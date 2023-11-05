Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More

Nov 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles


bigquotesRyan F9 and The D.O.D. finally settle the age old debate: why do some mountain bikes cost as much as a brand new motorcycle? Mountain bikes don’t have complicated engines full of small moving parts. Shouldn’t they cost less than motor bikes? FortNine


Performance Pee Bottles

photo

PeeSport’s portable pee bottle is a purpose-built bottle designed to be peed in while outdoors and not near a toilet. The pee bottle uses a collapsible telescopic design allowing a capacity from 240 to 700ml.

The selling points on PeeSport’s website claim it can securely hold up to 4 pees, it's easy to clean in a dishwasher and despite the 'PeeSport' branding the bottle "doesn't look like a container for urine." PeeSport also states that using its pee bottle has an estimated time saving equalling "1 year of commuting to toilets."

You can find out more, if you want to, here.


Matt Jones Races Mad Mike at Hardline


bigquotesThe Red Bull Hardline course is the most difficult downhill mountain bike track in the world. But can Mad Mike get down the same mountain faster in his insane Rumbull race car. This stadium truck is insanely fast with a screaming rotary engine and can hit massive jumps. But can it beat the fastest downhill MTB riders in the world as they take to the Hardline course. Enjoy the flame throwing rotary engine symphony and race to the finish! Matt Jones


Tommy G & Phoebe Gale Shredding Trails In Innsbruck


bigquotesThomas Genon from Belgium and Phoebe Gale from Scotland: two Canyon pro athletes with different backgrounds – 'Tommy G' with his MTB freeride skills, 'Phoebz' with her downhill speed – both sharing the trails at Bikepark Innsbruck, Austria. ‍♂️ Sit back and enjoy.

Situated in the awe-inspiring Austrian Alps, Bikepark Innsbruck boasts an array of exhilarating trails for mountain biking enthusiasts. Thomas Genon and Phoebe Gale take you on a party lap in this second episode of 'CLLCTV Hot Laps'. Canyon Bicycles


Andorra DH Laps with Jack Moir


bigquotesMoi Moi TV - Andorra Lapping POV

Getting in some training laps during the Andorra DH World Cup in preparation for the Loudenvielle World Cup the following week. Good morning on the hill on super dusty trails! Jack Moir


Power - The Story of Brad Simms



Crushing Dynamite with a Hydraulic Press




9 Comments
  • 6 0
 Buying the pee bottle for my local amazon delivery driver for Christmas
  • 1 0
 Imagine finding that under your tree on the 25th after you've just done 100's of delivery runs holding it up. Handy for next year, I guess.
  • 1 0
 That pee bottle is the perfect accessory for your completely impractical overland rooftop tent.
  • 1 0
 Pee bottle? WTF did I just read?
  • 2 0
 Man, when I used to spend long hours on the road where I could not stop, that would have been well handy.
  • 1 0
 "It’s the middle of the night, you’re snug in your sleeping bag or quilt, the rain is pouring, the wind blowing. You need to pee. Good god! This is when a pee bottle becomes a glorious luxury item to have when out hiking. Note: For any female hikers, if you don’t already, you should check out the she-wee"

hikertimes.com/top-5-best-pee-bottles-for-hiking-camping-mountaineering
  • 1 0
 sharing that pee bottle with your bros
  • 1 0
 I’ve just pissed my self with laughter
  • 1 0
 Uhhh, just piss outside.







