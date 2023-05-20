Slack Randoms: Full-Face Commuter Helmets, Breaking Frames, XC Parodies & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
The Beam & Virgo Move Create a Full-Face Helmet for Commuting
To tackle the safety issue of city commuting and especially urban riding on faster eBikes The Beam & Virgo Move have come together to create a wild-looking new full-face helmet. Looking like a product straight out of the halls of Eurobike the Kickstarter project is already well past its initial goal and is set to be delivered to customers this August. For anyone that wants to wait for the full production release stock is expected in the autumn.
How Rocky Mountain Makes (& Breaks) Mountain Bikes
|We visit Rocky Mountain's research and development lab on the North Shore of Vancouver, BC, to see what goes in to bringing a mountain bike from the drawing board to the trails.
00:00 - History lesson with Wade Simmons
5:44 - Off topic?
7:42 - Talking with Lyle about their testing process
8:40 - Creating test bikes prior to development
10:50 - Head tube flex machine
12:15 - Breaking a frame
15:03 - Head tube strength
15:30 - Pedaling a bike to death on the pedal tester
18:13 - Ebike test mules
19:09 - Aligning frames on the alignment table— Fanatik
Charlie Murray Tries XC
Tomomi Nishikubo Rides the Canyon Aeroad CFR Tokyo Edition
|In homage to Manga's bold characters, vivid colours and dynamic action sequences, we created a stunning, limited-edition, high-end dream bike. And to celebrate this design, Japanese trials Tomomi Nishikubo, put the bike through its paces on the streets of Tokyo with jaw-dropping don’t-try-this-at-home tricks.— Canyon Bicycles
Fabio Wibmer - 'Danger Zone' Documentary
|A Sick Cinema film about how we filmed GTA in Real Life aka Videogame.— Fabio Wibmer
Rob Warner Finishes his 96 Downhill World Cup Winning Bike Build
|After two long years I remembered I'd left it at Jamies Bike Shop, and after some thought decided that I probably finish it for nostalgia's sake.— Rob Warner
'Defending the Crown' - Behind the Scenes of Emil Johansson's 2022 Season
|’Heavy is the head that wears the Crown’ is a full-length behind-the-scenes documentary film, following my 2022 season. Coming into the season the goals were all set.
At first everything more or less seems to go as planned, but that soon changes with a broken hand just weeks before Red Bull Joyride. To top it off - during the final run in Australia, were I could have secured The Triple Crown, I get knocked out in a crash. This put me in a situation where I need to win the last competition, in just four weeks time to secure the both The Triple Crown and the World Tour Title.
The film focus on what it takes to be on top and what it takes to stay there, even when nothing seems to go your way. The mindset, the willpower and the hunger to overcome. We want to inspire others that with hard work and determination you can achieve great things.
Filmed & edited by: Peter Eriksson
Additional filming by:
Scott Robb, Hunter Paull, Lukas Skiöld.— Emil Johansson
Jean-Baptiste Chandelier - 'No Way!'
How NASA Reinvented The Wheel
Hydraulic Press Log Splitting
