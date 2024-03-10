Slack Randoms: Flying Kangaroo eBikes, Antelope Near Misses, FPV Drone VS F1 Car & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Ryuger's Unique Eidolon BR-RTS eBike
We are very accustomed to the weird and wonderful bikes that pop up at trade shows, but Velo's Alvin Holbrook may have just spotted the wildest yet in the form of Ryuger's Eidolon BR-RTS eBike.
Going beyond its unique shape the Eidolon BR-RTS has Cane Creek DB coil shocks front and rear, a top tube storage box and a saddle-mounted wattle bottle cage. Ryuger says the "Eidolon BR-RTS Full Carbon Monocoque E-Bike is taking e-biking to the next level. The sleek aerodynamic lines, powerful twin front braking system, aggressive girder carbon forks, and water-tight tank compartment puts the Ryuger Eidolon in a class of its own."
You can check out Alvin Holbrook's full write-up on this bike over on Velo.
. You can view all of Velo's Taipei Cycle Show coverage here
.
Antelope Near Miss POV
|Sam Reynolds and friends nearly miss a pack of antelope that cross the bike trail mid run.—GoPro
Podcast: Louise Ferguson on her Hardline Tasmania Run
|Today, we’re diving into the adrenaline-fuelled world of Red Bull Hardline with none other than the fearless Louise Ferguson. Strap in as we explore Lou’s electrifying performance in Tasmania, where she pushed the boundaries of possibility and left an indelible mark on the mountain bike landscape. From saying no to her first Hardline invite, to being one of the first two women on the planet to complete a top to bottom Hardline race run, join us as we unravel the exhilarating tale of Louise Ferguson’s unforgettable ride at one of the most legendary events in the mountain biking calendar. Stay tuned for insights, stories, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the mind of a true Hardline contender.—Downtime Podcast - The Mountain Bike Podcast
Rough Cuts: Blowing Chunks
|spraying a bit of chunk up the local—Airdrop Bikes
Danny Hart Ride his New Bike with Adam Brayton
Laps with Max Nerurkar and Josh Lewis
|Come along for some laps with Max Nerurkar and Josh Lewis—50to01 TV
World's Fastest Camera Drone Vs F1 Car
|This is Formula 1 like you’ve never seen it before. The @ dutchdronegods follow Max Verstappen’s brand new @ redbullracing RB20 F1 car for a full lap of Silverstone’s Grand Prix Circuit. The world first uninterrupted FPV one shot was captured by a manually piloted custom built drone, designed specifically for the challenge of keeping up with the car at speeds of over 300kph.
It took Red Bull and the Dutch Drone Gods over a year to create a drone that can accelerate two times faster than an F1 car, reaching 300 km/h in just 4 seconds with a top speed of over 350 km/h. The development was accelerated by access to know-how and processes of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a high-performance engineering arm of Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team and trialled behind the RB8 and RB19 cars driven by @ liamlawson30 and David Coulthard.—Red Bull
Travis Rice's "Old Dog" Snowboard Edit
|Travis Rice threads the needle through a handful of sessions when conditions come into alignment. In his 23rd season, Travis takes on the breathtaking 3700' vertical drop of the Velvet Castle in British Columbia, the wild backcountry of Valdez, and the familiar terrain of his home turf in Wyoming. Years of experience and intuitive riding are the attributes associated with an “Old Dog, Empty Head” mentality...—Red Bull
Combining Trampolining with Dirt Biking to Break a World Record
|This is the story behind the craziest adventure of our lives! We teamed up with the legendary Travis Pastrana for an insane stunt that will blow your mind. Travis, the master of motosports and an icon in the world of action sports, welcomed us to his place called Pastranaland to pull off something truly epic.
Since our teenage years, we've been captivated and inspired by the incredible stunts performed by Travis and the Nitro Circus crew. We've always dreamt of experiencing similar thrills in our own unique way. And finally, we got the chance to make our dreams a reality.
When we pitched our wild idea of combining trampolining with dirt biking to Travis, we thought it was just a far-fetched dream. But guess what? Travis took it seriously and said, "We're doing this tomorrow!"
After a sleepless night, we got to work early in the morning, fine-tuning the trampoline and practicing our moves. Travis had to clear a massive 75ft gap while timing it perfectly to avoid colliding with Jani in mid-air. The stakes were high, and the margin for error was slim.
We practiced tirelessly, facing challenges, close calls, and moments of doubt. But with Travis's pep talks and our determination, we pushed through. And when the moment of truth arrived, we nailed it!
Jani managed to reach a record-breaking height - 47ft, and Travis pulled off a mind-blowing backflip right beneath him. It was pure adrenaline and pure joy!
But the excitement didn't stop there. Travis surprised us with the prestigious Orange Nitro Circus Hat, a symbol of our monumental achievement. It is reserved for those who either make a world's first in Pastranaland or those who leave Pastranaland in an ambulance for attempting one.
We feel honored and stoked to make such a mark in this magical place!
Our deepest gratitude goes out to Travis and the entire 199 crew for believing in us and granting us this incredible opportunity. Time and time again they showed us that life is a magnificent journey meant to be lived to the fullest, embracing every moment with passion and purpose.
As we reflect on this unforgettable experience, we are filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and awe. It's moments like these that remind us of the boundless possibilities that lie ahead and the importance of daring to dream big. We are committed to continuing our journey of pushing boundaries and inspiring others, just as Travis has inspired us.—DD Squad
Making Coffee With 300 Ton Hydraulic Press
|In this video we are going to use our 300 ton ProfiPress Hydraulic Press and my home made Coffee Maker 5 000 000! It has special high pressure piston and cylinder that allow us to extrude hundred times more pressure than typical coffee maker can into regular espresso handle! Don't try this at your kitchen! Exploding espresso handles might throw parts and hot water around—Hydraulic Press Channel