Slack Randoms: Fakie Flairs, Surfing Wizards & the Ugliest Kit in Cycling History?

How to sum up the joyously watchable Ari Browne?



Here’s a little story: This writer once saw the rubbery, towheaded Aussie compete in the McTavish Trim event at the Byron Bay surf festival. (A few dozen alt-leaning loggers riding above-10-foot gliders, longest wave wins, etc.) Browne, who also goes by Krooky, showed up late for his heat wearing a black ski mask, paddled… er… pumped his way into the lineup at Wategos on a foil board, flipped around and rode a wave into the next bay over, never to be seen again. — Surfer Mag