experience,” says Pard Design.
“Impervia is more than a bicycle: it is a moving sculpture, shaped from CNC-milled aluminium, where geometric rigour meets fluid lines, standing as a true work of design.”
Oh, well I guess just take my money?
  • 130
 @BenPea: on behalf of industrial designers everywhere, I apologize for this… this… object.
  • 90
 @twozerosix: Apology accepted.
Now send in the representatives from advertising and marketing.
  • 30
 @BenPea: I'm going to guess the owner penned that solo or via ChatGPT. If not, they need to fire their copywriter.
  • 40
 @twozerosix: haha agreed, when you use marketing speak like that you had better make sure it actually looks good.
  • 40
 @BenPea: sounds like something that ends up on a wall in the office of a CEO somewhere. Great, means we won't encounter any on the trails.
  • 10
 @JazyFyzle: it's as though they're describing something that's actually beautiful. Sadly this thing makes no sense either in function or form.
  • 10
 At least we'll finally be able to access the "new avenues: cities, dirt roads, hills" which were never available to us before this godsend. (/s, duh)
  • 260
 Finally, an 18kg egravel bike so I can finally (checks notes) pedal up hills!
  • 230
 Putting that 40lb CNC’d turd as the thumbnail pic is big click-bait energy PB, and I’m here for it.
  • 180
 "we found that the extra weight ploughed a furrow in the gravel, creating one of the smoothest luxury riding experiences available"
  • 201
 Stumpjumper...

I just realised I rode every single frame in evolution of Stumpjumper! (didn't own last two versions, but still rode them)

Now I realised that " I'm old " Wink


Great history (for me memories) of mountains biking and evolution of the sport / MTB.
Doesn't matter if you like or not Specialized , but big "S" was there from beginning and its part of history for meny bikers.

Thank you for introducing all the innovations so we can enjoy bikes as they are now...
  • 11
 I've owned 4 of the 6 generations of Enduro
  • 70
 They literally started stumpjumper by buying some Tom Ritchey made frames from Gary Fisher and Charlie Kelly and taking them to Japan to get them knocked off
  • 190
 This headline is scientifically engineered out of words to make people angry @edspratt. Incredible.
  • 180
 I'm impressed theyve managed to make a gravel bike as heavy as emtb
  • 30
 It'll require sturdy wall anchors to hang it on the wall at the office, sure. Nobody is going to notice it on the trail though, since it won't be ridden much, if at all.
  • 100
 How about getting a 6'5" bike engineer to handle the 32" product design? Unless you are racing xc, if you need that stem maybe stick with your size small 29er.
  • 122
 10/10 dentists recommend these new 32” specific stems for all bikes.
  • 20
 That thing is more like Oral Surgeon territory I believe. Better get the torque specs correct on your carbon bar!
  • 80
 “But I hate knock block headsets, it stops me from doing all those epic alpine switchbacks!”
  • 70
 That Darimo stem doesn’t look nearly dangerous enough for my teeth and sternum. Someone needs to invent a stem that mounts UNDER the head tube.
  • 30
 Well... Actually... Look for the Lotus 108 track bike
  • 20
 @niic: and while you're at it, the photo of Jeremy Clarkson in the pub, sitting on one of those machines Smile

Then there was the Soviet ХВЗ (KhVZ) Takhion Sprint with a similar design

USD fork with cafe racer bars when?
  • 11
 @boopiejones Check out some pics from the Leadville race this year. Riders placing hands on fork stantions. Clearly they’re is a need
  • 90
 thats not a pretty bike
  • 212
flag smegman (Oct 26, 2025 at 10:20) (Below Threshold)
 That was a precious information. We that note of it. Thank you.
  • 60
 I look forward to the bike checks of 5’ tall women World Cup racers on 32” wheels.
  • 70
 If wheel size isn't capped we may no longer see shorter xc riders at the highest level.
  • 31
 @kbonesddeuce: shorter riders are always going to have a weight advantage which I think would be more important than a bit of extra rolling speed in a hilly pro xc race.
  • 30
 @AyJayDoubleyou: its exactly the other way around for climbing and flats. Bike weight is close to identical between frame sizes for carbon xc frames. Example: two riders are putting out 5W/kg, one weighing 50kg, the other 75kg, resulting in 250w and 375w. Most top end XC bikes are around 10kg. Then we have 250W at 60kg and 375W at 85kg or 3,8W/kg and 4,4W/kg, in favour of the heavier rider. Same fitness, same spec bike, over 10% difference in specific power output. Downhill its more difficult to say. Lighter riders have in theory the better working suspension (softer spring rate for the same bike weight) as long as you ignore friction. Stiction plays a bigger role since the break away forces stay constant, a bigger portion the a hit is needed to get the suspension moving. Of course assuming weight specific tunes, otherweise the 50kg rider would have a overdamped bike which would already be a big disadvantage in all traction heavy scenarios
  • 50
 That ebike looks like shit
  • 20
 What would the most ideal bike be for the Three Peaks? That crazy Trek full suspension gravel bike? A crazy light hard tail? That race looks insane.
  • 100
 Obv a CNC e-gravel running 32’s
  • 20
 If that Pard has headset cable routing it will have every new cliche from the last year.
  • 10
 It would be fun to ride that gravel bike with Tony Ellsworth and dream rides on the white rim.
  • 10
 The best part about the Stumpjumper video is Charlie Kelly's comment about the real roots of the Stumpjumer.
  • 10
 I have a 1997 Haro (actually Mountain Cycle) monocoque BMX gathering dust in my garage that looks like that e-gravel bike.
  • 10
 Wow such an innovative stem. My parts bin 17 degree rise stem that I've had for years.
  • 10
 bike industry, you’re drunk. Go home.
  • 10
 Whoever Pard is they need to re-do design school..
  • 10
 Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
  • 10
 Big step for downhill racing.
  • 10
 omlete on spring onion
  • 11
 Manitou, please make a SC 32" fork with integrated stem.







