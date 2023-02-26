Slack Randoms: Danny MacAskill's Wheelie Project, Whip Off Carnage, Swampfest Preview & More

“The Energy of a trail, I don’t know if it’s noticed? Maybe it comes from deep within!?” Says the godfather of trail building in Finale, Fulvio Balbi.

As we sit together on a hillside halfway down one of his lesser known creations Louise Paulin and Bex Baraona probe to find out why Fulvio does what he does? Why when riding in this region you can tell if you are riding a Fulvio trail? and How did he find such an understanding partner who lets him spend day after day in the forest building hundreds of miles of trails in the Finale and surrounding regions?



Fulvio goes to great lengths to ensure we realise that it isn’t just him, but a load of dedicated riders and builders from all over the region that help to sculpt this impressive landscape, but “yes” he admits “I do have a particular style!” — H+I Adventures