Slack Randoms: Flying Kangaroo eBikes, Antelope Near Misses, FPV Drone VS F1 Car & More

This is the story behind the craziest adventure of our lives! We teamed up with the legendary Travis Pastrana for an insane stunt that will blow your mind. Travis, the master of motosports and an icon in the world of action sports, welcomed us to his place called Pastranaland to pull off something truly epic.



Since our teenage years, we've been captivated and inspired by the incredible stunts performed by Travis and the Nitro Circus crew. We've always dreamt of experiencing similar thrills in our own unique way. And finally, we got the chance to make our dreams a reality.



When we pitched our wild idea of combining trampolining with dirt biking to Travis, we thought it was just a far-fetched dream. But guess what? Travis took it seriously and said, "We're doing this tomorrow!"



After a sleepless night, we got to work early in the morning, fine-tuning the trampoline and practicing our moves. Travis had to clear a massive 75ft gap while timing it perfectly to avoid colliding with Jani in mid-air. The stakes were high, and the margin for error was slim.



We practiced tirelessly, facing challenges, close calls, and moments of doubt. But with Travis's pep talks and our determination, we pushed through. And when the moment of truth arrived, we nailed it!

Jani managed to reach a record-breaking height - 47ft, and Travis pulled off a mind-blowing backflip right beneath him. It was pure adrenaline and pure joy!



But the excitement didn't stop there. Travis surprised us with the prestigious Orange Nitro Circus Hat, a symbol of our monumental achievement. It is reserved for those who either make a world's first in Pastranaland or those who leave Pastranaland in an ambulance for attempting one.

We feel honored and stoked to make such a mark in this magical place!



Our deepest gratitude goes out to Travis and the entire 199 crew for believing in us and granting us this incredible opportunity. Time and time again they showed us that life is a magnificent journey meant to be lived to the fullest, embracing every moment with passion and purpose.

As we reflect on this unforgettable experience, we are filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and awe. It's moments like these that remind us of the boundless possibilities that lie ahead and the importance of daring to dream big. We are committed to continuing our journey of pushing boundaries and inspiring others, just as Travis has inspired us. — DD Squad