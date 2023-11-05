Slack Randoms: Comparing MTB Prices to Motorcycles, Performance Pee Bottles & More

The Red Bull Hardline course is the most difficult downhill mountain bike track in the world. But can Mad Mike get down the same mountain faster in his insane Rumbull race car. This stadium truck is insanely fast with a screaming rotary engine and can hit massive jumps. But can it beat the fastest downhill MTB riders in the world as they take to the Hardline course. Enjoy the flame throwing rotary engine symphony and race to the finish! — Matt Jones