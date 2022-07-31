Slack Randoms: eMTB Noise Testing, Titanium Bolt Strength, Wild X Games Moments & More

Jul 31, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Cam McCaul Tests Out the Noise Levels on the Fuel EXe


bigquotesWhen we’re on the trail and connecting with nature, we don’t want to hear more than the sound of our tires on the dirt, the wind through the trees, and the hoots and hollers of our riding crew. Up until now, e-bikes have pulled us away from that experience with high-pitched motors that take us out of the element. Fuel EXe is different. It’s not only quieter—it’s less annoying. Trek


Whistler Blackcomb Enduro Runs with Jack Moir, Ed Masters, Cole Lucas, Iago Garay and More


bigquotesWent for an early morn pedal with the fellas and rode a couple sick trails! I pulled a Steveooo and had a hugey first run. Canadian trees are out for sabotage.

Frothing the trails here! These ones were called 'Micro Climate' and 'Howler'. If Ya know any other sick enduro trails to pedal to, Let Me know in the comments! Jack Moir


Red Bull Racing Brings MTB to F1

It's not just Lamborghini jumping into the world of MTB as we spotted Red Bull Racing using what looks to be Renthal bars, Nukeproof grips and Hope brakes in the pits.


Custom Painting a Wolf-Themed Specialized Demo


bigquotesHow to paint a crazy wolf mural on a downhill bike! Martin shows how to prepare and paint a carbon downhill frame with the wolf theme on a Specialized Demo. ETOE


X Games Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick


bigquotesWatch the first, second, and third place runs of Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick at X Games 2022! X Games


Garrett Reynolds Makes History at the X Games


bigquotesGarrett Reynolds ties Shaun White for most gold medals in X Games history in BMX Street at X Games 2022. X Games


X Games Moto X Best Trick



Colby Raha's 49 ft. MotoX QuarterPipe


bigquotesColby Raha soars 49 feet in the air to secure gold in MotoX QuarterPipe High Air at X Games 2022! X Games


How Many Shirts Will Stop a Bullet?



Matt Jones Builds a Slip and Slide Jump


bigquotesIn the last video I promised that if it got 10,000 likes - I’d turn my freestyle MTB ramps and kickers into a slip and slide… and you guys voted, so here it is! The challenge was way harder than expected with way higher risks, enjoy!!
Legends Matt Jones


Hydraulic Press VS Titanium Bolts


bigquotesLet's compare the strength of titanium bolts, a Chinese cheap bolt, and a bolt used in the space industry Crazy Hidraulic Press



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 "Fuel EXe is ... not only quieter—it’s less annoying." Imagine the surprise when they find out a motor that makes no sound at all and is annoyance-free already exists.
  • 1 0
 but that motor has a tendency to be lazy and rather wants to chill on the couch instead of doing a huge climb





