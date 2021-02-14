Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Wild Concept Bikes
We've been spending a lot of time thinking about high pivot bikes this week
and we're clearly not the only ones as Matus Prochaczka, CEO of Product and Concept Design studio Wekoworks
, sent us through these wild renders of some concept bikes he has designed. These don't have anything to do with Pivot or Canyon and are instead Matus' attempt at looking into what 3-D printed carbon and metal could mean for the future of bike design. He believes that new manufacturing techniques will allow bikes to move away from the traditional two triangle design and instead into something totally different, like these monocoque bikes.
Matus said, "We are in the age of metal 3D printing, plastic 3D printing, even carbon 3D printing. There can be made any structure inside, that carry stress forces. From my point of view, a single monolithic frame shall be nothing unrealizable these days. I contacted Pinion to send me a real model of their shifting device and I placed it into my frame. The rest is completely modelled, textured and rendered by me."
The bikes are 160mm enduro bikes with high single-pivot suspension and gearbox-driven transmission. Matus hasn't worked out exact kinematics for the system but has been inspired by other long-travel bikes for the suspension. Unlike most designs however, his shock sits on top of the top tube and he said a nice feature of this design was that you'd be able to see the suspension working underneath you during a ride. Will these ever see a physical form? Well, like most concept cars, bikes or anything, they very likely won't. Matus instead said he wanted them to be eye-catching and an attempt to show the mtb community what a new approach to manufacturing could bring. However, if someone does want to collaborate with him, he's up for the challenge.Antoni Villoni Rides a Bobsleigh Track
Antoni Villoni is kicking off 2021 with some unusual lines that have included riding up a bridge, along super-exposed paths and, the pick of the bunch so far, on this disused bobsled track. An alternate view is below.More Foaly Hucks
If you thought last week's hucking horse was impressive, wait until you see what they did back in the 1920s. In this admittedly cruel clip, you can see horses take on Rampage size hucks on Steel Pier. The Daily Mail said, "Horse diving became one of the most popular attractions in Atlantic City in the 1920s, with the death-defying stunts drawing huge, adoring crowds to the famous Steel Pier. The act involved a woman, clad in a swimming costume, jumping her horse off a platform which could be as tall as 60 foot - almost twice the height of the tallest Olympic diving board - into the water below"
Thanks to kpickrell for the subheading pun.Centaur of Attention
Speaking of horses...
This Instagram clip sent me down a YouTube hole that ended up with me watching this French music video. That was enough internet for one day.New Zealand Tourism
A man rides through a flooded field
|In a new ad from New Zealand Tourism, comic Rhys Darby calls on New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern for help solving the 'next great conspiracy' – why the country keeps getting left off world maps—The Guardian
Exactly what you think is going to happen in this video, happens. Doesn't make it any less funny though.Specialized sponsors a Spanish Soccer Team
Spanish Segunda Division football team, RCD Mallorca, has claimed the title of the first football club worldwide to announce a partnership with a leading bike manufacturer following an agreement with Specialized. The partnership will run for the next two years and will see the company feature on the back of the first-team's shorts, in addition to advertising at our stadium and training ground.
Mallorca is seen as a must-visit destination for road cyclists and the team has also changed its stadium's name to 'The Visit Mallorca Estadi' in an effort to encourage tourism when travel is possible again. RCD Mallorca said, "Our innovation to align ourselves with one of the leading bike manufacturers not only helps us promote the island as a must-visit location for cyclists, but represents a landmark step for the relation of two sports which can learn so much from one another."Kaz's Friday Evenings
Kaz said this popped up on his YouTube recommendations this week, we don't know what prompted the algorithm to show it to him and we don't want to know either!
