Slack Randoms: Fakie Flairs, Surfing Wizards & the Ugliest Kit in Cycling History?

Education First x Palace Skateboards' New Kit
In one of the oddest collaborations we've seen in recent years, premium road wear brand Rapha has teamed up with Palace skateboards to launch this kit for the Education First team at this year's Giro D'Italia. It features the Palace Duck, white polka dots and, inexplicably, a bearded man sniffing your arm pits. The EF press release say, "For a truly fresh perspective on the sport, we’ve teamed up with a company that is alien to cycling’s aesthetic, oblivious to its origins, and untrained in its traditions".
When Semenuk first fitted his freecoaster and half cabbed first big drop in the Boneyard
at the Crankworx Joyride in 2016, he kickstarted a trend of riding back wheel forward in mountain biking.
Since then we've seen backwards riding become a standard part of competitions and edits and one of the main areas of progression in the sport. The latest in that line is Alec Eklöw, who has become a bit of a fakie specialist. His latest trick is to flair an open loop that's landed in fakie, which we think is a world's first. A flair is a combination of a 180° rotation and a backflip that riders normally do in quarterpipes to ensure they can ride out forwards. Alec did his flair on an open loop, which means the 180° rotation sees him ride out backwards in fakie.
Alec can also pull a 180 barspin to fakie and a 540 to fakie.Surfing WIzards
Maya Gabeira Rides the BIggest Wave of the Year
|How to sum up the joyously watchable Ari Browne?
Here’s a little story: This writer once saw the rubbery, towheaded Aussie compete in the McTavish Trim event at the Byron Bay surf festival. (A few dozen alt-leaning loggers riding above-10-foot gliders, longest wave wins, etc.) Browne, who also goes by Krooky, showed up late for his heat wearing a black ski mask, paddled… er… pumped his way into the lineup at Wategos on a foil board, flipped around and rode a wave into the next bay over, never to be seen again.—Surfer Mag
Speaking of surfing, here's Maya Gabeira riding the biggest ever wave by a woman and the biggest wave ridden by anyone of the 2019-2020 Winter season. She rode the wave in Nazare, Portugal and Guinness recentlly confirmed it bests her own previous record by five and a half feet, with a confirmed measurement of 73.5 foot (22.4 metres). The wave won her the cbdMD XXL Biggest Wave Award and the wave was later validated by the Red Bull Big Wave Award. Levy's Finds of the WeekBaron Corbin Takes a Tumble
The WWE star hits the mat after a tussle with a fallen tree.New Anti-Mechanical Doping Pizza Oven
A bit of a step up from waving an iPad around the bottom bracket.
Supreme did it with Santa Cruz but this takes it to another level. When that Rapha mtb kit gunna drop tho?!
And will the new $20k E-Surf boards get constant, an i mean constant reviews in regularly surfing publications?
Math is a little off, but not a lot. Crazy to believe the DB is ~15 years old!
If anyone thinks bike prices are crazy now, watch how much those Palace/Rapha pieces go for on the secondhand market...
