Slack Randoms: Gearless Magnet Bikes, Reversible Peak Kids Helmets & More

Apr 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



Gearless Magnet Bike



Reversible Peak Kids Helmet


Prolids is a CPSC-certified kids bicycle helmet with a unique design that allows the peak to be worn either on the front or back of the helmet. Prolids has designed the kids helmet with a more hat-like look with three different peaks with the aim to offer a helmet that kids will want to wear. ProLids founder Brett Baker said in a press release: "I have dealt with the fallout from a childhood head injury for most of my life."

“My main goal in starting ProLids is to help prevent today’s kids from having to go through the same experience. To do that, we had to design a helmet that was safe, and that looked cool enough for kids to want to wear it.”



Amaury Pierron's Training Ride POV


bigquotesAmaury Pierron and friends getting training runs in while having a little fun on the trails. GoPro


Farewell NZ - Brett Rheeder



UR Team at Crankworx Rotorua


bigquotesBest of Crankworx 2023 summer series and Crankworx Rotorua packed in to the pre-season team camp. The team came away with a bunch of medals and are revved up for the season. Unfortunately Kye had a crash during dual slalom which resulted in a grade 3 tear in his AC joint which he will be receiving surgery on. He may be missing the first round of the World Cup but should be back to business for the rest of the season and back on pace! UR Team


Windrock POV with Dakotah Norton & Chris Grice


bigquotesTake a dusty lap down Windrock with Dak and Chris. Dakotah Norton


How Many Pressure Washers Does it Take to Fly?



A Gun Exploding at 187,000fps



Hydraulic Press Waterjet Testing


bigquotesGet ready for an unbelievable experiment as we take the Hydraulic Press Channel to new heights! In this video, we harness the power of bananas to create a high-speed fluid stream that cuts through a watermelon and a wooden plank like a hot knife through butter. Hydraulic Press Channel



