Thinking about 32" and the hassle caused by the wheel size with its consequences on the position of the handlebars. We have a solution for you: our aluminium IX2 and IX4 stem range, and our ability to manufacture any size/angle/length. Our expertise will allow you to land back to your correct cockpit geometry, despite the 32" wheels. — Darimo

The History of Stumpjumper

Discover the history of the Specialized Stumpjumper—the world’s first mass-produced mountain bike. From its groundbreaking debut in 1981 to its evolution into a modern trail machine, we trace how the Stumpjumper shaped mountain biking culture and redefined what a bike could do off-road. — Specialized Bicycles

Top POVs from Red Bull Rampage

From jaw-dropping tricks to pure downhill power, this year’s Rampage delivered everything fans love about MTB — progression, style, and pure adrenaline. These riders all fought for the top podium spot, bragging rights, and the coveted 2025 Red Bull Rampage trophy. — GoPro

King Kong Lap with Johny Salido & Hannah Bergemann

Three Peaks Cyclocross in the Yorkshire Dales | Far Beyond with Lachlan Morton

First run in 1961 by the Bradford Cycling Club, the classic race crosses Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, three high fells above the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales. The course is now 61 kilometers in length, with 33 kilometers on unsurfaced ground, 28 kilometers on road, and six to eight kilometers that the organizer deems unrideable.



Join Lachlan Morton and Far Beyond for a cyclocross race like no other in our most recent chapter of Far Beyond. — EF Pro Cycling

New World Record for the Highest Skateboard Drop In

World champion skateboarder Sandro Dias claimed a new world record for the highest skateboard drop in, using the unique shape of the Brazilian State Rio Grande do Sul building as the perfect mega ramp. Dias began with a drop already higher than a standard 23-metre Megaramp – before pushing the sport’s limits with multiple attempts, across increasing heights along a 88.91 meter tall building.



Guinness World Records

-The tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe

-The fastest speed skateboarding on a temporary quarter pipe — Red Bull

Pard Design has unveiled a new wild-looking CNC-machined bike, which it says is the "first luxury Gravel e-bike."It's not exactly clear what makes it a "luxury gravel e-bike," but the Impervia from Pard Design is CNC-machined from 6082 aluminium with a claimed total bike weight of 18kg. The production bikes use a Mahle M40 motor paired with SRAM's Force electronic drivetrain.Each bike is made to order for each customer, and no pricing is publicly available. Pard Design does say the Impervia is "a gravel e-bike that doesn't follow trends, but opens up new avenues: cities, dirt roads, hills."While mainstream 32" wheel bikes are mostly still in the prototype phase, Darimo has already started problem-solving for the issue of cockpit height with the larger wheel size. In several posts on social media, Darimo has shown off its work on a specific stem for 32" wheels that will allow riders to set up their cockpit with a similar feeling to what they may already be riding with a smaller front wheel.Jump on board with Jesse Melamed for his 2nd-place run at the OneUp Squamish DH race.