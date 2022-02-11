Slack Randoms: Full Suspension eGravel Bikes, Cycling Raps, World's Tallest Bike & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Vent's Full Suspension eGravel Bike
Italian brand Vent has launched a full-suspension eGravel (or should that be eAggro Gravel?) bike. The bike features 40mm of travel front and rear with the rear shock sitting in front of the rider in the middle of the top tube. Vent calls this the TST system and says it increases structural rigidity while "ensuring an effective absorption of roughness, and also making the trail more technical fun as well as easily surmountable", which we can only assume is a Google Translate special. The motor is an FSA HM 1.0 rear hub drive system that provides 250W, there's also a 250Wh battery that can be boosted with a water bottle range extender.
Currently, Vent is aiming to start selling this bike in the Spring but it will set you back €8,000. More info, here
.
Astana Qazaqstan Team's 'Astana Is My Team' Cycling Rap
The Astana rap has become an annual tradition for one of cycling's biggest teams. They even got The Shark involved. Some choice gem lyrics incude:
- My bike, you’re my passion, I love you so much! You look so high fashion, I’m mad of your touch.
- Scrolling my Twitter I’m using hashtags: #mybike #Iamleader #Imshavingmylegs
- & the undeniable chorus We are riding to win, and it will be done. Astana’s my team from Kazakhstan!
|The path to big goals is best started by rallying together as united and motivated team! Cycling is our passion, team spirit is our key to success, victory is our goal! Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful!— Astana Qazaqstan Team
Olympic Skier Lands Trick on One Leg While Holding the Other Ski
Finnish freestyle skier, Simo Peltola, has landed one of the wildest tricks of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
While trying to qualify for the men's freestyle skiing big air Simo Peltola grabbed one ski and rotated four times in the air. When it came to land he kept holding one ski and managed to land on just one foot. Even though this is incredibly impressive the judges did not let him qualify to the finals.
Incredible Surf Skils
|There are maybe five people in the world who could get away with upending @joelparko at Snapper rocks, and his cousin Mitch is one of them. Well played @mitchparkinson.
Video by @thedailysurfau— Stab Magazine
Adam Zdanowicz Sets the Record for the Tallest Bicycle
Adam Zdanowicz has broken the Guinness World Record for the tallest rideable bicycle as he pilots a massive machine measuring 7.41 meters tall.
Chloe Kim & Ayumu Hirano's Incredible Winter Olympic Halfpipe Gold Medal Runs
Chloe Kim has become a double gold medalist at the 2022 Winter Olympics after an incredible halfpipe run that scored a huge 94.0. In the men's competition Ayumu Hirano won the gold medal with the 'best halfpipe run ever' and a score of 96.
41 Comments
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Okay, we've clearly jumped the shark at this point. Our alien overlords can now pull the plug on this simulation.
And yes, that was some SERIOUS surfing skills. Well played. The dolphin at the end coming to have a laugh with that dude was the crescendo.
www.bing.com/videos/search?q=men+tongue+video+singers&ru=%2fvideos%2fsearch%3fq%3dmen%2520tongue%2520video%2520singers%26qs%3dn%26form%3dQBVR%26%3d%2525eManage%2520Your%2520Search%2520History%2525E%26sp%3d-1%26pq%3dmen%2520tongue%2520video%2520singer%26sc%3d0-23%26sk%3d%26cvid%3dFE5466359B844A62850C6D54ACFE9C0A&view=detail&mid=1CA0B387314C315AA0B61CA0B387314C315AA0B6&rvsmid=217E0D158E779C7B0D1B217E0D158E779C7B0D1B&FORM=VDRVRV
Just because you can doesn't always mean you should.
Post a Comment