close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Slack Randoms: Full Suspension eGravel Bikes, Cycling Raps, World's Tallest Bike & More

Feb 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


Vent's Full Suspension eGravel Bike


Italian brand Vent has launched a full-suspension eGravel (or should that be eAggro Gravel?) bike. The bike features 40mm of travel front and rear with the rear shock sitting in front of the rider in the middle of the top tube. Vent calls this the TST system and says it increases structural rigidity while "ensuring an effective absorption of roughness, and also making the trail more technical fun as well as easily surmountable", which we can only assume is a Google Translate special. The motor is an FSA HM 1.0 rear hub drive system that provides 250W, there's also a 250Wh battery that can be boosted with a water bottle range extender.

Currently, Vent is aiming to start selling this bike in the Spring but it will set you back €8,000. More info, here.


Astana Qazaqstan Team's 'Astana Is My Team' Cycling Rap


The Astana rap has become an annual tradition for one of cycling's biggest teams. They even got The Shark involved. Some choice gem lyrics incude:
- My bike, you’re my passion, I love you so much! You look so high fashion, I’m mad of your touch.
- Scrolling my Twitter I’m using hashtags: #mybike #Iamleader #Imshavingmylegs
- & the undeniable chorus We are riding to win, and it will be done. Astana’s my team from Kazakhstan!

bigquotesThe path to big goals is best started by rallying together as united and motivated team! Cycling is our passion, team spirit is our key to success, victory is our goal! Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful! Astana Qazaqstan Team


Olympic Skier Lands Trick on One Leg While Holding the Other Ski


Finnish freestyle skier, Simo Peltola, has landed one of the wildest tricks of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While trying to qualify for the men's freestyle skiing big air Simo Peltola grabbed one ski and rotated four times in the air. When it came to land he kept holding one ski and managed to land on just one foot. Even though this is incredibly impressive the judges did not let him qualify to the finals.


Incredible Surf Skils


bigquotesThere are maybe five people in the world who could get away with upending @joelparko at Snapper rocks, and his cousin Mitch is one of them. Well played @mitchparkinson.

Video by @thedailysurfau Stab Magazine


Adam Zdanowicz Sets the Record for the Tallest Bicycle


Adam Zdanowicz has broken the Guinness World Record for the tallest rideable bicycle as he pilots a massive machine measuring 7.41 meters tall.


Chloe Kim & Ayumu Hirano's Incredible Winter Olympic Halfpipe Gold Medal Runs



Chloe Kim has become a double gold medalist at the 2022 Winter Olympics after an incredible halfpipe run that scored a huge 94.0. In the men's competition Ayumu Hirano won the gold medal with the 'best halfpipe run ever' and a score of 96.



Posted In:
Videos Slack Randoms


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
67106 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
56877 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
45394 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
43911 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
42155 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36661 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
33170 views
Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy
32803 views

41 Comments

  • 69 0
 Comment unavailable The Commenter has not made this video available in your country
  • 45 0
 Full suspension eGravel... Needs just a mullet setup and it will be the most controversial bike out there
  • 17 0
 High pivot idler pulley too!
  • 12 0
 No water bottle mounts.
  • 17 0
 @brianpark is sitting in the shadows now like "yes... let the hate flow through you"
  • 5 0
 @Vudu74: Water bottle complaints are so yesteryear. Shouldn't people be complaining about a lack of SWAT storage by now?
  • 3 0
 Adding an electric motor, fixed gear, narrow bars and a single front disc brake will result most people spontaneously combusting. The only thing worse would be a unicycle based on a Monster T. I think this is what the Russian's will be riding into the Ukraine this spring.
  • 1 0
 Will 'Slightly Bumpy Country' catch on do you think?
  • 1 0
 Indeed it will be. Let's build a Fad to end all Fads!!
  • 1 0
 Can someone tell me what in this case the advantage of drop bars is here? If you need suspension to ride what you are riding, surely flat bars would be preferable?
  • 29 1
 HOLY CRAP! I thought there was no topping that Uno...I'm literally in love! Free Outside+ subscriptions for all who comment on this article!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 but no lefty or linkage fork?
  • 1 0
 I mean ride what ever makes you happy dude, but personally I think that thing is blasphemy against god and science.
  • 1 0
 It’s also missing a high pivot, that would be a game changer on this sort of ride.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: For sure needs a Lefty upgrade....but I have plenty of those laying around.

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 I am glad to see that you commented on this, when i saw the jokes up top people were making I wanted to say that you own one of these.
  • 11 2
 Full Suspension eGravel Bike, aren't we getting into XC bike territory with drop bars?
  • 4 1
 I converted a hardtail in to a 'gravel bike' by putting on a rigid fork and slick pavement tires(Schwalbe G-One Speed 29x2.35) and I can't imagine a 'true' gravel bike being better than what I have. Full suspension E-gravel is just something I can't wrap my head around. Like, why?
  • 3 2
 Drop bars are sweet, try adding those. Fat tires negate the need for suspension on a gravel bike in my opinion.
  • 1 4
 Erm just ride a Spec Epic FSR, you’ll get the idea Smile Also G One speed? I thought that is for undecided roadies. New gravel is G allround or bite. The point is to create a tire with as long knobs as possible without looking like a good MTB tire. Even if it looks like CST from a Wallmart bike it’s fine. We just put expensive casing and compound to a wallmart tire, this is the trend now.
  • 2 0
 @Lokirides: Nah on the drop bars. This rigid is a training, exercise, and urban exploring bike. I made it specifically for when trails are closed so I can pedal around outside. I still want a relaxed MTB riding position. I had a drop bar bike once. I never used the drops. Like ever. I only ever used the hoods and the flat portion.
  • 2 0
 I did the same thing. Pretty fun set up.
  • 1 0
 @calmWAKI: Why is that? Because the Brain suspension on the Epic is garbage?
  • 2 2
 @Muscovir: No. I was meant to add 2012 Epic, like first 29er version. It was extra short and extra steep.
  • 7 0
 xmas bike guy single handedly caused a chain shortage
  • 7 1
 @inotoutsideceo where are you?
  • 7 0
 Already contacted their CEO! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 6 0
 ha ha Gravel bike F/S surely should be behind the pay wall....
  • 5 0
 Pinkbike: Can you build the Grim Pancake, High pivot, mullet, drop flair bar, bike packing eGravel rig?
  • 1 0
 calling @mikelevy
  • 2 0
 Video unavailable is such JUNK. I want to see that skier, dammit. So I leave PB and Google it... Simo Peltola's left leg must be SOLID! Yeah, he got a little help from the right, but I don't care. That was awesome. How he didn't qualify baffles me.
  • 2 0
 "Italian brand Vent has launched a full-suspension eGravel bike....."

Okay, we've clearly jumped the shark at this point. Our alien overlords can now pull the plug on this simulation.

And yes, that was some SERIOUS surfing skills. Well played. The dolphin at the end coming to have a laugh with that dude was the crescendo.
  • 2 0
 "full suspension e-gravel bike"

Just because you can doesn't always mean you should.
  • 2 0
 I'd ride that just for the reactions.
  • 1 0
 Wow 7 pieces of media and only one of them can be viewed directly on this website, great job PB!
  • 1 0
 Did Adam Zdanowicz not get the 'Longer LOWER Slacker' memo?
  • 1 0
 The march towards drop-bar mountain bikes continues.
  • 1 0
 why dont they just make the worlds tallest full suspension egravel bike
  • 1 0
 The egravel bike isn’t even the most mental bike Vent make...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012757
Mobile Version of Website