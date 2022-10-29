Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More

Oct 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



ENVE Launches Lifestyle Apparel Range with a $290 Poncho


With ENVE's new apparel they decided to not launch a range of riding gear - instead they offer lifestyle products, including a collection topping $290 poncho.

The PrimaLoft Poncho is made with a recycled rip-stop nylon outer featuring Primaloft's Eco Gold insulation to keep things warm inside. The poncho is said to be great to warm back up after rides and has enough room inside to change layers. Handily it will also all pack up into the front pocket.

bigquotesEven the most dedicated riders spend most of their time off the bike living life, recovering, traveling, and in pursuit of their next ride. With no shortage of technical on-bike riding apparel available in the aftermarket, we set our sights on creating the clothing we want to live in.Jack Pantone, VP of Product and Brand for ENVE


SRAM Chart a Course for the High Seas


In an unusual match-up, SRAM has partnered with the New York Yacht Club American Magic sailing team in an attempt to win the 2024 America’s Cup race.

SRAM is said to be working on supplying the in-boat technologies although no details on what this actually will be have been released. Will AXS be getting its sea legs?

bigquotesThis is an amazing opportunity to not only demonstrate our products and technologies in a new and unique way but be a part of one of the most historic and viewed sporting events in the world. SRAM componentry will be integral to the success of this yacht. SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg


Kelan Grant's Red Bull Foxhunt Winning Run


bigquotesWe did it, managed The 2022 red bull fox hunt win. Stoked enjoy the carnage and the winning run! Kelan Grant


Dyfi Bike Park Laps with Rachel Atherton


bigquotesBikes, good weather and hot laps at Dyfi Bike Park with Rachel Atherton. GoPro


Building a Voima with Pole CEO Leo Kokkonen


bigquotesPole Bicycles founder and CEO, Leo Kokkonen goes through the process of building a Voima e-bike frame at our factory in Finland Pole Bicycle Company


The FMX Triple Flip Returns


bigquotes3 years in the making… Get an in-depth look into the return of the FMX triple flip.

Follow Jayo Archer & Harry Bink’s journey towards the ultimate goal in FMX: Landing the first triple backflip in competition at the 2022 Nitro World Games in Brisbane. The trick has remained untouched since Josh Sheehan’s World’s first triple backflip in 2015 at Pastranaland.

Hear from Action Sports icons Travis Pastrana, Tony Hawk, Carey Hart and others as they weigh in on the magnitude of what it takes to progress the sport in front of a live Global audience. Nitro Circus


Red Bull Straight Rhythm POV



Electrical Arcs at 1,750,000FPS



How Strong Is a Tungsten Ring?




23 Comments

  • 12 1
 the fondle your balls while being cozy poncho by enve
  • 4 1
 Can confirm that is what ponchos are for
  • 12 0
 Is it April already
  • 4 0
 It’s the one time I’ve hoped for a link and be Rick-Rolled. But alas no, it seems to be true.
  • 11 0
 Looks like Kanye is designing stuff for Enve now
  • 1 0
 I was going to guess P-Diddy.... LOL!!!
  • 9 0
 Ever wondered how Enve could corner the market on being butt of all jokes forever? Here is your answer.
  • 9 1
 Further cementing the fact I’ll never buy an Enve product. The dentists can have it
  • 7 0
 Thank you Enve for giving this gift to the pinkbike comments section
  • 1 1
 LMAO!!! Nice mate. Wink
  • 6 0
 Why enve? Why?
  • 3 0
 I swear if I see someone in the car park with that ENVE poncho I'll wipe off all the mud from my downtube and throw it at you.
  • 4 0
 Getting some serious japanese suicide cult vibes.
  • 4 0
 Right square in the sack for anyone wearing it. You've been warned.
  • 2 0
 Power on those sail boats is supplied by hand cranks, so wouldn't be surprised if SRAM was doing something on those components
  • 2 0
 The Kiwi's won a few years ago while switching to pedaling in their catamarans. I wouldn't be suprised if that's what sram's working on.
  • 3 0
 Get bent Enve. Just go away at this point. Wow
  • 3 0
 Same as above, knee jerk thought about the enve thing was "April 1st"?
  • 2 0
 I'm waiting for Enve Ikea shopping bag
  • 2 0
 Enve has someone looking like they are visiting the Hunger Games Capitol.
  • 2 0
 You'd think Jack Pantone would know better colours...
  • 1 0
 The new Enve "Jedi Poncho"....

Also, a hard NO.
  • 1 0
 Levy’s wrists are way more feminine than I was expecting





