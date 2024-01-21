Slack Randoms: DIY Pedal Kayak, Troy Brosnan Races RADL GRVL, Rob Warner at the Dakar Rally & More,

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
DIY Pedal Kayak
Dive into the world of aquatic innovation with our latest DIY video, "Epic Cycling on the Water." This captivating tutorial unveils a unique kayak equipped with four paddles and a bicycle-inspired pedal system. Witness the fusion of cycling dynamics and kayaking tranquility as we guide you through the construction process. This watercraft promises a thrilling experience, combining the best of both worlds for water sports enthusiasts. Join us in redefining adventure as we unveil a DIY masterpiece that not only propels you across the water but also offers a novel full-body workout. Immerse yourself in the excitement of unconventional water exploration!—The Q
Troy Brosnan Rides RADL GRVL 2024
The First ever edition of RADL GRVL brought us to the stunning Mclaren Vale Wine region and beautiful Adelaide, Australian hills! With perfect weather and amazing people along the ride we conquered the 108km race and had some fun along the way! Thanks to @CanyonBicycles for an amazing event!—Troy Brosnan
Amaury Pierron and Friends Training Ride
GoPro Athlete Amaury Pierron getting in some training laps with the Commencal team.—Amaury Pierron
Brendan Fairclough & Sam Pilgrim's Attempt at Filming the 'Ultimate Line'
Myself and @SamPilgrim set out to film the ultimate MTB @GoPro run. The run had huge jumps, insanely steep shoots, backflips and urban stair sets. The idea was to film the craziest line possible. We filmed it all on the @GoPro max joining all four features together at the end. We used our enduro mountain bikes to explore around the local area and pick out the best lines.—Brendan Fairclough
Frameworks Racing 2024 Team Camp
Last month we had the pleasure of hosting Neko's 2024 Frameworks Racing team camp here at Ride Rock Creek! Neko has brought on young phenom Asa Vermette and podium contender Angel Suarez to join him this year. Check out what they got up to at the park!—Ride Rock Creek
Are Bike Parks Bad For The Environment?
With the felling of the forest and the plans we have for the future, the question of environmental impact comes up regularly. So in today's video, we take a closer look and discuss the potential environmental ups and downs of a bike park.—Revolution Bike Park
Rob Warner Checks Out the Best Camping Setups at the Dakar Rally
Discover the diverse world of Dakar camping in our latest video! From makeshift desert tents to high-tech mobile homes and factory trucks, see the incredible range of accommodations that teams and riders create to make the Dakar Rally experience unforgettable.—Red Bull Rally
Top Freeride World Tour Runs 2023
The Freeride World Tour @FISFreerideWorldTour is home to some of the most infamous big-mountain terrain, talented skiers + snowboarders, and intense competitive atmosphere that the sport has to offer. Every year, this stacked lineup of riders pushes each other to the limits of the sport with incredible airs + tricks, spines + cliffs, and mind-numbing speed. Whether you need a background ski + snowboard movie for your house party, or want to get inspired for your next backcountry powder day, this recap of the wildest runs from the 2023 tour is for you.