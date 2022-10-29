Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
ENVE Launches Lifestyle Apparel Range with a $290 Poncho
With ENVE's new apparel they decided to not launch a range of riding gear - instead they offer lifestyle products, including a collection topping $290 poncho.
The PrimaLoft Poncho is made with a recycled rip-stop nylon outer featuring Primaloft's Eco Gold insulation to keep things warm inside. The poncho is said to be great to warm back up after rides and has enough room inside to change layers. Handily it will also all pack up into the front pocket.
|Even the most dedicated riders spend most of their time off the bike living life, recovering, traveling, and in pursuit of their next ride. With no shortage of technical on-bike riding apparel available in the aftermarket, we set our sights on creating the clothing we want to live in.—Jack Pantone, VP of Product and Brand for ENVE
SRAM Chart a Course for the High Seas
In an unusual match-up, SRAM has partnered with the New York Yacht Club American Magic sailing team in an attempt to win the 2024 America’s Cup race.
SRAM is said to be working on supplying the in-boat technologies although no details on what this actually will be have been released. Will AXS be getting its sea legs?
|This is an amazing opportunity to not only demonstrate our products and technologies in a new and unique way but be a part of one of the most historic and viewed sporting events in the world. SRAM componentry will be integral to the success of this yacht.— SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg
Kelan Grant's Red Bull Foxhunt Winning Run
|We did it, managed The 2022 red bull fox hunt win. Stoked enjoy the carnage and the winning run!— Kelan Grant
Dyfi Bike Park Laps with Rachel Atherton
|Bikes, good weather and hot laps at Dyfi Bike Park with Rachel Atherton.— GoPro
Building a Voima with Pole CEO Leo Kokkonen
|Pole Bicycles founder and CEO, Leo Kokkonen goes through the process of building a Voima e-bike frame at our factory in Finland— Pole Bicycle Company
The FMX Triple Flip Returns
|3 years in the making… Get an in-depth look into the return of the FMX triple flip.
Follow Jayo Archer & Harry Bink’s journey towards the ultimate goal in FMX: Landing the first triple backflip in competition at the 2022 Nitro World Games in Brisbane. The trick has remained untouched since Josh Sheehan’s World’s first triple backflip in 2015 at Pastranaland.
Hear from Action Sports icons Travis Pastrana, Tony Hawk, Carey Hart and others as they weigh in on the magnitude of what it takes to progress the sport in front of a live Global audience.— Nitro Circus
Red Bull Straight Rhythm POV
