Slack Randoms: Danny MacAskill's Wheelie Project, Whip Off Carnage, Swampfest Preview & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Danny MacAskill's Wheelie Project
|Following on from the success of Do a Wheelie, we go behind the scenes of Danny’s ambitious project to celebrate everyone’s favourite trick: THE WHEELIE. Can Danny bring his own flare to this iconic skill and land an ambitious new stunt, the wheelie front flip?— Cut Media
Dirt (1995)
As part of Rob Warners Retro Tube uploads he has shared the 1995 classic Dirt.
Thredbo Cannonball Whip Off Carnage
|Boys and girls were going LARGE! Hats off to Patty Butler for sending his meat and taking the win.
Shout out Thredbo for putting on the sickest event ever. The caliber of riders and whole atmosphere at cannonball is mad, there is nothing else in Aus that compares. Huge thanks to everyone that came up to me and was frothin on Moi Moi Tv, it made not racing almost bearable. Cya next year, and fingers crossed I'll be racing!— Jack Moir
Swampfest 2023 Course Preview
Brett Rheeder Garage Bike Builds
|'m flying to New Zealand in a few days and needed to clean my @COMMENCALBicycles Meta SX, Rampage FRS and build a new medium Absolut. Good times hanging in the garage. Can't wait to ride.
Filmed and edited by Corbin Selfe— Brett Rheeder
The Gorge Bike Park with Bernard Kerr, Matt Walker, Charlie Murray & More
|We head to The Gorge Bike park in nelson which was built by hand (wyn masters & crew) and funded by a rather wealthy guy! It was an absolute time with a crew of Hermine, Matt Walker, Charlie Murray and everyone's favourite Fit Brad.
Enjoy some rocky and sketchy fun sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
The trail builders behind the Finale EWS
|“The Energy of a trail, I don’t know if it’s noticed? Maybe it comes from deep within!?” Says the godfather of trail building in Finale, Fulvio Balbi.
As we sit together on a hillside halfway down one of his lesser known creations Louise Paulin and Bex Baraona probe to find out why Fulvio does what he does? Why when riding in this region you can tell if you are riding a Fulvio trail? and How did he find such an understanding partner who lets him spend day after day in the forest building hundreds of miles of trails in the Finale and surrounding regions?
Fulvio goes to great lengths to ensure we realise that it isn’t just him, but a load of dedicated riders and builders from all over the region that help to sculpt this impressive landscape, but “yes” he admits “I do have a particular style!”— H+I Adventures
Jesper Tjäder's Winning Run from Red Bull PlayStreets 2023
|GoPro Athlete Jesper Tjäder has a flare for the unconventional, which is why he's the first ever repeat winner of the Red Bull PlayStreets freestyle ski event. This unique urban-skiing extravaganza turns the small town of Gastein, Austria into any park skiier's dream—filled with unusual features that lend themselves to creative trickery.— GoPro
Hydraulic Press Accidents Vs. Ballistic Head
|How dangerous is to crush stuff with hydraulic press if you don't have neccesary safety equipment? We are going to use our test dummy / ballistic torso to find out on this work safety experiment! Do not try this at home!! or at any where else!! We explode ball bearings, bearing ball, hammer, knife and brass cylinder in our safety box using 150 ton hydraulic press and 240 ton force sensor.— Hydraulic Press Channel
