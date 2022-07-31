Slack Randoms: eMTB Noise Testing, Titanium Bolt Strength, Wild X Games Moments & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Cam McCaul Tests Out the Noise Levels on the Fuel EXe
|When we’re on the trail and connecting with nature, we don’t want to hear more than the sound of our tires on the dirt, the wind through the trees, and the hoots and hollers of our riding crew. Up until now, e-bikes have pulled us away from that experience with high-pitched motors that take us out of the element. Fuel EXe is different. It’s not only quieter—it’s less annoying.— Trek
Whistler Blackcomb Enduro Runs with Jack Moir, Ed Masters, Cole Lucas, Iago Garay and More
|Went for an early morn pedal with the fellas and rode a couple sick trails! I pulled a Steveooo and had a hugey first run. Canadian trees are out for sabotage.
Frothing the trails here! These ones were called 'Micro Climate' and 'Howler'. If Ya know any other sick enduro trails to pedal to, Let Me know in the comments!— Jack Moir
Red Bull Racing Brings MTB to F1
It's not just Lamborghini
jumping into the world of MTB as we spotted Red Bull Racing using what looks to be Renthal bars, Nukeproof grips and Hope brakes in the pits.
Custom Painting a Wolf-Themed Specialized Demo
|How to paint a crazy wolf mural on a downhill bike! Martin shows how to prepare and paint a carbon downhill frame with the wolf theme on a Specialized Demo.— ETOE
X Games Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick
|Watch the first, second, and third place runs of Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick at X Games 2022!— X Games
Garrett Reynolds Makes History at the X Games
|Garrett Reynolds ties Shaun White for most gold medals in X Games history in BMX Street at X Games 2022.— X Games
X Games Moto X Best Trick
Colby Raha's 49 ft. MotoX QuarterPipe
|Colby Raha soars 49 feet in the air to secure gold in MotoX QuarterPipe High Air at X Games 2022!— X Games
How Many Shirts Will Stop a Bullet?
Matt Jones Builds a Slip and Slide Jump
|In the last video I promised that if it got 10,000 likes - I’d turn my freestyle MTB ramps and kickers into a slip and slide… and you guys voted, so here it is! The challenge was way harder than expected with way higher risks, enjoy!!
Legends— Matt Jones
Hydraulic Press VS Titanium Bolts
|Let's compare the strength of titanium bolts, a Chinese cheap bolt, and a bolt used in the space industry— Crazy Hidraulic Press
