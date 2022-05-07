Slack Randoms: Fake Pro Cyclists, 'World's Fastest Bike', Unicycle World Records & More

Of course it goes without saying that modifying any bike part is risky and you'll definitely void any warranty. As mentioned in the video a steel freehub body is highly recommended but even then please consider this a risky thing to do and you do so solely at your own risk.



Disclaimers done, I mentioned that the Hope hub on my fatbike was modified to give double the engagement points a few weeks ago and since then every video has had comments asking when I'd make the video showing how it's done.



Well the wait is over, Adam and I had some free time and we went to work not only showing the engagement mod but also how to double up the springs for a louder hub too. — Ali Clarkson